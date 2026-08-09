Which Is the Largest River in Pakistan?
Find out which is the largest river in Pakistan and why the Indus River is important for the country’s agriculture, water supply, economy and history.
Pakistan has a vast river system that supports agriculture, irrigation, industries and millions of people. Among its major rivers, one has the geographical and economic importance. The Indus River is considered the largest river system in Pakistan and is also called the country’s lifeline. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest River in Pakistan?
The Indus River is the largest river in Pakistan. It is the principal river of the country’s Indus River system, which drains a large part of Pakistan and supports one of the world’s major irrigation networks.
Why Is the Indus River Important?
The Indus River is important because it provides water for agriculture and irrigation and supports Pakistan’s extensive canal network. It also supplies water to millions of people and supports hydropower generation.
Where Does the Indus River Flow?
The Indus begins in the Tibetan Plateau and flows through parts of China, India and Pakistan. Within Pakistan, it flows mainly through Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and it eventually flows into the Arabian Sea.
What Is the Indus River Basin?
The Indus River Basin is one of the most important river basins in South Asia. It includes the Indus and its tributaries, large agricultural areas, extensive irrigation networks, major dams and reservoirs and important wetlands and ecosystems.
Major Tributaries of the Indus
The major rivers associated with the Indus system include Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej and Kabul.
Which Countries Share the Indus River System?
The wider Indus River Basin extends across China, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan contains the largest portion of the river system and depends heavily on its waters.
Major Dams on the Indus River
Tarbela Dam
Tarbela Dam is built on the Indus River. It is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. and is one of Pakistan’s most important water-storage projects.
Diamer-Bhasha Dam
Diamer-Bhasha Dam is located on the Indus River in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. It is designed for water storage and hydropower generation. It is one of Pakistan’s major planned water infrastructure projects.
Indus River and Agriculture
The Indus River system is essential for Pakistan’s agriculture. It helps provide water for Wheat, Rice, Cotton, Sugarcane, Fruits and vegetables. The extensive irrigation network supplied by the Indus Basin has made agriculture possible across large parts of the country.
Indus River
|Feature
|Details
|Largest River in Pakistan
|Indus River
|Origin
|Tibetan Plateau
|Major Basin
|Indus River Basin
|Countries in Basin
|China, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan
|Major Tributaries
|Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Kabul
|Major Uses
|Irrigation, drinking water, hydropower
|Mouth
|Arabian Sea
|Historical Importance
|Associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.