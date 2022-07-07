P.T. Usha Biography: Records, Education, Medals, Age, family and other details

PT Usha Records: The Government of India on July 6, 2022, nominated the celebrated athlete PT Usha to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her via Twitter and highlighted her accomplishments in sports. He also noted that her work to mentor budding athletes over the last few years is also equally commendable.

PT Usha, since her retirement in 2000, has been a constant presence at the national track and field meets along with her trainees from the Usha School of Athletics based in Kinalur in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Tintu Luka, the current 800 meters national record holder as well as an Asian Games medalist, is the most famous product of Usha’s athletics school.

PT Usha’s greatest moment on track and her biggest heartbreak came when she missed out on a Bronze Medal by 1/100th of a second in the 400-meter hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

PT Usha Biography

Born June 27, 1964 Full Name Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha Age 58 years Education GVHSS (Sports) Kannur Nickname Golden Girl, Payyoli Express Sports Career Retired Indian track and field athelete Years Active 1976-2000 Employer Indian Railways Spouse V. Srinivasan Awards Arjuna Award for Athletics, Padma Shri Children Vignesh Ujjwal, Ujjwal Srinivasan Books Golden Girl: The Autobiography of P.T. Usha

PT Usha Early Life

Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha (P.T. Usha) was born on June 27, 1964. She was born in Kuttali, Kozhikode, Kerala, and has been associated with Indian athletics since 1979. P.T. Usha is often called the ‘Queen of Indian track and field’. PT Usha studied at Providence Women’s College in Kozhikode.

PT Usha Personal Life

She married V. Srinivasan, an inspector with the Central Industrial Security Force in 1991. They have two sons.

PT Usha Career

P.T. Usha was first noticed by O.M. Nambiar, an athletics coach at a sports prize-distribution ceremony in 1977 and in the same he began coaching her. Quick results were followed after she won six medals at the inter-state meet for juniors, in Kollam in 1978. It included four gold medals in 100 m, 200 m, 60 m hurdles and high jump, silver in long jump, and bronze in 4x100 m relay.

PT Usha’s best moment came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She entered on the back of a string of good performances at the year’s New Delhi inter-state meet and Mumbai Open National Championships. In the 1985 Jakarta Asian Championships, she won 6 medals- five Gold and one Bronze.

From 1983-89, PT Usha garnered 13 Gold Medals at ATF meets. In the 10th Asian Games held at Seoul, South Korea in 1986, PT Usha won 4 gold medals and 1 silver medal in the track and field events.

Currently, P.T. Usha is a member of the Board of Advisors of India’s International Movement to the United Nations (I.I.M.U.N).

PT Usha Records

Year Competition Venue Position 1980 Olympic Games Moscow, Russia 5th (heats) 1982 Asian Games New Delhi, India 2nd 2nd 1983 Asian Championships Kuwait City, Kuwait 2nd 1st 1984 Olympic Games Los Angeles, USA 4th 7th 1985 Asian Championships Jakarta, Indonesia 1st 1st 1st 1st 3rd 1st World Cup Canberra, Australia 7th 5th 8th 1986 Asian Games Seoul, South Korea 2nd 1st 1st 1st 1st 1987 Asian Championships Singapore 2nd 1st 1st 2nd 1st World Championships Rome, Italy DNS 6th (semifinal) 8th (heats) 1988 Olympic Games Seoul, South Korea 7th (heats) 1989 Asian Championships New Delhi, India 2nd 1st 1st 1st 2nd 1st 1990 Asian Games Beijing, China 4th 2nd 2nd 2nd 1994 Asian Games Hiroshima, Japan 4th 5th 2nd 1996 Olympic Games Atlanta, USA DSQ 1998 Asian Championships Fukuoka, Japan 3rd 3rd 1st 2nd Asian Games Bangkok, Thailand 6th 4th

PT Usha Achievements

P.T Usha represented India in the 4x100 meters relay together with Valdivel Jayalakshmi, Rachita Mistry, and E.B. Shyla in the 1998 Asian Championships in Athletics where her team won the gold medal on a way to set the current National Record of 44.43 s.

PT Usha Medals

Year Tournament Medals 1982 New Delhi Asian Games Silver 1983 Asian Championships Gold 1985 Jakarta Asian Championships Five Gold and One Bronze 1986 Seoul Asian Games 4 Gold Medals and 1 silver medal 1983-89 ATF Meets 13 Gold Medals

PT Usha Awards and Honours

Year Awards & Honours 2000 Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) conferred by Kannur University 2017 Honorary Doctorate (D.Sc.) conferred by IIT Kanpur 2018 Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) conferred by the University of Calicut 2019 IAAF Veteran Pin 1985 Padma Shri 1984 Arjuna Award

