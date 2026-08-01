Which Is the Largest Producer of Saffron in India? Know the Saffron Bowl of India, GI Tag and Interesting Facts

Saffron is popularly known as Kesar. It is one of the world’s most expensive and prized spices. It is widely used in food, sweets, beverages, medicines and cosmetics. Jammu and Kashmir is the largest producer of saffron in India. While, Pampore in Pulwama district is popularly known as the Saffron Bowl of India. Which Is the Largest Producer of Saffron in India? Jammu and Kashmir is the largest producer of saffron in India. The cool climate, fertile soil and suitable altitude of the Kashmir Valley create best conditions for growing high-quality saffron. Largest Producer of Saffron in India Feature Details Largest Producer Jammu & Kashmir (UT) Famous Saffron Town Pampore Saffron Bowl of India Pampore Major Producing District Pulwama Other Producing Districts Budgam, Srinagar, and Kishtwar GI Tag Awarded 2020

Why Is Pampore Called the Saffron Bowl of India? Pampore is located in Pulwama district. It is known as the Saffron Bowl of India because it produces the largest share of India’s saffron. The region is famous for vast saffron fields, ideal climate, premium quality saffron production and beautiful purple saffron blooms during autumn. Kashmir Saffron GI Tag Kashmir Saffron received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2020. The GI tag was awarded because of its unique characteristics, including deep crimson-red colour, strong natural aroma, high crocin content, excellent flavour and quality and distinct geographical origin. Why Is GI tag Important? The GI tag protects Kashmir saffron from counterfeit products. It also ensures authenticity for consumers. It helps farmers receive better market prices and also promotes exports in domestic and international markets.