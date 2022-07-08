Who is Shinzo Abe? All about former Prime Minister of Japan

Shinzo Abe 2022: Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan was shot at in Western Japan on July 8, 2022, as per the Japan-based media house NHK. Shinzo Abe is a Japanese politician who served as the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Liberal Democratic Party from the year 2006 to 2007 and then again from 2012 to 2020. Shinzo Abe is also the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan who was also the leader of the opposition briefly in 2012.

Shinzo Abe is a conservative who has been widely described as a right-wing Japanese nationalist. Abe’s tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan was known internationally for his government’s economic policies, which further pursued fiscal stimulus, monetary easing, and structural reforms in the country. Shinzo Abe announced his resignation in August 2020 because of a significant resurgence of his ulcerative colitis. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga as the Prime Minister of Japan.

Shinzo Abe Biography

Born 21 September 1954 Birth Place Tokyo, Japan Age 67 years Political Party Liberal Democratic Position Former Prime Minister of Japan (2006 to 2007), (2012 to 2020) Succeeded by Yoshihide Suga Parents Shintaro Abe (Father) Yoko Abe (Mother) Spouse Akie Abe (m. 1987) Education USC Sol Price School of Public Policy Awards Padma Vibhushan (India’s 2nd highest Civilian Award)

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara, reports Japan's NHK. pic.twitter.com/pw4TyCdArl — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Who is Shinzo Abe?

Shinzo Abe is a Japanese politician who has served as the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Shinzo Abe is known to be the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history. From 2005 to 2006, he also served as the Chief Cabinet Secretary from 2005 to 2006 under Junichiro Koizumi and was also briefly the leader of the opposition.

Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest on July 8, 2022, while he was delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of the Upper House Elections on July 10, 2022. The 67-years old Shinzo Abe collapsed.

Reportedly, after he was taken to the hospital, Abe was showing no vital signs. The former Prime Minister of Japan was shot at around 11.30 am in Nara and a man in his 40s, who is believed to be the shooter, was taken into custody.

Shinzo Abe: Early Life

Shinzo Abe was born in Tokyo, Japan to a prominent political family with significant economic influence throughout the pre-second world war, wartime, and post-war Japan. Shinzo Abe’s family is originally from Yamaguchi Prefecture and his registered residence is Nagato, Yamaguchi.

Shinzo Abe Education

Shinzo Abe attended Seikei Elementary School and Seikei Junior and Senior High School. He further studied public administration and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Seikei University in 1977.

Shinzo Abe later moved to the United States and studied public policy at the University of Southern California’s School of Policy, Planning, and Development for three semesters. He started working for Kobe Steel in April 1979 and later left the company in 1982.

Shinzo Abe pursued a number of government positions including the executive assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Private Secretary to the LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) Secretary-General and Private Secretary to the Chairperson of the LDP General Council.

Shinzo Abe Political Career

Year Political Journey 1993 Elected to Japan’s House of Representatives 1999 Became the Director of the Committee on Health and Welfare and also Director of the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Social Affairs Division 2000-2003 Shinzo Abe served as the Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) 2005-2006 Chief Secretary of the LDP (Continued) 2006 Shinzo Abe became the Prime Minister of Japan for the first time 2007 Announced his resignation on September 12 2012 Shinzo Abe won a run-off leadership elections for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Abe was elected the Prime Minister of Japan on December 26 in the same year. 2017 Shinzo Abe saw a resounding victory in a snap election on 22 October 2020 Shinzo Abe resigned as the Prime Minister of Japan on August 28.

Shinzo Abe Wife

Shinzo Abe married Akie Matsuzaki in 1987 a socialite and the former radio disc jockey. Matsuzaki is the daughter of the President of Morinaga, a chocolate manufacturer. Akie Abe is popularly known as the ‘domestic opposition party’ because of her outspoken views, which often contradict her husband’s.

Shinzo Abe Net Worth

The net worth of Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, is estimated to be $10 million in the year 2022. His monthly salary is estimated to be $70,000 with an annual income of more than $1 million.

Shinzo Abe health

Shinzo Abe resigned as the Prime Minister of Japan just after one year in office because of medical complications from Ulcerative colitis. After recovering from his illness and serving as the Prime Minister, Abe announced his second resignation in August 2020, as the Prime Minister citing a significant resurgence of his ulcerative colitis.

