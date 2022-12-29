List Of Notable World Personalities Who Died This Year (2022) 

While we say goodbye to the eventful year of 2022, let's remember some of the major personalities all across the globe whom we lost this year, including Queen Elizabeth II who passed this September. Here's a list of Notable World Personalities Who Died This Year (2022)
This eventful year of 2022 saw significant ups and downs, wars and revolutions, trends and tragedies, and as we bid adieu to it let's remember some of the significant world personalities we lost this year. 

The most shocking passing away was of  Britain’s longest-serving monarch in the month of September. She helped modernize the monarchy across decades of enormous social change, royal marriages and births, and family scandals in her 70 years on the throne.

 A collective outpouring of grief and respect was displayed throughout the world.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today. Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss,” King Charles said.

Leaders like  Mikhail Gorbachev, who revitalized the Soviet Union led to the collapse of communism and the end of the Cold War, and the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also witnessed by the year 2022. 

 

 Let's observe and reminisce about the leaders and personalities who will be seeing the dawn of the New Year 2023 in their legacy. 

 

Notable world leaders who died in 2022



Sno. 

Name

Position

Date

1. 

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s longest-serving monarch 

8 September 2022,

2.

Mikhail Gorbachev

former Soviet leader

30 August 2022

3.

Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister

8 July 2022

4.

Madeleine Albright

former US Secretary

23 March 2022

5. 

David Trimble

former Northern Ireland First Minister

25 July 2022

6.

Jiang Zemin

former Chinese President

30 November 2022

7.

Leonid Kravchuk

former Ukrainian President

10 May 2022

8.

Luis Echeverria

former Mexico President

8 July 2022

9.

Francisco Morales Bermudez

former Peru President

14 July 2022

10.

Ricardo Alarcón

Cuban diplomat

30 April 2022

11.

Orrin G. Hatch

former US Senate

23 April 2022

12.

José Eduardo dos Santos

former Angolan President

8 July 2022

13.

Clyde Bellecourt 

American Indian Movement co-founder

11 January 2022

14.

Ash Carter

former US Defense Secretary

24 October 2022

15.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

founder Of The Samajwadi Party and was also an Indian politician,

October 10, 2022.


People from the World of arts and entertainment who died in 2022 




Sno.

Name

Position

Date

1.

Lata Mangeshkar

Indian playback vocalist and songwriter

February 15

2.

Bappi Lahiri

singer, composer, and record producer.

January 16

3.

Sandhya Mukherjee

Bengali-language playback vocalist and guitarist

February 15

4.

Krishnakumar Kunnath

prominent Indian playback singer

May 31

5.

Sidhu Moosewala

Indian musician, rapper, songwriter, and actor

May 29

6.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

santoor player and Indian classical musician credited for modifying the instrument for Indian classical music.

May 10

7.

T Rama Rao

Indian filmmaker

April 20

8.

Kamal Khan

a senior and award-winning journalist

January 14

9.

Arun Bali

Indian actor

October 7

10.

Raju Srivastav

Indian comedian, actor, and politician

September 21

11.

Sidney Poitier

actor

January 6 

12.

Jean-Luc Godard

director

September 13

13.

Ivan Reitman

filmmaker

February 12

14.

Paula Rego

visual artist

June 8

15.

Carmen Herrera

visual artist

February 12

 

Among the celebrities who died this year was groundbreaking, legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri received condolences not only from the people of India but all around the globe.

 

ALSO READ: List of all Presidents of India from 1947 to 2022

FAQ

Who was frequently referred to as Netaji?

Mulayam Singh Yadav founded The Samajwadi Party and was also an Indian politician, He was frequently referred to as Netaji, which is Hindi for “respected leader.” He died on October 10, 2022.

Who popularised synthesized disco music in the Indian music industry?

Bappi Aparesh Lahiri, better known by his stage name Bappi Da, was an Indian singer, composer, and record producer. He popularised synthesized disco music in the Indian music industry and sang some of his own songs. His film soundtracks made him famous in the 1980s and 1990s.
Next