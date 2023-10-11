What is the New Law in California That Bans Food Additives? Let's Dig Deeper

Recently the Governor of California signed some bills and vetoed many. Out of the bills that were signed into law by the Governor, one was a revolutionary one in which California bans four food additives that are potentially harmful. The move is actually the very first state law that bans food additives. The ban will come into effect in the year 2027.

According to California officials, red dye No.3, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and brominated vegetable oil are the four food additives that the state is set to ban. The manufacturing, selling, and distribution of these 4 food additives will be prohibited through the move. The additives are banned with the view that these can be potentially harmful. However, the FDA is of the view that the move to ban these additives could actually adversely affect the food supply and also lead to higher prices.

The Act signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday is formally called the California Food Safety Act. Originally, the Act was dubbed the "Skittles Bill", as an earlier version of the Act also included titanium dioxide in the list. Titanium dioxide is actually a legal color additive that can be found in sweets such as rainbow-colored candies.

Have a glance at the food additives that are banned by California through the newly signed Act:

Brominated Vegetable Oil

The brominated vegetable oil is actually an oil which is added with bromine. The FDA says that this additive is actually made to be used in very small amounts in order to prevent the citrus flavoring from actually floating to the top of some drinks.

Multiple health issues have been prompted by the use of this additive. Brominated vegetable oil has been associated with health concerns like some neurological problems.

Propylparaben

This is a type of paraben that is commonly made to use as a preservative by the cosmetic industry, as stated by the FDA. As per the agency, this particular food additive is safe, only if it is used at a maximum level of 0.1% in the food.

The Propylparabens have been made for use in multiple baked items. The Environmental Working Group says that the food additive can act as an endocrine disruptor. It holds the power to potentially change gene expression and hormone signaling.

Potassium Bromate

This additive is made for use in baked items and breads. It is actually an oxidizing agent that helps in improving the quality of the dough, according to the Center for Research on Ingredient Safety of Michigan State University.

The FDA guidelines at present state that the quantity of potassium bromate must not be "more than 0.0075 part for every 100 parts by weight of flour used."

This additive does not show any harm to humans when it is consumed at optimal heat, as stated by the Michigan State Center. However, researchers claim that at higher doses, in rodents, the additive harmed the cells and the DNA, and has also led to cancer.

The Red dye No. 3

This one, as the name suggests, is made to use for the purpose of food coloring. This additive is a popular choice, as it is found in approximately 3,200 consumer foods, as stated by the Environmental Working Group.

It is not the first time that this additive will be banned for use. It was in the year 1990 when this additive was banned by the FDA when made for use in cosmetics. The use of red dye No.3 was banned in the case of externally applied drugs as well. However, the use was not banned in the case of foods.

It is said by the Center for Science in the Public Interest that the additive can be linked to health concerns such as cancer.

