Which is the Oldest Temple in India?
Which is the oldest temple in India? Explore its origins, historical significance, and the legacy it has preserved for centuries.
India has one of the richest temple traditions in the world and people have been worshipping in the temples for more than thousands of years. However, finding out which temple is truly the oldest is not easy.
There are many temples that have been rebuilt and renovated so many times that their original structure can be quite hard to trace. That is why based on archaeological evidence and official records from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Mundeshwari Devi Temple in Bihar is known to be the oldest temple in India. Here is everything you need to know.
Which is the Oldest Temple in India?
The Mundeshwari Temple that is located in Kaimur district of Bihar is considered as the oldest surviving and oldest functional temple in India. The ASI dates that this temple structure was built around 108 CE and it is based on an inscription found at the site.
However, many historians place its major construction in the Gupta period which was during the 4th to 5th century CE. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga.
Quick Facts About the Temple
Here are some quick facts about the temple
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Particular
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Details
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Temple Name
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Mundeshwari Devi Temple
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Location
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Kaura village, Kaimur Hills
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State
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Bihar
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Built In
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Around 108 CE as per ASI estimate, and the major structure is linked to the Gupta period which was around the 4th to 5th century CE
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Architectural Style
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Nagara style
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Built By
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Not clearly known; possibly linked to a local ruler named Udaya Sena
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UNESCO Status
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Not a UNESCO site but it is protected monument under ASI since 1915
Oldest Temple in India vs Oldest Temple in the World
While Mundeshwari Devi temple is known to be the oldest in India, the world has its own history with a temple that was built around 12000 years ago. Here is a simple overview:
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Feature
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Oldest Temple in India
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Oldest Temple in the World
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Name
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Mundeshwari Devi Temple
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Gobekli Tepe
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Country
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India
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Turkey
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Age
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About 1,900 years old (ASI estimate, 108 CE)
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About 11,000 to 12,000 years old (built between 9600 and 8200 BCE)
Oldest Temple vs Oldest Functional Temple
Many people usually mix up these terms and that is why it is important to understand the differences between the two.
The oldest temple simply means that the oldest structure that still stands today even if no worship happens there. Temple number 17 at Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh is an example of oldest surviving temple in India that is described by historians.
On the other hand, the oldest continuously worshipped temple simply means a place where prayers and rituals have continued throughout its establishment. That is why Mundeshwari Temple is chosen to be the oldest temple in India.
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