Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between New Zealand and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

On October 18, 2023, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs in the 16th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. In 50 overs, New Zealand earned 288 points. Glenn Philips led Afghanistan in scoring with 71 runs in 80 innings, while Tom Latham added 64 runs. Naveen-Ul-Haq and Azmartullah Omarzai were the standout New Zealand bowlers, both with two wickets.

Afghanistan attempted to chase the target but were bowled out for 139 runs in 35 overs. Rahmat Shah led Afghanistan in scoring with 36 runs. With three wickets each, Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santer were the standout Kiwi bowlers.

New Zealand won the match by 149 runs and moved to the top of the points table. Afghanistan is in the ninth position.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? NZ vs Afg Result

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in match number 16 of the ODI World Cup, which took place yesterday. Here is the scorecard of the match. 

 

New Zealand: 288/6 (50 ov)

Afghanistan: 139/10 (34.5 ov)

NZ defeated Afg by 149 runs.

New Zealand  (50 ovs maximum)

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Devon Conway 

lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman

20

18

27

3

0

111.11

Will Young 

c †Ikram Alikhil b Azmatullah Omarzai

54

64

98

4

3

84.37

Rachin Ravindra 

b Azmatullah Omarzai

32

41

64

2

1

78.04

Daryl Mitchell 

c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan

1

7

6

0

0

14.28

Tom Latham (c)†

b Naveen-ul-Haq

68

74

114

3

2

91.89

Glenn Phillips 

c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq

71

80

109

4

4

88.75

Mark Chapman 

not out

25

12

15

2

1

208.33

Mitchell Santner 

not out

7

5

13

1

0

140.00

Extras

(lb 4, nb 1, w 5)

10

 

TOTAL

50 Ov (RR: 5.76)

288/6

 

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

10

0

57

1

5.70

32

4

2

1

0

Fazalhaq Farooqi

7

1

39

0

5.57

23

2

2

2

0

Naveen-ul-Haq

8

0

48

2

6.00

17

4

0

0

0

Mohammad Nabi

8

1

41

0

5.12

30

1

4

0

0

Rashid Khan

10

0

43

1

4.30

35

4

0

2

0

Azmatullah Omarzai

7

0

56

2

8.00

17

4

3

0

1

Afghanistan  

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 

b Henry

11

21

24

0

1

52.38

Ibrahim Zadran 

c Santner b Boult

14

15

27

2

0

93.33

Rahmat Shah 

c & b Ravindra

36

62

86

1

0

58.06

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)

c Santner b Ferguson

8

29

30

1

0

27.58

Azmatullah Omarzai 

c †Latham b Boult

27

32

39

2

0

84.37

Ikram Alikhil †

not out

19

21

42

3

0

90.47

Mohammad Nabi 

b Santner

7

9

10

1

0

77.77

Rashid Khan 

c Mitchell b Ferguson

8

13

10

0

1

61.53

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 

c Young b Ferguson

4

3

2

1

0

133.33

Naveen-ul-Haq 

c Chapman b Santner

0

1

1

0

0

0.00

Fazalhaq Farooqi 

c Mitchell b Santner

0

2

1

0

0

0.00

Extras

(w 5)

5

 

TOTAL

34.4 Ov (RR: 4.00)

139

 

 

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 16, New Zealand vs Afghanistan?

Mitchell Santer and Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand took the most number of wickets in yesterday’s World Cup 2023 match 16 between NZ vs Afg.

Both Santer and Ferguson took 3 wickets each, hindering the Afghan batsmen from chasing the target.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Number 16?

 

New Zealand’s Glenn Philips scored the most runs in the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match 16. He scored 71 off 80 balls. 

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

New Zealand’s Will Young scored the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Young hit 3 sixes, the most in yesterday’s match. 

 

Who was the Man of the Match for New Zealand vs Afghanistan?

New Zealand’s Glenn Philips was the Man of the Math for New Zealand vs Afghanistan for scoring the highest runs. 
