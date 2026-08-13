Why Are Tiger, Peacock, Lotus and Ashoka Chakra India’s National Symbols? Know the Story
Know why the tiger, peacock, lotus, Ashoka Chakra and Jana Gana Mana were chosen as India’s national symbols and what each represents.
India has several national symbols that represent its history, culture, wildlife, values and identity. From the Bengal Tiger and Indian Peacock to the Lotus and Ashoka Chakra, each symbol has a special meaning. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Does India Have National Symbols?
National symbols help represent the identity of a country. They reflect India’s history, culture, traditions and natural heritage. Some symbols represent India’s wildlife and biodiversity.
Why Was the Tiger Chosen as India’s National Animal?
The Bengal Tiger is India’s national animal. It represents strength, power, grace and courage. Tigers have an important place in India’s wildlife and cultural heritage. India is home to a big population of wild tigers. The tiger was officially adopted as India’s national animal in 1973, around the launch of Project Tiger.
Why Was the Peacock Chosen as India’s National Bird?
The Indian Peacock is India’s national bird. It was declared the national bird in 1963. The peacock is native to the Indian subcontinent. Its colourful feathers and distinctive appearance have made it an important part of Indian art and culture.
Why Was the Lotus Chosen as India’s National Flower?
The Lotus is India’s national flower. It is known for growing in muddy water while producing a beautiful flower. The lotus has been associated with Indian culture, art and spirituality for centuries. It is also considered a symbol of purity and resilience.
Why Is the Ashoka Chakra on India’s National Flag?
The Ashoka Chakra is the navy-blue wheel at the centre of India’s national flag. It has 24 spokes. It is based on the Dharma Chakra, associated with the Lion Capital of Ashoka. The wheel represents dharma, movement and progress. The Ashoka Chakra replaced the spinning wheel or charkha in the final design of the national flag.
Why Was the Lion Capital Chosen as India’s State Emblem?
India’s State Emblem is based on the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath. The original sculpture has four Asiatic lions standing back-to-back. The official emblem shows three lions visibly, while the fourth is hidden from view. The emblem also includes a Dharma Chakra, a horse and a bull. The words Satyameva Jayate appear below it.
Why Was Jana Gana Mana Chosen as India’s National Anthem?
Jana Gana Mana is India’s national anthem. It was written by Rabindranath Tagore. The song was first publicly sung at a session of the Indian National Congress in 1911. It was adopted as India’s national anthem on January 24, 1950.
Why Is the Ganga India’s National River?
The Ganga is India’s national river. It is one of the country’s most important rivers. The river has enormous religious and cultural significance. It also supports agriculture, livelihoods and ecosystems across the Ganga basin. The government declared the Ganga India’s National River in 2008.
Why Is the Banyan Tree India’s National Tree?
The Banyan tree is India’s national tree. It can grow to a very large size because of its aerial roots. Its long life and extensive structure are associated with strength and longevity. The tree has a strong place in Indian traditions and culture.
Why Is the Indian Rupee Symbol a National Symbol?
The ₹ symbol represents the Indian rupee. It was designed by D. Udaya Kumar. The symbol combines the Devanagari letter ‘र’ with the Roman capital R. The parallel lines also represent the Indian Tricolour.
India’s Important National Symbols
|National Symbol
|Symbol / Name
|National Animal
|Bengal Tiger
|National Bird
|Indian Peacock
|National Flower
|Lotus
|National Tree
|Banyan
|National River
|Ganga
|National Anthem
|Jana Gana Mana
|National Song
|Vande Mataram
|National Emblem
|Lion Capital of Ashoka
|National Flag
|Tiranga
|National Calendar
|Saka Calendar
|Currency Symbol
|₹
|National Fruit
|Mango
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.