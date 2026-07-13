Why Do We Have to Get Out of the Vehicle While Filling CNG?
Ever wondered why the attendants in a gas station ask the driver and passengers to exit the vehicle during the CNG refuelling process. Explore the exact reason with detailed explanation here.
You might have witnessed this situation many times where the driver or the guy at the gas station asked you to exit the vehicle while refueling with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from a gas station. But did it ever occur to you, what’s the reason why you were asked to do so.
If you want to satisfy your curiosity then read this article completely where we will go through what CNG is and what are the exact reasons why you must exit the car or vehicle during a CNG refueling process.
What is CNG?
CNG stands for Compressed Natural Gas, which is primarily composed of Methane or CH₄ and small quantities of other minor hydrocarbons like Ethane, Propane, Butane. As CNG is odourless, a sulfur based compound also known as Mercaptan is added to detect leakage.
It is one of the cleanest burning fossil fuels, producing visibly less carbon emissions than popular fuels such as petrol and diesel.
Reasons to Exit the Car During CNG Refueling
The following are the reasons why the passengers or the driver is asked to step out of the vehicle while CNG refueling.
1. CNG is a highly flammable gas and is filled at a pressure of 200-220 bars in gas stations, which is very high pressure and can trigger an explosion by bursting of an open crack.
2. Movement within the car can cause static electricity discharge which can act as a trigger for explosion in case there is a small gas leak.
3. It is unsafe for passengers to be seated inside the vehicle in the event of sudden fire, as it dramatically reduces the chances of escape and is life threatening.
Precautions to be taken while CNG is being refilled in a vehicle
The following set of precautions can be taken to minimise the risk of any mishap occurring during the CNG refueling process.
1. Turn off the engine of the vehicle and avoid smoking or using mobile phone near the CNG dispenser in a gas station.
2. Touch a metal part of the vehicle before touching the nozzle of the CNG dispenser in order to discharge the static electricity.
That was all about why you should exit the vehicle while CNG is being refilled. Check out other interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.