The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup is one of the biggest international events in the world of men’s field hockey. This tournament is organised by the International Hockey Federation which is usually known as FIH.

It was the year 1971 when this tournament was first held and since then, it has been played every 4 years.

Since its beginning, only a few countries have managed to win this title more than once. Many countries that have played in this tournament have not even lifted this trophy even one time. That is why here is a look at the top countries that have won the most hockey World Cup titles.

Which Country Has Won the Men's Hockey World Cup the Most Times?

Pakistan has won the Men’s Hockey World Cup for a total of 4 times which makes them the most successful nation in tournament history. Pakistan has won the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.