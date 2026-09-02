Which is the Oldest Desert in the World?
Which desert is the oldest on Earth? Check the answer, its estimated age, location and some interesting facts about this ancient landscape.
The Namib Desert is known as the oldest desert in the world. This desert is located in Namibia, along the Atlantic coast of southern Africa. Many experts claim that this desert is around 55 million years old. Here is everything you need to know about this desert including its age and how it compares to the Sahara Desert.
Where is the Namib Desert Located?
The Namib Desert lies in Namibia. This desert also touches parts of Angola and South Africa. The desert runs along the Atlantic Ocean on the western side of the continent.
Some of the most important areas of the desert include Sossusvlei and the Namib-Naukluft National Park. Sossusvlei is known for its tall red dunes whereas the national park protects a large stretch of this desert.
How Old is the Namib Desert?
Most sources say that the Namib Desert is around 55 to 60 million years old. On the other hand some studies suggest that this desert is about 80 million years old.
The age of this desert is studied by scientists by using rock layers, sediment samples and dune formations. The exact age of this desert varies because researchers do not always agree on what counts as the "start" of the desert. Some consider the first signs of aridity while the others consider the appearance of sand dunes.
What Makes the Namib Desert Unique?
The Namib stands out for several reasons.
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It is the oldest desert on Earth
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This desert has of the tallest sand dunes in the world
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It receives almost no rainfall
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The desert is home to rare desert wildlife which also includes desert-adapted elephants
Is the Sahara Older Than the Namib Desert?
The Sahara Desert is bigger in size but it is not considered older than the Namib Desert. Research suggests the Sahara's dry conditions began around 7 million years ago. Here is a brief comparison between the two:
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Feature
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Namib Desert
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Sahara Desert
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Age
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55 to 80 million years
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7 million years
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Location
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Southwestern Africa, Atlantic coast
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Northern Africa
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Size
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Around 81,000 sq km
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Around 9.2 million sq km
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Climate stability
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Stayed dry with little change
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Went through wet and green phases
Interesting Facts About the Namib Desert
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The name "Namib" means "vast place" and it comes from the local Nama language.
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Some of its sand dunes are so tall that people call them "star dunes" due to their unique pointed shape.
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Deadvlei's dead trees that are present in Namib Desert are hundreds of years old but have not decayed as the air is too dry.
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Thick fog comes into this desert from the ocean every morning and many plants and animals here drink this fog instead of rain.
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Some parts of the desert are so dry that areas have not received rain in over 50 years.
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