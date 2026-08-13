Why Are Tiger, Peacock, Lotus and Ashoka Chakra India’s National Symbols? Know the Story

India has several national symbols that represent its history, culture, wildlife, values and identity. From the Bengal Tiger and Indian Peacock to the Lotus and Ashoka Chakra, each symbol has a special meaning. Keep reading to know in detail. Why Does India Have National Symbols? National symbols help represent the identity of a country. They reflect India’s history, culture, traditions and natural heritage. Some symbols represent India’s wildlife and biodiversity. Why Was the Tiger Chosen as India’s National Animal? The Bengal Tiger is India’s national animal. It represents strength, power, grace and courage. Tigers have an important place in India’s wildlife and cultural heritage. India is home to a big population of wild tigers. The tiger was officially adopted as India’s national animal in 1973, around the launch of Project Tiger.

Why Was the Peacock Chosen as India’s National Bird? The Indian Peacock is India’s national bird. It was declared the national bird in 1963. The peacock is native to the Indian subcontinent. Its colourful feathers and distinctive appearance have made it an important part of Indian art and culture. Why Was the Lotus Chosen as India’s National Flower? The Lotus is India’s national flower. It is known for growing in muddy water while producing a beautiful flower. The lotus has been associated with Indian culture, art and spirituality for centuries. It is also considered a symbol of purity and resilience. Why Is the Ashoka Chakra on India’s National Flag? The Ashoka Chakra is the navy-blue wheel at the centre of India’s national flag. It has 24 spokes. It is based on the Dharma Chakra, associated with the Lion Capital of Ashoka. The wheel represents dharma, movement and progress. The Ashoka Chakra replaced the spinning wheel or charkha in the final design of the national flag.

Why Was the Lion Capital Chosen as India’s State Emblem? India’s State Emblem is based on the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath. The original sculpture has four Asiatic lions standing back-to-back. The official emblem shows three lions visibly, while the fourth is hidden from view. The emblem also includes a Dharma Chakra, a horse and a bull. The words Satyameva Jayate appear below it. Why Was Jana Gana Mana Chosen as India’s National Anthem? Jana Gana Mana is India’s national anthem. It was written by Rabindranath Tagore. The song was first publicly sung at a session of the Indian National Congress in 1911. It was adopted as India’s national anthem on January 24, 1950. Why Is the Ganga India’s National River? The Ganga is India’s national river. It is one of the country’s most important rivers. The river has enormous religious and cultural significance. It also supports agriculture, livelihoods and ecosystems across the Ganga basin. The government declared the Ganga India’s National River in 2008.