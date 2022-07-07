Who is Veerendra Heggade? Know everything about philanthropist nominated for Rajya Sabha

Veerendra Heggade Rajya Sabha: Veerendra Heggade, a dedicated philanthropist for more than 5 decades has been nominated for Rajya Sabha along with 3 others, including iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja, legendary athlete PT Usha and the acclaimed screenwriter-director KV Vijayendra Prasad. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, while congratulating Veerendra Heggade via Twitter, said that he has been at the forefront of outstanding community service and he will certainly enrich the Parliamentary Proceedings.

Veerendra Heggade, since the tender age of 20, served as the ‘Dharmadhikari’ of the Dharmasthala Temple in Karnataka and has been a devoted philanthropist for more than five decades. Veerendra Heggade has also received multiple awards for his numerous contributions. He was awarded the Karnataka Ratna Award for the year 2009. It is the highest civilian award in Karnataka.

Veerendra Heggade: Biography

Born November 25, 1948 (73 Years) Religion Jainism Other Names Heggade/Pergade, Kavandaru, Dharmarathna, Dharmabhushana Post Dharmadhikari (Hereditary Administrator) of Dharmasthala Temple Based in Dharmastala, Karnataka, India Period in Office From 1968 to Present Predecessor Dharmadhikari Ratnavarma Heggade Parents Ratnavarma Heggade, Rathnamma Heggade Siblings Harshendra Kumar Heggade, Surendra Kumar Heggade, Rajendra Kumar Heggade, Padmalata Heggade Spouse Hemavathi Hegggade Children Shraddha Heggade

Who is Veerendra Heggade?

Veerendra Heggade has been serving as the ‘Dharmadhikari’ of the Dharmasthala Temple based in Karnataka since the age of 20 years. Heggade has been a devoted philanthropist for more than five decades and has led various transformative initiatives for the rural development and promotion of self-employment.

Veerendra Heggade is also credited for establishing the Rural development and Self-employment Training Institute (RDSETI) to spread the awareness about self-employment opportunities and train rural youth.

Veerendra Heggade has also conceptualized the Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project. It is an initiative for the inclusive rural development and self-employment in Karnataka. Currently, the project has more than 6 lakh SHGs and over 49 lakh members.

Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur? All about Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann’s 2nd wife & wedding