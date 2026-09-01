Why Do So Many Indian Cities Have a “Civil Lines” Area Like Prayagraj, Kanpur, Roorkee, Delhi, Bareilly & Fatehpur?

If you ever visit cities such as Prayagraj, Kanpur, Roorkee, Delhi, Bareilly, Fatehpur, and many other Indian cities, you may notice something very interesting.

These Indian cities have "civil lines" areas. But have you ever wondered why it is so? Why Do So Many Indian Cities Have a “Civil Lines” Area? What do civil lines mean, what is the history behind it, and what is usually found in civil areas? Are Civil Lines & Cantonments areas the same, and why are Civil Lines different from old cities?

Explore this article in detail and get to know all the above queries

Why Do So Many Indian Cities Have Civil Lines?

Many Indian cities have “civil lines" because during British times, they inaugurated and developed many cities with separate civil administrative and residential settlements in and around older Indian towns, and many of these areas and their names survived after independence.