Who Was V.S. Achuthanandan? Former Chief Minister Who Passed Away at 101

V.S. Achuthanandan, the former chief minister of Kerala, died on Monday, July 21, 2025, in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 101 years old. He served from 2006 to 2011 as Chief Minister of Kerala.
For many years, the seasoned communist and freedom fighter was a commanding, if not fiery, presence in Kerala's politics and an iron-jawed symbol of the communist movement. Mr. Achuthanandan is survived by his wife, K. Vasumathy, their two children, son V. A. Arun Kumar and daughter V.V. Asha, as well as their grandchildren.
Who was V.S. Achuthanandan?
Mr. Achuthanandan was born in 1923 into a family of agricultural laborers in Punnapra, Alappuzha. He endured many hardships in his life, including the everyday hardships of poverty as well as upsetting personal and political conflicts.
V.S. Achuthanandan's Political Career
Mr. Achuthanandan was launched into the independence fight at the age of sixteen by the pioneering communist leader P. Krishna Pillai after losing both of his parents prematurely. Later on, he referred to Krishna Pillai as a "guru" who provided him with a distinct political mission and life path.
Mr. Achuthanandan became one of the founding members of the breakaway Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964 after leaving the national council of the unified Communist Party of India. He was later imprisoned by the government during the Emergency.
V.S. Achuthanandan's Contribution to Kerala Politics
From 2001 to 2006, Achuthanandan led the opposition's attack on the AK Antony-led UDF administration while serving as Leader of the Opposition. He became the chief minister from 2006 to 2011 after leading the CPM-led Left Democratic Front to victory in 2006.
He spearheaded the LDF campaign in 2011 and nearly won a second term, but the UDF, led by Oommen Chandy, narrowly prevailed, taking 72 members in the 140-member Assembly.
Following a small stroke in 2019, Mr. Achuthanandan withdrew from public life. Since then, he lived in assisted living at the home of his son, V. Arun Kumar, in Thiruvananthapuram.
