India has one of the richest temple traditions in the world and people have been worshipping in the temples for more than thousands of years. However, finding out which temple is truly the oldest is not easy.

There are many temples that have been rebuilt and renovated so many times that their original structure can be quite hard to trace. That is why based on archaeological evidence and official records from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Mundeshwari Devi Temple in Bihar is known to be the oldest temple in India. Here is everything you need to know.

Which is the Oldest Temple in India?

The Mundeshwari Temple that is located in Kaimur district of Bihar is considered as the oldest surviving and oldest functional temple in India. The ASI dates that this temple structure was built around 108 CE and it is based on an inscription found at the site.