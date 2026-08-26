Which Indian Wildlife Sanctuary Is Famous for Flamingos? Know the Answer
Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat is famous for flamingos and other migratory birds. Know its location, flamingo species, importance and key facts.
India has many wetlands that attract thousands of migratory birds every year. Among them Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat is one of the most important bird habitats and is particularly famous for its large number of flamingos. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian Wildlife Sanctuary Is Famous for Flamingos?
Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat is famous for flamingos. It is located near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The sanctuary is centred around Nal Sarovar, one of Gujarat’s major natural wetlands. Greater flamingos and lesser flamingos are among the notable birds found here.
Where Is Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Located?
Nal Sarovar is located in Gujarat. It lies approximately 64 kilometres west of Ahmedabad. The sanctuary spreads across a large shallow wetland containing numerous small islands. Its location makes it an important stopover for migratory birds travelling along the Central Asian Flyway.
Why Is Nal Sarovar Famous for Flamingos?
Nal Sarovar provides suitable conditions for flamingos because of its shallow waters and abundant food resources. Flamingos feed on algae and small aquatic organisms. The shallow wetland provides suitable feeding areas.
Which Flamingos Are Found at Nal Sarovar?
Two major flamingo species associated with the wetland. Tue greater flamingo is the larger of the two species. It has a pale pink body and long legs. Its bill is pink with a black tip. The other is lesser flamingo. It is smaller than the greater flamingo. It generally has a deeper pink colour. It has a dark bill and long legs.
What Other Birds Are Found at Nal Sarovar?
Nal Sarovar supports a wide range of resident and migratory birds, including Pelicans, Cranes, Herons, Egrets, Storks, Ducks, Geese, Gulls, Terns and Flamingos. Nal Sarovar is particularly important during the winter migration season.
What Is Nal Sarovar Famous For?
Nal Sarovar is known for Flamingos, Migratory birds, Wetland ecosystem, Numerous small islands, Birdwatching, Boat rides and Rich aquatic biodiversity.
Is Nal Sarovar a Ramsar Site?
Nal Sarovar is recognised as a Ramsar Site, making it a wetland of international importance. The designation highlights the ecological significance of the wetland and its importance for waterbirds and biodiversity.
Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary
|Feature
|Details
|Name
|Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary
|State
|Gujarat
|Famous for
|Flamingos and migratory birds
|Major flamingos
|Greater flamingo and lesser flamingo
|Location
|Near Ahmedabad
|Ecosystem
|Shallow wetland
|Important feature
|Numerous small islands
|Ramsar status
|Yes
|Best season for migratory birds
|Winter
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.