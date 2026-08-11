Which Teams Have Qualified for the ODI World Cup 2027 So Far? Check the Full List
Know which teams have qualified for the 2027 ODI World Cup, how they secured their spots and which teams still need to qualify.
The 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is set to be held in three host countries which are South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. This will be the 14th edition of the tournament and also the first 14-team ODI World Cup since 2015 as the last two editions only featured 10 teams.
The qualification process is based on three things which are: host status, the ICC ODI team rankings, and the World Cup Qualifier event.
As of August 2026, all 10 direct qualification spots have been filled where Afghanistan became the last team to secure a position after they defeated Ireland in ODI series.
Which Teams Have Qualified for the ODI World Cup 2027?
SouthAfrica and Zimbabwe secured their positions as the hosts. The other 8 teams that have qualified have taken the spots based on their rankings in ICC Men's ODI. Here is the list of all 10 teams that have qualified so far:
|
No.
|
Team
|
Qualification Route
|
1
|
South Africa
|
Host nation
|
2
|
Zimbabwe
|
Host nation
|
3
|
India
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
|
4
|
Australia
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
|
5
|
New Zealand
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
|
6
|
Pakistan
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
|
7
|
Sri Lanka
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
|
8
|
England
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
|
9
|
Bangladesh
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
|
10
|
Afghanistan
|
Top 8 in ICC ODI rankings
Why Didn't Namibia Qualify Automatically?
Namibia is one of the three co-hosts of the 2027 World Cup and many fans expected that Namibia will gain an automatic spot just like South Africa and Zimbabwe. However, this is not the case.
South Africa and Zimbabwe are Full Members of the ICC and that is why Full Member host nations get automatic qualification under the rules.
Namibia, on the other hand, is an Associate Member of the ICC. This is the reason that even after hosting the tournament, Namibia doesn’t get a seat into the final 14 teams. Now, Namibia will need to qualify through the normal pathway, just like other Associate teams.
How Does ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification Work?
The qualification system has two main parts. Here is a brief overview of the same:
Direct Qualification
Under direct qualification, there are two criterias to get a direct spot:
-
The Full Member host nations which are South Africa and Zimbabwe in this case get direct entry.
-
Other criteria is that the 8 highest-ranked eligible teams in the ICC ODI rankings, as per the September 30, 2026 cutoff, also got direct entry.
Qualifier
The remaining 4 teams will now play the Qualifier event. This event brings together teams that missed direct entry along with teams from lower level competitions.
The Qualifier is scheduled to run from February 22 to March 23, 2027 and it will feature 10 teams who will be competing for the last 4 World Cup places.
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