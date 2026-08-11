Who Hoisted the First Indian Flag on Independence Day? Know the History

Who Hoisted the First Indian Flag on Independence Day?
Who hoisted the first Indian flag on Independence Day? Know when and where Jawaharlal Nehru first hoisted the Tricolour on August 15, 1947, and explore key facts about India’s flag history.
Every year on the 15th of August, we celebrate Independence Day, and we see our Tricolour – the National Flag of India, which is being hoisted by the Indian Prime Minister at the Red Fort, New Delhi.
But have you ever wondered who hoisted the first Indian flag on Independence Day?
The first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the first Indian flag on Independence Day. Let’s explore this article in detail.
Who Hoisted the First Indian Flag on Independence Day?
When India became free from British rule at midnight, the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the first Indian flag on Independence Day.
According to the PIB, the 12-foot-long, 8-foot-wide national treasure, which is still kept in the Fort St. George Museum, Chennai, is one of the first flags that was hoisted on 15th August 1947 at 5.30 A.M. at Fort St. George, Chennai.
Many people think that the Indian Flag was hoisted for the first time at the Red Fort, but it is not.
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August 15, 1947 (Morning): At 5.30 A.M, Pandit Nehru hoisted and hosted the flag at Fort St. George, Chennai.
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August 15, 1947 (Afternoon): Then Pandit Nehru hosted the Tiranga for the first time in public at a place called Princess Park near India Gate in New Delhi.
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August 16, 1947 (Morning): As per the PIB, on the 16th August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru hosted the flag at the historic Red Fort, Delhi.
Since then, the hoisting of the tricolour atop the Red Fort has become a symbol of Indian independence and our pride.
Facts About Our Flag's History
To help you remember, here is a quick guide to how our flag's history began:
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Event
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Date
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Who Did It?
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Where Did It Happen?
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First Public Hoisting
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August 15, 1947
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Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
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Princess Park, New Delhi
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First Red Fort Hoisting
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August 16, 1947
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Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
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Red Fort, New Delhi
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Flag Designer
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1921 (Early Design)
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Pingali Venkayya
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Presented to Mahatma Gandhi
Har Ghar Tiranga
Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign which was launched in 2022 by the Government of India under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to encourage the Indian people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it.
This year, Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 is dedicated to the spirit of 150 years of Vande Mataram, celebrating patriotism, pride in the Tiranga, and the love for the motherland embodied in our National Song.
The Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for Har Ghar Tiranga.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.