Which Festivals Are Celebrated Today in India?

India is a land of different cultures and religions and it celebrates variety of festivals, in keeping with that tradition India is celebrating two festivals today which are Onam or Thiruvonam and Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi.

Let us explore what Onam and Milad-un-Nabi are and what makes them significant for the people of India.

Onam: History and Significance

Onam is an harvest festival celebrated in the state of Kerala which also gains significance due to it being the occasion of homecoming of demon king Bali to his home.

Who was Mahabali or Bali and what is his connection with Onam?

In Indian mythology, Bali or Mahabali was a demon king who was the grandson of Prahlada, and a devotee of Vishnu. Due to his good deeds he was becoming very popular among his people, his growing popularity caused the gods to feel inferior and so they decided to seek Lord Vishnu's help in stopping Bali.