Which Athlete Has Won 28 Olympic Medals?
Michael Phelps holds the record for the most Olympic medals in history with 28 medals, including 23 golds. Know about his Olympic journey, records and achievements.
The Olympic Games have witnessed countless legendary performances, but no athlete has won more medals than Michael Phelps. The American swimmer holds the record for the most Olympic medals in history. With an incredible 28 medals he is the most celebrated Olympian of all time.
Which Athlete Has Won 28 Olympic Medals?
Michael Phelps is the athlete who has won 28 Olympic medals. Phelps competed in five Olympic Games between 2000 and 2016. He won medals in freestyle, butterfly, medley and relay swimming events.
Michael Phelps Olympic Medal Tally
Michael Phelps won a total of 28 Olympic medals, including:
|Medal
|Number
|Gold
|23
|Silver
|3
|Bronze
|2
|Total
|28
Michael Phelps Olympic Journey
Phelps made his Olympic debut at the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the age of 15. Although he did not win a medal there, he went on to dominate the next four editions of the Games. He went on to make Olympic Appearances like Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.
What Happened at the Beijing Olympics?
The 2008 Beijing Olympics remain one of the greatest achievements in Olympic history. Michael Phelps won eight gold medals in a single edition of the Games, breaking the previous record of seven gold medals set by American swimmer Mark Spitz at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
What Records Does Michael Phelps Hold?
Michael Phelps has set several Olympic records, including 28 Olympic medals 28. He also has the most medals won by an athlete at a single Olympics with 8 gold medals (Beijing 2008). He had one of the longest Olympic careers in modern swimming.
Michael Phelps
|Feature
|Details
|Athlete
|Michael Phelps
|Country
|United States
|Sport
|Swimming
|Olympic Appearances
|5
|Total Olympic Medals
|28
|Gold Medals
|23
|Silver Medals
|3
|Bronze Medals
|2
|Most Successful Olympics
|Beijing 2008 (8 Gold Medals)
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.