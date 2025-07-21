Who Was V.S. Achuthanandan? Former Chief Minister Who Passed Away at 101

V.S. Achuthanandan, the former chief minister of Kerala, died on Monday, July 21, 2025, in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 101 years old. He served from 2006 to 2011 as Chief Minister of Kerala.

For many years, the seasoned communist and freedom fighter was a commanding, if not fiery, presence in Kerala's politics and an iron-jawed symbol of the communist movement. Mr. Achuthanandan is survived by his wife, K. Vasumathy, their two children, son V. A. Arun Kumar and daughter V.V. Asha, as well as their grandchildren.

Who was V.S. Achuthanandan?

Mr. Achuthanandan was born in 1923 into a family of agricultural laborers in Punnapra, Alappuzha. He endured many hardships in his life, including the everyday hardships of poverty as well as upsetting personal and political conflicts.