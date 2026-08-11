Which Teams Have Qualified for the ODI World Cup 2027 So Far? Check the Full List

The 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is set to be held in three host countries which are South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. This will be the 14th edition of the tournament and also the first 14-team ODI World Cup since 2015 as the last two editions only featured 10 teams.

The qualification process is based on three things which are: host status, the ICC ODI team rankings, and the World Cup Qualifier event.

As of August 2026, all 10 direct qualification spots have been filled where Afghanistan became the last team to secure a position after they defeated Ireland in ODI series.

Which Teams Have Qualified for the ODI World Cup 2027?

SouthAfrica and Zimbabwe secured their positions as the hosts. The other 8 teams that have qualified have taken the spots based on their rankings in ICC Men's ODI. Here is the list of all 10 teams that have qualified so far: