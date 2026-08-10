Which 6 Districts in Maharashtra Have the Highest Forest Cover Area?

The top 6 districts in Maharashtra with the highest forest cover area are as follows:

Let us explore the top 6 districts in Maharashtra that have the highest forest cover area.

Maharashtra with 50,858.53 square kilometers of forest cover is the 5th largest state with forest cover as per the Indian State of Forest Report, 2023. Forest constitutes 16.53% of the total area of Maharashtra. The majority of the contribution for Maharashtra comes from these 6 districts.

Source: ISFR, 2023

Which district in Maharashtra has the highest forest cover?

Gadchiroli has the highest forest cover in the state of Maharashtra with a total cover of 69.49%. The total forest cover in the district is 10,015.48 square kilometers. Due to its extensive forest cover, it is known as the lung of Maharashtra.

It covers around a fifth of the total forest cover in Maharashtra and is especially known for its teakwood and bamboo forests.

Did You Know:

Mumbai City district has the lowest forest cover area among all the districts of Maharashtra; the total forest cover of Mumbai City District is 4.42 square kilometers which is just 2.82% of the total area.

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