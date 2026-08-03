Tripura is a small yet picturesque state in the northeastern part of India. The capital of Tripura is Agartala. Assam and Mizoram are situated to the east of Tripura. On the other hand, Bangladesh forms the border of Tripura from all other sides. This state covers an area of 10,491 square kilometres. This state is home to ten major rivers along with many more streams. Do you have any idea among these rivers which one is considered the lifeline of this state? This article gives us insights into such facts about this important river.

Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Tripura?

The Gomati River (or Gumti River) is considered the lifeline of Tripura. This is the longest and most significant river of the state. The river is called the lifeline of Tripura because it is the source of water for drinking and domestic uses, power generation, and fertile soil for cultivation.