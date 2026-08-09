Pakistan has a vast river system that supports agriculture, irrigation, industries and millions of people. Among its major rivers, one has the geographical and economic importance. The Indus River is considered the largest river system in Pakistan and is also called the country’s lifeline. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest River in Pakistan?

The Indus River is the largest river in Pakistan. It is the principal river of the country’s Indus River system, which drains a large part of Pakistan and supports one of the world’s major irrigation networks.

Why Is the Indus River Important?

The Indus River is important because it provides water for agriculture and irrigation and supports Pakistan’s extensive canal network. It also supplies water to millions of people and supports hydropower generation.