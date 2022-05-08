Happy Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, and more to share with beautiful Mom

Happy Mother's Day 2022: To express our gratitude and our mother's unconditional love and make her feel special on one day is not enough. Even though our whole life is less to tell her what she is and what she does for her child. Mother's Day is celebrated on several dates across the world. In various countries, it is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, and this year it is celebrated on May 8.

Mother is not just a word but a word full of significance and, for me, is everything. She is on her toes, caters to all the needs and requirements of the whole family, and never thinks about herself. In reality, a mother is the most valuable gift that God has given to anyone. She transforms a house into a lovely home. The word "mother" induces strong emotions in us, and no doubt every child has a unique and strong emotional bond with their mother.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, make her feel special and let her know how much she is important to you by sharing some of the wishes, quotes, poems, etc. provided below.

Happy Mother's Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Maa, I wish I could grow up to be your replica. Thank you for always being a source of inspiration for me. I love you. Happy Mother's Day.

2. You make this world so full of love by the beautiful touch of your motherhood. Thanks, mom. Happy Mother’s Day

3. I love you and wish you the best Mother’s Day!

4. Dear Mum, I owe you all that I am. Thank you for inspiring me every day and being my best friend! Happy Mother's Day!

5. I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

6. Acceptance, discipline, tolerance, compassion, selflessness, and love are all values instilled in me by my mother. Happy Mother's Day!

7. Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and an act of love you’ve given me. Happy Mother’s Day!

8. We might be miles apart but you are in my thoughts every day, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

9. Being selfless and caring for others was one of the first virtues that my mother taught me. Mama, thank you for always being there to support, care for, and love me. Wish you a very Happy Mother's Day!

10. Our mothers deserve a very special place in our lives. Every mother deserves to be respected and loved. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day 2022: Quotes

1. "Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." - William Makepeace Thackeray

2. “All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” - Abraham Lincoln

3. "I've got her spirit/

She's always got my back/

When I look at her/

I think, I want to be just like that."

- Lauren Alaina

4. "Happiness is seeing your mother smile." - Unknown

5. “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” -Charley Benetto

6. “My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything.” - Emma Stone

7. "There ought to be a hall of fame for mamas

Creation's most unique and precious pearls

And heaven help us always to remember

That the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world."

- Glen Campbell and Steve Wariner

8. “Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” -Susan Gale

9. “The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” - James E. Faust

10. “That strong mother doesn’t tell her cub, ‘Son, stay weak so the wolves can get you.’ She says, ‘Toughen up, this is the reality we are living in.” - Lauryn Hill

11. "We are born of love; Love is our mother." - Rumi

12. “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” - Oliver Wendell Holmes

13. “Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” - George Eliot

14. "Motherhood was the great equalizer for me; I started to identify with everybody." - Annie Lennox

15. “My mother is so full of joy and life. I am her child. And that is better than being the child of anyone else in the world.” - Maya Angelou

Happy Mother's Day 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there” - Robert Browning

2. Have a happy Mother's Day, dear maa. Let me take this day as an opportunity to pamper you and show that I love you with all my heart.

3. "The best place to cry is in a mother's arms." Happy Mother's Day!

4. For when a child is born the mother also is born again. Happy Mother's Day!

5. A mother's love liberates. Happy Mother's Day!

6. You are not just my birth giver, but also a rare gift from God and an angel whom I adore. Happy Mother's Day!

7. A child's first teacher is its mother. Happy Mother's Day!

8. A mother is a mother still, The holiest thing alive. Happy Mother's Day!

9. Motherhood changes everything. Happy Mother's Day!

10. Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heart throb. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day 2022: Poems

1.

"I Will Have to Wait Until I'm a Mother"

i struggle so deeply

to understand

how someone can

pour their entire soul

blood and energy

into someone

without wanting

anything in

return

By Rupi Kaur

2.

Mystery Mom

Mom, your love is a mystery:

How can you do it all?

You’re always there with the perfect fix

For my problems, big and small.

Your love protects me day after day,

So I’m fearless, safe and sound.

I feel that I can do anything

Whenever you’re around.

Mom, your love is a mystery,

I haven’t got a clue

Why you love me all time,

But I’m very glad you do!

By Joanna Fuchs

3.

"A Mother"

A mother wraps her love

around the heart of her child,

keeping each beat steady

through the rhythm of life

until wings take shape

and it's time for the soul

to take flight.

By Christy Ann Martine

4.

Guiding Light Mom

Mom, from the time I was really young,

I realized I had someone...you,

who always cared,

who always protected me,

who was always there for me no matter what.

You taught me right from wrong,

and pushed me to do the right thing,

even when it was hard to do.

You took care of me when I was sick,

and your love helped make me well.

You had rules,

and I learned that when I obeyed them,

my life was simpler, better, richer.

You were and are

the guiding light of my life.

My heart is filled with love for you,

my teacher, my friend, my mother.

By Karl and Joanna Fuchs

5.

"When God Thought of Mother"

When God thought of mother,

He must have laughed with satisfaction,

and framed it quickly —so rich, so deep, so divine,

so full of soul, power, and beauty,

was the conception.

By Henry Ward Beecher

