Which Is the Largest Producer of Saffron in India? Know the Saffron Bowl of India, GI Tag and Interesting Facts
Jammu and Kashmir is the largest producer of saffron in India. Learn about the Saffron Bowl of India, Kashmir Saffron GI tag, major producing districts, uses and interesting facts.
Saffron is popularly known as Kesar. It is one of the world’s most expensive and prized spices. It is widely used in food, sweets, beverages, medicines and cosmetics. Jammu and Kashmir is the largest producer of saffron in India. While, Pampore in Pulwama district is popularly known as the Saffron Bowl of India.
Which Is the Largest Producer of Saffron in India?
Jammu and Kashmir is the largest producer of saffron in India. The cool climate, fertile soil and suitable altitude of the Kashmir Valley create best conditions for growing high-quality saffron.
Largest Producer of Saffron in India
|Feature
|Details
|Largest Producer
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|Famous Saffron Town
|Pampore
|Saffron Bowl of India
|Pampore
|Major Producing District
|Pulwama
|Other Producing Districts
|Budgam, Srinagar, and Kishtwar
|GI Tag Awarded
|2020
Why Is Pampore Called the Saffron Bowl of India?
Pampore is located in Pulwama district. It is known as the Saffron Bowl of India because it produces the largest share of India’s saffron. The region is famous for vast saffron fields, ideal climate, premium quality saffron production and beautiful purple saffron blooms during autumn.
Kashmir Saffron GI Tag
Kashmir Saffron received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2020. The GI tag was awarded because of its unique characteristics, including deep crimson-red colour, strong natural aroma, high crocin content, excellent flavour and quality and distinct geographical origin.
Why Is GI tag Important?
The GI tag protects Kashmir saffron from counterfeit products. It also ensures authenticity for consumers. It helps farmers receive better market prices and also promotes exports in domestic and international markets.
Why Is Kashmir Saffron Famous?
Kashmir saffron is recognised worldwide for its quality. Saffron's key features include rich colour, strong fragrance, high medicinal value, premium quality, long and thick stigmas.
Major Uses of Saffron
Saffron is used across different industries. It is used for flavouring sweets and desserts, preparing biryani, traditional dishes, herbal and Ayurvedic medicines. It is also used in cosmetics, skincare products, religious ceremonies and premium beverages.
How Is Saffron Produced?
Saffron is obtained from the flower Crocus sativus. Each flower produces only three crimson stigmas. The stigmas are carefully hand picked. Thousands of flowers are required to produce one kilogram of saffron. This labour intensive process makes saffron one of the world’s costliest spices.
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