TRACERS Mission: Know all about the Twin Satellites Launched by NASA on 23rd July 2025

The TRACERS mission has been officially launched by NASA on 23rd July, 2025. It is a twin satellite mission designed to understand the impact of magnetic reconnection.

The satellites were launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 11:13 am EDT on 23rd July.

What does TRACERS stand for?

TRACERS, which stands for Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites, are a set of twin satellites that will study magnetic reconnection and its effects on Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA states that “Once in orbit, the TRACERS satellites will study how the solar wind – a continuous flow of electrically charged particles from the sun – interacts with the Earth's magnetosphere, the magnetic field that protects the planet from the brunt of solar radiation.”