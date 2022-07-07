Who is Veerendra Heggade? Know everything about philanthropist nominated for Rajya Sabha

Veerendra Heggade Biography: Veerendra Heggade has been serving as the ‘Dharmadhikari’ of the Dharmasthala Temple based in Karnataka since the age of 20 years. Check Veerendra Heggade's net worth, Rajya Sabha nomination, early life, age and other details.
Updated: Jul 7, 2022 11:23 IST
Veerendra Heggade Biography
Veerendra Heggade Biography

Veerendra Heggade Rajya Sabha: Veerendra Heggade, a dedicated philanthropist for more than 5 decades has been nominated for Rajya Sabha along with 3 others, including iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja, legendary athlete PT Usha and the acclaimed screenwriter-director KV Vijayendra Prasad. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, while congratulating Veerendra Heggade via Twitter, said that he has been at the forefront of outstanding community service and he will certainly enrich the Parliamentary Proceedings.

Veerendra Heggade, since the tender age of 20, served as the ‘Dharmadhikari’ of the Dharmasthala Temple in Karnataka and has been a devoted philanthropist for more than five decades.  Veerendra Heggade has also received multiple awards for his numerous contributions. He was awarded the Karnataka Ratna Award for the year 2009. It is the highest civilian award in Karnataka.

Veerendra Heggade: Biography

Born

November 25, 1948 (73 Years)

Religion

Jainism

Other Names

Heggade/Pergade, Kavandaru, Dharmarathna, Dharmabhushana

Post

Dharmadhikari (Hereditary Administrator) of Dharmasthala Temple

Based in

Dharmastala, Karnataka, India

Period in Office

From 1968 to Present

Predecessor

Dharmadhikari Ratnavarma Heggade

Parents

Ratnavarma Heggade, Rathnamma Heggade

Siblings

Harshendra Kumar Heggade, Surendra Kumar Heggade, Rajendra Kumar Heggade, Padmalata Heggade

Spouse

Hemavathi Hegggade

Children

Shraddha Heggade

Who is Veerendra Heggade?

Veerendra Heggade has been serving as the ‘Dharmadhikari’ of the Dharmasthala Temple based in Karnataka since the age of 20 years. Heggade has been a devoted philanthropist for more than five decades and has led various transformative initiatives for the rural development and promotion of self-employment.

Veerendra Heggade is also credited for establishing the Rural development and Self-employment Training Institute (RDSETI) to spread the awareness about self-employment opportunities and train rural youth.

Veerendra Heggade has also conceptualized the Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project. It is an initiative for the inclusive rural development and self-employment in Karnataka. Currently, the project has more than 6 lakh SHGs and over 49 lakh members.

