Which is the Newest District of Maharashtra? Check Area, Population, Literacy Rate
Palghar became the 36th and newest district of Maharashtra in August 2014. Check its area, population, literacy rate and interesting facts here.
Palghar is the newest, or youngest, district of Maharashtra, it was created by separating it from Thane district on August 1, 2014. It became the 36th district of Maharashtra. Since that time, no other district has been added to Maharashtra. Let us explore the location of Palghar, its area, population, literacy rate and other interesting facts below.
Where Palghar Is Located?
Palghar district is located in the Konkan division of Maharashtra, it is also a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region which makes it closely connected to the financial capital of state and India.
Palghar is situated about 87 km north of Mumbai and 35km north of Virar. It is important for the state of Maharashtra due to its coastal location and railway connectivity making it a vital link between the state of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Palghar: Area, Population and Literacy Rate
Palghar, the 36th district of Maharashtra is spread across an area of 4696.99 square kilometers. It consists of 1007 villages divided across 8 taluks namely Jawhar, Mokhada, Talasari, Vasai, Vikramgad, Palghar, Dahanu, and Wada.
Palghar has a population of 2,999, 428 or 2.9 million as per the Census 2011 data. It has a significant amount of tribal population consisting about 1 million of the total population of the state.
Palghar district has a literacy rate of 66.65%. The male literacy rate is 72.23%, while female literacy rate is 59.28%.
Interesting Facts about Palghar District
1. Palghar is home to famous forts in Maharashtra such as Vasai, Arnala, Gambhirgad, Tarapur, Kaladurg, Kelwa, Kamandurg, and Shirgaon.
2. Palghar has a coastline which is 112 km long.
3. Around 35% of tribal population lives in Palghar district and Warli Painting and Tarpa dance form a part of the tribal heritage of Palghar.
4. The Jivdani temple in Vasai and Mahalaxmi temple in Dahanu are well known spiritual centres in Palghar
5. Gholvad village in the Dahanu taluka of Palghar is famous for its Chickoo, it was awarded the GI tag in 2016 for its unique calcium rich soil. The Chickoo produced in Gholvad is known as Dahanu Golvad chickoo.
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