Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? Shooter of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe

Tetsuya Yamagami: The former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot on the morning of July 8, 2022, while he was delivering a speech during the Parliamentary election campaign in the city of Nara. Reportedly, the police have arrested the 41-years old as the primary suspect behind Shinzo Abe’s shooting. According to the local media reports, the man has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami who is a resident of Nara city where Abe was delivering his speech. The local media has also reported that the suspect used a shotgun and has been charged with attempted murder. Tetsuya Yamagami is believed to have made the gun himself.

Read below to know more about Tetsuya Yamagami and the shooting of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

Shinzo Abe shooting: What happened?

On the morning of July 8, 2022, the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot with a shotgun while he was delivering a speech near the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City.

Shinzo Abe fell to the ground and was bleeding from the chest, according to the photos shared by the Japanese news agencies. The former PM was campaigning for the Upper House Elections.

When was Tetsuya Yamagami arrested?

As per the media reports, Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested on the suspicion of the attempted murder of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was brought to Nara Nishi Police Station. His gun was also confiscated by the police which was later revealed to be handmade.

Tetsuya Yamagami: What he said at the police station?

As per the media reports, at the police station, Yamagami said that he shot the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe since he was dissatisfied with him. Japan’s news agency NHK reported that cops at the police stations are listening to his statement.

Tetsuya Yamagami: 5 things to know about Shinzo Abe’s shooter

1. The report by the news agency has also revealed that Tetsuya Yamagami worked for the Maritime Self-Defence for three years until around 2005.

2. As per Japan’s Public broadcaster NHK, Tetsuya Yamagami did not run away. Reportedly, he targeted Shinzo Abe with the intention of killing him.

3. Tetsuya Yamagami is believed to be standing behind Shinzo Abe, 10 feet away, when he fired at him.

4. Tetsuya Yamagami used a shotgun and has been charged with attempted murder.

5. Shinzo Abe collapsed on the stage in the middle of the speech. Tetsuya Yamagami was tackled to the ground by security.

Who is Shinzo Abe? All about former Prime Minister of Japan