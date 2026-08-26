Which Festivals Are Celebrated Today in India?
On 26th August 2026, the harvest festival of Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated across India. Learn about the history and significance here.
India is a land of different cultures and religions and it celebrates variety of festivals, in keeping with that tradition India is celebrating two festivals today which are Onam or Thiruvonam and Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi.
Let us explore what Onam and Milad-un-Nabi are and what makes them significant for the people of India.
Onam: History and Significance
Onam is an harvest festival celebrated in the state of Kerala which also gains significance due to it being the occasion of homecoming of demon king Bali to his home.
Who was Mahabali or Bali and what is his connection with Onam?
In Indian mythology, Bali or Mahabali was a demon king who was the grandson of Prahlada, and a devotee of Vishnu. Due to his good deeds he was becoming very popular among his people, his growing popularity caused the gods to feel inferior and so they decided to seek Lord Vishnu's help in stopping Bali.
Vishnu took on the Vamana avatar and went to visit Bali, and asked for land that can be covered in three steps, hearing this Bali granted his wish, and then Vishnu started growing to an extent that he had covered the whole universe in two steps, as there was no room for the third step, Bali then offered his head to the boy realising that he is none other than Lord Vishnu himself.
Lord Vishnu pleased by his devotion granted him a boon that he can visit his home once in a year from Patala, and this occasion of his return to earth is celebrated as Onam.
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Milad-un-Nabi: History and Significance
Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, on this day followers of Islam gather in mosques to listen to narrations of the Prophet's life, offer food to needy and follow the path of kindness and forgiveness towards others.
Who was Prophet Muhammad?
Prophet Muhammad was the founder of Islam, he was born in 570 CE, in Mecca, wheh he was 40, he recieved the holy revelation by god which led him to preach people about the learnings. It is said that during the holy month of Ramadan, the verses of Quran were revealed to him in the cave of Hira.
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