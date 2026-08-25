Onam is one of Kerala’s most beautiful festivals, celebrated with colourful Pookalam, traditional Kerala clothing, Onasadya, cultural dances, boat races and family gatherings. The festival also celebrates the legendary homecoming of King Mahabali and is closely connected with Kerala’s harvest traditions. In 2026, Kerala Tourism is also promoting Onam as a global cultural experience, with celebrations featuring traditional art forms, Pookalam, Onasadya, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Pulikali and Thiruvathira. If you want to turn your ordinary photograph into a beautiful Kerala-style Onam portrait, ChatGPT can help you create different festive looks. The most important instruction is to tell the AI not to alter your identity or facial features. ChatGPT Onam AI Photo Editing Prompts: 6 Stunning Kerala Festival Looks in 8K

Prompt 1: Traditional Kerala Onam Portrait Before the Prompt Copy the prompt from here: Use my uploaded photograph and create a realistic Onam celebration scene where I am standing beside a magnificent traditional Pookalam. Preserve my exact face and identity without modification. My eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, facial structure, skin tone and natural features must remain unchanged. Dress me in a classic ivory-white Kerala Kasavu outfit featuring a rich broad golden zari border, delicate golden woven patterns and a matching traditional blouse with subtle antique gold detailing. Add a traditional Kerala kasavu shawl draped gracefully over the shoulder and elegant gold jewellery. Add layered antique-gold necklaces, traditional earrings and a delicate Kerala-style waist belt. Position me beside a large circular Pookalam made with fresh colourful flowers. Add a traditional Kerala home, oil lamps, coconut trees and subtle festive decorations in the background. I should have a natural smiling pose while looking slightly toward the camera. Soft morning sunlight, realistic photography, authentic Kerala environment, detailed flowers, natural shadows, cinematic composition, ultra-realistic 8K resolution.

After the Prompt Prompt 2: Onam Sadhya Pookalam Celebration Before the Prompt Copy the prompt from here: Use my uploaded photograph and create a realistic Onam celebration scene in a magnificent traditional Pookalam. Preserve my exact face and identity without modification. My eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, facial structure, skin tone and natural features must remain unchanged. Dress me in a deep maroon Kerala-style festive saree with an ivory-gold Kasavu border, intricate traditional woven motifs and an elegant matching maroon blouse featuring subtle gold embroidery. Add layered antique-gold necklaces, traditional earrings and a delicate Kerala-style waist belt. Make the position of seating and having Onam Sadhya with different varieties of food on the banana leaf in a traditional way. Add a traditional Kerala home, oil lamps, coconut trees and subtle festive decorations in the background. I should have a natural smiling pose while looking slightly toward the camera. Soft morning sunlight, realistic photography, authentic Kerala environment, detailed flowers, natural shadows, cinematic composition, ultra-realistic 8K resolution.

After the Prompt Prompt 3: Kerala Vallamkali Backwater Portrait Before the Prompt Copy the prompt from here: Transform my uploaded image into a spectacular Kerala Onam Vallamkali celebration beside the beautiful Kerala backwaters. Keep my face exactly identical to the uploaded photo. Do not alter my eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, facial structure, skin tone or identity. Dress me in a warm mustard-yellow Kerala saree with a creamy ivory base, a thin antique-gold Kasavu border and delicate floral woven motifs. Add a contrasting deep-green blouse with small golden embroidery and traditional gold jewellery. Place me naturally seated near the riverbank with decorated traditional snake boats racing across the water in the background. Show enthusiastic spectators celebrating Onam along the river. Add coconut trees, traditional Kerala houses and warm sunlight reflecting on the water. Natural confident pose, realistic environment, authentic Kerala festival atmosphere, cinematic photography, detailed water reflections, ultra-realistic 8K resolution.

After the Prompt Prompt 4: Royal Mahabali Couple Portrait Before the Prompt Copy the prompt from here: Create a grand cinematic Onam portrait inspired by the legendary King Mahabali tradition. In side the photo, make it couple for husband and wife. Do not alter my eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, jawline, facial structure, skin tone or natural features. For the husband, make him wear a white South-style lungi with a golden border, and make him wear a light pale yellow shirt, and put a South Indian gamcha in white with a golden border. For wife, make her wear a sophisticated burnt-white and ivory Kerala saree with a broad antique-gold Kasavu border featuring traditional temple and lotus motifs. Add a rich wine-red blouse with detailed golden embroidery and an elegant Kerala-style pallu. Complete the look with traditional temple jewellery, gold earrings, bangles and a subtle waist chain.

Create a majestic Kerala festival courtyard decorated with flowers, brass lamps, traditional architecture and a magnificent Pookalam. Add a subtle artistic representation of King Mahabali in the distant background, without making him the main subject. Give me a confident royal-inspired pose. Warm golden lighting, cinematic atmosphere, realistic textures, premium editorial photography, ultra-realistic 8K. After the Prompt Prompt 5: Padmanabhaswamy Temple Couple Portrait Before the Prompt Copy the prompt from here: Create a grand cinematic Onam portrait inspired by the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, making the couple photos for husband and wife standing naturally pose, and put the golden hours timing with daylight. For the husband, make him wear a white South-style lungi with a golden border, and make him wear a maroon shirt, and put a white South Indian gamcha with a golden border.

For wife, make her wear a sophisticated saree white with rich maroon blouse with detailed golden embroidery and an elegant Kerala-style pallu. Complete the look with traditional temple jewellery, gold earrings, bangles and a subtle waist chain. Make the surrounding classical look of this temple with shadow, and traditional look of Onam festival. After the Prompt Prompt 6: Monsoon Kerala Onam Portrait Before the Prompt Copy the prompt from here: Turn my uploaded photograph into a beautiful monsoon-season Kerala Onam portrait. Keep my original face and identity completely unchanged. Do not modify my eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, face shape, skin tone, jawline or any facial characteristics. Dress me in a soft peach-pink traditional Kerala saree with an ivory base, a slim golden Kasavu border and delicate tiny floral motifs. Pair it with a sage-green blouse with subtle gold embroidery and a simple traditional Kerala jewellery set.

Place me outside a traditional Kerala wooden house during a gentle monsoon drizzle. Add a colourful Pookalam protected near the verandah, glowing brass lamps, fresh green plants, coconut trees and subtle festive decorations. Give me a peaceful, smiling pose under the traditional veranda while looking toward the camera. Wet ground reflections, soft cloudy daylight, realistic rain droplets, cinematic atmosphere, natural skin texture, authentic Kerala monsoon scenery, ultra-realistic 8K photography. After the Prompt Tips for Getting the Best Results For the best AI-edited Onam photograph, use a clear, high-quality original photo where your face is visible. When using these prompts, always include the identity-preservation instructions. This is especially important if you want the AI to change your clothes, background and pose without changing your face.