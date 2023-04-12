When is Mother's Day 2023 in the USA? Date, Public Holiday Status and what people do?

Mother’s Day is typically observed as a day when individuals plan something special for their mothers that makes them feel valued and loved. Mostly, people take their mothers for a dine-out, bring gifts, flowers, cards or express their love through any form of gesture. In the USA, Mother's Day in the USA is always celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Therefore, in 2023, Mother's Day falls on May 14th.

Mother’s Day 2023: Background

Although there are several stories behind the origin of Mother’s Day, it is a common belief that two women named, Anna Jarvis and Julia Ward Howe played an important role in starting the tradition of Mother's Day in the United States. In 1870, Julia Ward Howe announced Mother's Day to be celebrated each year to promote peace among women. After that, this special day was continuously organized in Boston for about ten years and was sponsored by Julia.

Also, In 1908, the USA observed the first Mother’s Day when Anna Jarvis wanted to honor her mother, Ann Jarvis, a peace activist who had recently passed away. She campaigned to establish Mother's Day as a national holiday, and it was officially recognized as such by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914. She also arranged a service at Andrew's Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia that around 407 people attended along with their mothers. This church has now become an International Mother's Day Shrine.

Mother’s Day 2023: Is it a public holiday

Mother’s Day is observed as a public holiday only in some parts of the United States of America. Just like any other day, public transports, organizations, and retail stores are open. Restaurants and cafes are busier than usual as most people take their mothers out for a treat. In Arizona, there is a public holiday on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day 2023: How is it celebrated?

Usually, most people celebrate Mother’s Day by taking their mothers out for a trip or maybe for lunch or dinner at a restaurant. Other ways to celebrate this day involve buying gifts, flowers, chocolate, jewelry, and treats for mothers. Some schools also encourage their students to make handmade cards for their mothers, grandmothers, or even the teachers whom they see as motherly figures.

Conclusion

Although Mother's Day is only observed as a public holiday in Arizona, it is celebrated in the USA with enormous joy every year. The efforts that individuals put to make this day special for their mothers make it more like a festival.







