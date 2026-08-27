Which Is the Largest River in Nepal?
The Koshi River is considered the largest river in Nepal. Know why it is important, its tributaries, source, route and key facts about Nepal’s major river system.
Nepal has many major Himalayan rivers that flow through its mountains, hills and plains. Among them, the Koshi River is considered the largest river in Nepal. It is a major river system in eastern Nepal. It is formed by the meeting of several important rivers. It eventually flows into the Ganga River in India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest River in Nepal?
The Koshi River is the largest river in Nepal. It is located in eastern Nepal. The river is also known as Saptakoshi. It is formed by the joining of several major Himalayan rivers. The Koshi flows from Nepal into Bihar, India. It eventually joins the Ganga River.
Why Is the Koshi Called the Largest River in Nepal?
The Koshi is a large river system made up of several major rivers. Its basin covers a large area of Nepal and neighbouring regions. Seven major tributaries are traditionally associated with the Saptakoshi system. The Koshi Basin is one of Nepal’s major river basins.
What Is Saptakoshi?
The Koshi is also called Saptakoshi which means seven Koshi rivers. The major rivers associated with the Koshi system include Tamor, Arun, Sun Koshi, Dudh Koshi, Tamakoshi, Likhu and Indrawati.
Where Does the Koshi River Flow?
The Koshi system originates in the Himalayan region. Several of its tributaries originate in the high Himalayas and Tibetan region. The rivers come together in eastern Nepal. The Koshi then flows southwards through Nepal. It enters India’s Bihar state. It eventually joins the Ganga River.
Why Is the Koshi River Known for Floods?
The Koshi is also known for its flooding and shifting channels particularly in the plains. The river carries large quantities of water and sediment. Heavy monsoon rainfall can increase its water level.
Koshi River vs Karnali River
The terms largest and longest can cause confusion. Koshi River is commonly described as the biggest and largest river of Nepal. While, Karnali River is recognised as the longest river in Nepal by the Nepal Tourism Board.
Largest River in Nepal
|Feature
|Details
|Largest river
|Koshi River (by water volume)
|Longest river
|Karnali River
|Koshi's other name
|Saptakoshi
|Koshi's location
|Eastern Nepal
|Koshi's major tributaries
|Tamor, Arun, Sun Koshi, Dudh Koshi, Tamakoshi, Likhu and Indrawati
|Country
|Nepal and India (trans-boundary)
|Flows into
|Ganga River
|Major importance
|Water, irrigation, agriculture and hydropower
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.