Who Hoisted the First Indian Flag on Independence Day? Know the History

Every year on the 15th of August, we celebrate Independence Day, and we see our Tricolour – the National Flag of India, which is being hoisted by the Indian Prime Minister at the Red Fort, New Delhi.

But have you ever wondered who hoisted the first Indian flag on Independence Day?

The first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the first Indian flag on Independence Day. Let’s explore this article in detail.

Who Hoisted the First Indian Flag on Independence Day?

When India became free from British rule at midnight, the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the first Indian flag on Independence Day.

According to the PIB, the 12-foot-long, 8-foot-wide national treasure, which is still kept in the Fort St. George Museum, Chennai, is one of the first flags that was hoisted on 15th August 1947 at 5.30 A.M. at Fort St. George, Chennai.