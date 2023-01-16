List Of 11 Best Food Destinations In The World 2023

A few days ago Eater shared 11 best food destinations that are found across the globe encouraging us to not just stuff ourselves until we’re full, but to eat, drink, and travel fully this year after a fitful 2022.

Right after the covid crisis could be tamed, travelers and passengers flooded the airports ready to embark on a revenge tour in 2022. Now in 2023 more places are waiting to be explored. The culture, the food, and the people are all waiting to be discovered.

Eater not only mentioned the cities but also recommended the must-visit restaurants on their website.

The list also featured India's city of joy Kolkata, famous for its versatile cuisine and globally recognized sweets. It shared 11 destinations across the world that “encourage us to not just stuff ourselves until we’re full, but to eat, drink, and travel fully”.

Check out the complete list of the 11 best food destinations for 2023 and find out more about these cities!

11 Best Food Destinations (2023)

Sno. Destination 1. Tamaki Makaurau, Aotearoa 2. Asheville, North Carolina 3. Albuquerque, New Mexico 4. Guatemala City, Guatemala 5. Cambridge, England 6. Dakar, Senegal 7. Halland, Sweden 8. Sardinia, Italy 9. Kolkata, India 10. Manila, Philippines 11. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam



1. Tamaki Makaurau, Aotearoa

The city which bagged the first rank on the Food website Eater is Tamaki Makaurau, Aotearoa Auckland, New Zealand in its guide to the best cities to eat in this year.

With the first to go through a lockdown, the city has restored its essentials back. Some of the most famous restaurants in this city are Tokki, The Oyster Inn, The Shed at Te Motu Vineyard, and Williams Eatery.

2. Asheville, North Carolina

Popular for its blue-ridge mountains, Asheville is famous for its breweries, indie shops, and hipster hangouts. Long known for its vegetarian and green scene, Asheville is one of the major food destinations in the United States on its 2022 "Small Town, Big Flavor" list too. Some of the must-visit restaurants of Asheville North Carolina are Avenue M, Jettie Rae's Oyster House, and Rosetta's Kitchen & The Buchi Bar.

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

The city shines with its unique and spicy dining. The cuisine from Albuquerque, New Mexico is a creative blend of Native American and Spanish flavors prepared with signature ingredients like red and green chiles. Must try Staples on New Mexico menus include beef and chicken enchiladas, tamales, Carne adovada (red chile-marinated pork), burritos, huevos rancheros, and chiles Rellenos (green chiles stuffed with cheese then deep fried).

4. Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala is known to have the most delicious food as the Maya culture merged with Spanish traditions gives rise to the local cuisine Guatemala City is so famous for tamale which is a bundle of corn dough encasing chicken (or pork) that's wrapped in a banana leaf or a corn husk with tomato sauce is the city's most famous dish and are an important cultural tradition.

5. Cambridge, England

Cambridge is not only known for its architecture, and its natural beauty all over the world but also famous for its top-notch restaurants which will provide any English grub you crave. From Italian pasta to Middle Eastern falafel, the culinary choices are relentless.

6. Dakar, Senegal

The West African cuisine is influenced by North African, French, and Portuguese which is derived from the nation's many ethnic groups, the largest being the Wolof is encompassed in the culture of Dakar, Senegal. As Senegal borders the Atlantic Ocean, fish is essential in Senegalese cooking. While Chicken, lamb, peas, eggs, and beef are also used.

The primary crop of Senegal, Peanuts as well as couscous, white rice, sweet potatoes, lentils, black-eyed peas, and various vegetables, are also delightfully used in immense recipes.

Stewed Meat and vegetables marinated in herbs and spices are poured over rice or couscous, or eaten with bread. Desserts are very rich and sweet,

7. Halland, Sweden

Halland which is on the Swedish west coast, between the country’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, and the breadbasket of Skåne, there’s Halland is famous for its finger-licking cuisine of coffee and baked goods. Some of these treats include creamy custard-filled Solbulle and jam and whipped cream-covered Pain Perdu.

8. Sardinia, Italy

Home to beautiful beaches and Italian people Sardina, Italy is the magnified tourist mainland. Those travelers who are in search of the island’s rural interior for a feast of earthy flavors go to Cagliari on the south side as it is Italy’s most spectacular public fish market seasoned with Sardinian flavors at their core. You can find dishes here like roasted pig, goat, lamb, and the most dominant ingredient across the island, durum wheat, which is used in intricate pasta shapes and museum-worthy, sculptural bread. Popular restaurants include Somu Ristorante, Sa Mandra, Roberto Murgia Dolci in Corso, and Il Rifugio.

9. Kolkata, India

Home to some unmissable sweet treats, Kolkata, India is famous for, including Amriti, Mishti Doi, Sandesh, Roshogolla, and Darbesh. Not only feasts and treats but Kolkata is highly popular for its art and fashion. Both Kolkata's cuisine and culture are colorful.

10. Manila, Philippines

Manila, Philippines is most popular for its banana ketchup and fried chicken. It is a huge metropolis made up of many individual cities and homes of more than 13 million people.

11. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Famous for its fresh seafood at wet markets Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam can very easily express the contrast of time which has dissected the cultural aspects of this City while there are ultramodern cafes here, the fresh architecture is also accompanied by old buildings and experimental pizzerias. Street food stalls and restaurants hidden in the jungle of blocks and apartments can be found. Racked with copious condiments HCMC city is famous for Banh Mi, a spectacular Vietnamese dish, made with bread, cheese, herbs, and slices of meat.

Some of the famous restaurants include Le Café des Stagiaires,Xôi Lá Chuối,Cục Gạch Quán, and Å by Tung.

