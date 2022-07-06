Who is Dr Gurpeet Kaur? All about the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann’s would-be 2nd wife

The chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is all set to marry for the second time on July 7, 2022. He will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh. The CM of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, divorced his first wife Inderpreett Kaur 6 years ago. Let us know more about his would-be wife Gurpreet Kaur and the wedding ceremony on 7th July.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Delhi & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back.



The wedding and the relationship have been reportedly finalised by Mann’s sister and his mother. The mother-sister duo wanted him to get married after his broken marriage in the past. The ceremony will be extremely private and the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is said to attend.

Bhagwant Mann: First Wife & Divorce

Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur now resides in the United States of America with their two children. Both of his children attended his swearing-in ceremony.

The reason for the broken marriage was cited to be a busy schedule following a political career. According to a post on Bhagwant Mann's Facebook page, his divorce was not motivated by personal issues, and he chose Punjab over his family.

Bhagwant Mann: Second marriage to Gurpreet Kaur

Not much is known about the would-be wife of the CM of Punjab, except that she is a doctor by profession and is based in Chandigarh.

Bhagwant Singh Mann was born on 17 October 1973. He became the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab. He leads the cabinet ministry of Punjab. He was an actor in his previous career venture.

He served two terms as a member of Parliament from the Sangrur constituency of Punjab. He resigned in 2022 from this position. In 2017, Mann was appointed as the convener of AAP Punjab.

Before the Punjab Assembly elections in March of this year, the Aam Aadmi Party declared him as its CM face for Punjab and contested the elections.

