Which Indian Wildlife Sanctuary Is Famous for Flamingos? Know the Answer

India has many wetlands that attract thousands of migratory birds every year. Among them Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat is one of the most important bird habitats and is particularly famous for its large number of flamingos. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Indian Wildlife Sanctuary Is Famous for Flamingos?

Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat is famous for flamingos. It is located near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The sanctuary is centred around Nal Sarovar, one of Gujarat’s major natural wetlands. Greater flamingos and lesser flamingos are among the notable birds found here.

Where Is Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Located?

Nal Sarovar is located in Gujarat. It lies approximately 64 kilometres west of Ahmedabad. The sanctuary spreads across a large shallow wetland containing numerous small islands. Its location makes it an important stopover for migratory birds travelling along the Central Asian Flyway.