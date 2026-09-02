Which is the Oldest Desert in the World?

The Namib Desert is known as the oldest desert in the world. This desert is located in Namibia, along the Atlantic coast of southern Africa. Many experts claim that this desert is around 55 million years old. Here is everything you need to know about this desert including its age and how it compares to the Sahara Desert.

Where is the Namib Desert Located?

The Namib Desert lies in Namibia. This desert also touches parts of Angola and South Africa. The desert runs along the Atlantic Ocean on the western side of the continent.

Some of the most important areas of the desert include Sossusvlei and the Namib-Naukluft National Park. Sossusvlei is known for its tall red dunes whereas the national park protects a large stretch of this desert.

How Old is the Namib Desert?

Most sources say that the Namib Desert is around 55 to 60 million years old. On the other hand some studies suggest that this desert is about 80 million years old.