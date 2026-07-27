The Olympic Games have witnessed countless legendary performances, but no athlete has won more medals than Michael Phelps. The American swimmer holds the record for the most Olympic medals in history. With an incredible 28 medals he is the most celebrated Olympian of all time.

Which Athlete Has Won 28 Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is the athlete who has won 28 Olympic medals. Phelps competed in five Olympic Games between 2000 and 2016. He won medals in freestyle, butterfly, medley and relay swimming events.

Michael Phelps Olympic Medal Tally

Michael Phelps won a total of 28 Olympic medals, including:

Medal Number Gold 23 Silver 3 Bronze 2 Total 28

Michael Phelps Olympic Journey

Phelps made his Olympic debut at the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the age of 15. Although he did not win a medal there, he went on to dominate the next four editions of the Games. He went on to make Olympic Appearances like Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.