7 Cheapest places in India to visit

There are various places in India to visit when you are on a low budget and are searching for cheap stays and accommodation options. In India, a plethora of places are there where you can visit on an amazing budget. Check out the cheapest places in India to visit.

1. Rishikesh - Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is situated in Uttarakhand and is known as the Yoga capital of the world. It has been one of the holiest and most spiritual centres for thousands of years. It is an amazing and magical city on the blue Banks of the holy Ganges river. It consists of several ancient temples, popular cafes, yoga ashrams, and adventure sports. It is among the cheap places to visit in India and is also popular for its cheap accommodation and food options.

Places to visit in Rishikesh: Laxman Jhula, Triveni Ghat, Vashishta Gufa, etc.

2. Amritsar - Punjab

It is the gateway to Punjab and home to Golden Temple. A lot of pilgrims and tourists visit here on an everyday basis. Golden Temple's langar and Karah Prashad is very famous and delicious. It is one of the cheapest tourist places in India. It is said that to visit Amritsar is incomplete without a visit to the Golden temple. This place will make you calm down and also leave you stress-free.

Places to visit in Amritsar: Golden Temple, Wagah Border, Jallianwala Bagh, Partition Museum, etc.

3. Udaipur - Rajasthan

It is famous as the city of lakes. It has an abundance of natural beauty, amazing temples, and breathtaking architecture with affordable rooms, hotels and makes it a cheap place to visit in India. A boat ride in the serene waters of Lake Pichola will be enough to make you why Udaipur is the pride of Rajasthan.

Places to visit in Udaipur: Lake Pichola, City Palace, Udaipur, Fateh Sagar Lake, Sajjangarh Palace, Jagdish Temple, etc.

4. Mcleodganj - Himachal Pradesh

It is a hill station near Dharamshala and is mainly popular among trekkers. The culture of Mcleodganj is a beautiful blend of Tibetan with some British influence. It is famous for being home to the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Macleodganj, and is also known as Little Lhasa. It has one of the mesmerizing landscapes in the whole state of Himachal Pradesh and attracts several tourists throughout the year.

In fact, the towns of Dharamsala, Mcleodganj, Bhagsu Nag, and Kangra are situated close to each other so tourists can cover all these destinations as well. Affordable restaurants and hotels for staying in are available.

Places to visit in Mcleodganj: Triund Hill, Bhagsu Waterfall, Tibetan Museum, Kalachakra Temple, Guna Devi Temple, etc.

5. Varanasi- Uttar Pradesh

It is the spiritual capital of India. Various temples are present in the city and so is known as "City of Temples". It is also renowned owing to the presence of the sacred River Ganges in its vicinity. The place attracts large tourists across the year due to its super cheap food, lodging, and cool devotional ambiance.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is the most visited and oldest of the lot. It is also known as the city of Lord Shiva.

Places to visit in Varanasi: Ganges River, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Assi Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, etc.

6. Kodaikanal - Tamil Nadu

It is situated in the state of Tamil Nadu and is located in Palani Hills. It is said that it is the only hill station to be set up during the British Raj by Americans, is a host of wooden slopes and cascading waterfalls.

It has a wonderful climate, cliffs covered in mist, beautiful lakes, and valleys; once you visit the place you will be mesmerised. The place also offers cheap food and lodging options.

Places to visit in Kodaikanal: Coakers Walk, Mannavanur Lake, Kodaikanal Lake, Berijam Lake, Pine Forest, Poombarai Village View, etc.

7. Itanagar - Arunachal Pradesh

It is the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. It has snow-covered Himalayas towering on the northern end and the fertile Brahmaputra river plains on the southern. It is a natural paradise.

The climate of the place is pleasant with scenic beauty and a naturally rich environment and so make it a perfect destination for long vacations. The city has bustling markets and is also famous for its handicrafts. It is also a cheap place to visit in India, offering food, and stay at nominal prices.

Places to visit in Itanagar: Ganga Lake, Ita Fort, Namdapha National Park, Rupa, Itanagar Wild Life Sanctuary, etc.

