List Of Notable World Personalities Who Died This Year (2022) 

This eventful year of 2022 saw significant ups and downs, wars and revolutions, trends and tragedies, and as we bid adieu to it let's remember some of the significant world personalities we lost this year.

The most shocking passing away was of Britain’s longest-serving monarch in the month of September. She helped modernize the monarchy across decades of enormous social change, royal marriages and births, and family scandals in her 70 years on the throne.

A collective outpouring of grief and respect was displayed throughout the world.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today. Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss,” King Charles said.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Leaders like Mikhail Gorbachev, who revitalized the Soviet Union led to the collapse of communism and the end of the Cold War, and the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also witnessed by the year 2022.

Let's observe and reminisce about the leaders and personalities who will be seeing the dawn of the New Year 2023 in their legacy.

Notable world leaders who died in 2022







Sno. Name Position Date 1. Queen Elizabeth II Britain’s longest-serving monarch 8 September 2022, 2. Mikhail Gorbachev former Soviet leader 30 August 2022 3. Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister 8 July 2022 4. Madeleine Albright former US Secretary 23 March 2022 5. David Trimble former Northern Ireland First Minister 25 July 2022 6. Jiang Zemin former Chinese President 30 November 2022 7. Leonid Kravchuk former Ukrainian President 10 May 2022 8. Luis Echeverria former Mexico President 8 July 2022 9. Francisco Morales Bermudez former Peru President 14 July 2022 10. Ricardo Alarcón Cuban diplomat 30 April 2022 11. Orrin G. Hatch former US Senate 23 April 2022 12. José Eduardo dos Santos former Angolan President 8 July 2022 13. Clyde Bellecourt American Indian Movement co-founder 11 January 2022 14. Ash Carter former US Defense Secretary 24 October 2022 15. Mulayam Singh Yadav founder Of The Samajwadi Party and was also an Indian politician, October 10, 2022.



People from the World of arts and entertainment who died in 2022









Sno. Name Position Date 1. Lata Mangeshkar Indian playback vocalist and songwriter February 15 2. Bappi Lahiri singer, composer, and record producer. January 16 3. Sandhya Mukherjee Bengali-language playback vocalist and guitarist February 15 4. Krishnakumar Kunnath prominent Indian playback singer May 31 5. Sidhu Moosewala Indian musician, rapper, songwriter, and actor May 29 6. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma santoor player and Indian classical musician credited for modifying the instrument for Indian classical music. May 10 7. T Rama Rao Indian filmmaker April 20 8. Kamal Khan a senior and award-winning journalist January 14 9. Arun Bali Indian actor October 7 10. Raju Srivastav Indian comedian, actor, and politician September 21 11. Sidney Poitier actor January 6 12. Jean-Luc Godard director September 13 13. Ivan Reitman filmmaker February 12 14. Paula Rego visual artist June 8 15. Carmen Herrera visual artist February 12

Among the celebrities who died this year was groundbreaking, legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri received condolences not only from the people of India but all around the globe.

With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2022

