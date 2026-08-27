Nepal has many major Himalayan rivers that flow through its mountains, hills and plains. Among them, the Koshi River is considered the largest river in Nepal. It is a major river system in eastern Nepal. It is formed by the meeting of several important rivers. It eventually flows into the Ganga River in India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest River in Nepal?

The Koshi River is the largest river in Nepal. It is located in eastern Nepal. The river is also known as Saptakoshi. It is formed by the joining of several major Himalayan rivers. The Koshi flows from Nepal into Bihar, India. It eventually joins the Ganga River.

Why Is the Koshi Called the Largest River in Nepal?

The Koshi is a large river system made up of several major rivers. Its basin covers a large area of Nepal and neighbouring regions. Seven major tributaries are traditionally associated with the Saptakoshi system. The Koshi Basin is one of Nepal’s major river basins.