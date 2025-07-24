TRACERS Mission: Know all about the Twin Satellites Launched by NASA on 23rd July 2025

The TRACERS mission has been officially launched by NASA on 23rd July, 2025. It is a twin satellite mission designed to understand the impact of magnetic reconnection.
The satellites were launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 11:13 am EDT on 23rd July.
What does TRACERS stand for?
TRACERS, which stands for Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites, are a set of twin satellites that will study magnetic reconnection and its effects on Earth’s atmosphere.
NASA states that “Once in orbit, the TRACERS satellites will study how the solar wind – a continuous flow of electrically charged particles from the sun – interacts with the Earth's magnetosphere, the magnetic field that protects the planet from the brunt of solar radiation.”
What is Magnetic Reconnection?
John Dorelli, TRACERS mission science lead at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, explained the phenomenon of magnetic reconnection in the following words: “As the solar wind collides with Earth's magnetic field, this interaction builds up energy that can cause the magnetic field lines to snap and explosively fling away nearby particles at high speeds – this is magnetic reconnection.”
Magnetic reconnection is a phenomenon in which the solar particles known as solar winds generated by the sun interact with the Earth’s magnetosphere, thereby disrupting the magnetic field lines, causing them to disconnect and reconnect randomly.
This causes the solar particles to land on the earth’s atmosphere, which gives rise to extraordinary celestial phenomena such as auroras. But these particles also have the potential to disrupt satellites and GPS systems.
Explained: Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis
What Are the Objectives of the TRACERS Mission?
The following are the objectives of the TRACERS mission:
1. To study the impact of solar winds on earth’s magnetic field.
2. To gather information for monitoring and predicting the effects that space weather can have on satellites, GPS systems, astronauts.
3. To measure the magnetic reconnection 3000+ times in the first year of the mission.
How Will TRACERS Operate?
TRACERS will be studying the magnetic reconnection phenomenon by flying in sun-synchronous orbits in the polar cusp region, which are funnel-shaped holes in the earth’s magnetic field.
