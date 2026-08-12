Which Nations Have Won the Men's Hockey World Cup the Most Times? Check the Top List Here
Which country has won the Men's Hockey World Cup most times? Check the record along with which nation has given the most appearances in the finals.
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup is one of the biggest international events in the world of men’s field hockey. This tournament is organised by the International Hockey Federation which is usually known as FIH.
It was the year 1971 when this tournament was first held and since then, it has been played every 4 years.
Since its beginning, only a few countries have managed to win this title more than once. Many countries that have played in this tournament have not even lifted this trophy even one time. That is why here is a look at the top countries that have won the most hockey World Cup titles.
Which Country Has Won the Men's Hockey World Cup the Most Times?
Pakistan has won the Men’s Hockey World Cup for a total of 4 times which makes them the most successful nation in tournament history. Pakistan has won the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.
Pakistan has dominated the early years of the World Cup. They won the first edition in 1971 and kept winning through the 1970s and 1980s. Their last win came in 1994 in Sydney, Australia.
Countries With Most Men’s Hockey World Cup Titles
Only six nations have won the Men's Hockey World Cup so far. Here is the list of the countries which have bagged the most titles:
|
Rank
|
Nation
|
World Cup Titles
|
Years Won
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
4
|
1971, 1978, 1982, 1994
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
1973, 1990, 1998
|
3
|
Australia
|
3
|
1986, 2010, 2014
|
4
|
Germany
|
3
|
2002, 2006, 2023
|
5
|
Belgium
|
1
|
2018
|
6
|
India
|
1
|
1975
Which Country Has Reached the Most Men's Hockey World Cup Finals?
Winning the title is not only enough to judge the success of a team. Reaching the finals again and again also shows how strong a team is. A team's overall World Cup record cannot be measured by titles alone. Some teams have reached many finals but could not always win the last match.
The Netherlands have reached the most finals overall. They have won three titles and finished runner-up four times, giving them seven final appearances in total.
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