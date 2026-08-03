Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Tripura?
The Gomati River is widely recognised as the lifeline of Tripura. Originating near Dumboor Lake, this river sustains the state's agriculture, supplies vital hydroelectric power, and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for local communities before flowing into Bangladesh.
Tripura is a small yet picturesque state in the northeastern part of India. The capital of Tripura is Agartala. Assam and Mizoram are situated to the east of Tripura. On the other hand, Bangladesh forms the border of Tripura from all other sides. This state covers an area of 10,491 square kilometres. This state is home to ten major rivers along with many more streams. Do you have any idea among these rivers which one is considered the lifeline of this state? This article gives us insights into such facts about this important river.
Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Tripura?
The Gomati River (or Gumti River) is considered the lifeline of Tripura. This is the longest and most significant river of the state. The river is called the lifeline of Tripura because it is the source of water for drinking and domestic uses, power generation, and fertile soil for cultivation.
Where Does the Gomati River Start?
The river is born in the Dhalai district in Tripura state. The Gomati River is formed through the merging of two mountain rivers: the Raima River and the Sarma River. The two rivers combine in the vicinity of Dumboor Lake to form the Gomati River.
Where Does It Flow and End?
The Gomati River starts from the east and runs towards the west through various districts of Tripura such as Dhalai, Khowai, Sepahijala, and the Gomati district. The total length of the river within the state of Tripura is 167.4 kilometres, after which it crosses the international border and joins the Meghna River in Bangladesh.
What Are Its Major Tributaries?
The Gomati River receives its flow from various streams flowing into it from its banks:
- Tributaries on Right Bank: Kanchi Gang, Pitra Gang, Mailak Chhara, and Surma Chhara.
- Tributaries on Left Bank: Maharani Chhara and Ganga Chhara.
Collectively, these streams form a large river basin spanning an area greater than 2,492 square kilometres, which is no less than 23.7 per cent of the entire land area of Tripura.
How Does the River Support Tripura?
- Agriculture and Food Production: The river leaves fertile alluvial soil each year in its surroundings. The fertile soil is used for growing crops such as rice, pulses, and vegetables.
- Hydroelectricity Generation: In 1976, the Government of India established the Gomati Hydroelectric Project at Dumbur Falls. A huge man-made reservoir was built at Dumbur Dam that covered an area of 40 square kilometres. This hydroelectricity plant supplies electricity for lighting many houses.
- Water Supply for Drinking Purposes: Some important towns such as Udaipur and some villages rely on the Gomati River for their daily water supply for drinking purposes.
- Culturally and Religiously: The Gomati River holds a lot of importance to the local population. Thousands of people take a holy dip at Tirthamukh on the Gomati River each year during Pous Sankranti.
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