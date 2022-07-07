P.T. Usha Biography: Records, Education, Medals, Age, family and other details

P.T. Usha, a legendary athlete, has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by the Government of India. Check P.T. Usha's records, education, medals, age, family, and other details here.
Updated: Jul 7, 2022 16:58 IST
PT Usha Biography
PT Usha Biography

PT Usha Records: The Government of India on July 6, 2022, nominated the celebrated athlete PT Usha to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her via Twitter and highlighted her accomplishments in sports. He also noted that her work to mentor budding athletes over the last few years is also equally commendable.

PT Usha, since her retirement in 2000, has been a constant presence at the national track and field meets along with her trainees from the Usha School of Athletics based in Kinalur in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Tintu Luka, the current 800 meters national record holder as well as an Asian Games medalist, is the most famous product of Usha’s athletics school.

PT Usha’s greatest moment on track and her biggest heartbreak came when she missed out on a Bronze Medal by 1/100th of a second in the 400-meter hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

PT Usha Biography

Born

June 27, 1964

Full Name

Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha

Age

58 years

Education

GVHSS (Sports) Kannur

Nickname

Golden Girl, Payyoli Express

Sports Career

Retired Indian track and field athelete

Years Active

1976-2000

Employer

Indian Railways

Spouse

V. Srinivasan

Awards

Arjuna Award for Athletics, Padma Shri

Children

Vignesh Ujjwal, Ujjwal Srinivasan

Books

Golden Girl: The Autobiography of P.T. Usha

PT Usha Early Life

Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha (P.T. Usha) was born on June 27, 1964. She was born in Kuttali, Kozhikode, Kerala, and has been associated with Indian athletics since 1979. P.T. Usha is often called the ‘Queen of Indian track and field’. PT Usha studied at Providence Women’s College in Kozhikode.

PT Usha Personal Life

She married V. Srinivasan, an inspector with the Central Industrial Security Force in 1991. They have two sons.

PT Usha Career

P.T. Usha was first noticed by O.M. Nambiar, an athletics coach at a sports prize-distribution ceremony in 1977 and in the same he began coaching her. Quick results were followed after she won six medals at the inter-state meet for juniors, in Kollam in 1978. It included four gold medals in 100 m, 200 m, 60 m hurdles and high jump, silver in long jump, and bronze in 4x100 m relay.

PT Usha’s best moment came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She entered on the back of a string of good performances at the year’s New Delhi inter-state meet and Mumbai Open National Championships. In the 1985 Jakarta Asian Championships, she won 6 medals- five Gold and one Bronze.

From 1983-89, PT Usha garnered 13 Gold Medals at ATF meets. In the 10th Asian Games held at Seoul, South Korea in 1986, PT Usha won 4 gold medals and 1 silver medal in the track and field events.

Currently, P.T. Usha is a member of the Board of Advisors of India’s International Movement to the United Nations (I.I.M.U.N).

PT Usha Records

Year Competition Venue Position
1980 Olympic Games Moscow, Russia 5th (heats)
1982 Asian Games New Delhi, India 2nd
2nd
1983 Asian Championships Kuwait City, Kuwait 2nd
1st
1984 Olympic Games Los Angeles, USA 4th
7th
1985 Asian Championships Jakarta, Indonesia 1st
1st
1st
1st
3rd
1st
World Cup Canberra, Australia 7th
5th
8th
1986 Asian Games Seoul, South Korea 2nd
1st
1st
1st
1st
1987 Asian Championships Singapore 2nd
1st
1st
2nd
1st
World Championships Rome, Italy DNS
6th (semifinal)
8th (heats)
1988 Olympic Games Seoul, South Korea 7th (heats)
1989 Asian Championships New Delhi, India 2nd
1st
1st
1st
2nd
1st
1990 Asian Games Beijing, China 4th
2nd
2nd
2nd
1994 Asian Games Hiroshima, Japan 4th
5th
2nd
1996 Olympic Games Atlanta, USA DSQ
1998 Asian Championships Fukuoka, Japan 3rd
3rd
1st
2nd
Asian Games Bangkok, Thailand 6th
4th

PT Usha Achievements

P.T Usha represented India in the 4x100 meters relay together with Valdivel Jayalakshmi, Rachita Mistry, and E.B. Shyla in the 1998 Asian Championships in Athletics where her team won the gold medal on a way to set the current National Record of 44.43 s.

PT Usha Medals

Year

Tournament

Medals

1982

New Delhi Asian Games

Silver

1983

Asian Championships

Gold

1985

Jakarta Asian Championships

Five Gold and One Bronze

1986

Seoul Asian Games

4 Gold Medals and 1 silver medal

1983-89

ATF Meets

13 Gold Medals

PT Usha Awards and Honours

Year

Awards & Honours

2000

Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) conferred by Kannur University

2017

Honorary Doctorate (D.Sc.) conferred by IIT Kanpur

2018

Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) conferred by the University of Calicut

2019

IAAF Veteran Pin

1985

Padma Shri

1984

Arjuna Award

Who is Veerendra Heggade? Know everything about philanthropist nominated for Rajya Sabha

Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur? All about Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann’s 2nd wife & wedding

FAQ

What is the full name of P.T. Usha?

The full name of P.T. Usha is Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha.

In which year PT Usha was awarded Padma Shri?

The Government of India awarded Padma Shri to P.T. Usha in 1985.

How many medals are won by P.T. Usha in the Olympics?

P.T. Usha won four gold medals and one silver medal in the track and the field events.

What are the nicknames of PT Usha?

PT Usha has two nicknames- Golden Girl and Payyoli Express.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next