You might have witnessed this situation many times where the driver or the guy at the gas station asked you to exit the vehicle while refueling with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from a gas station. But did it ever occur to you, what’s the reason why you were asked to do so.

If you want to satisfy your curiosity then read this article completely where we will go through what CNG is and what are the exact reasons why you must exit the car or vehicle during a CNG refueling process.

What is CNG?

CNG stands for Compressed Natural Gas, which is primarily composed of Methane or CH₄ and small quantities of other minor hydrocarbons like Ethane, Propane, Butane. As CNG is odourless, a sulfur based compound also known as Mercaptan is added to detect leakage.

It is one of the cleanest burning fossil fuels, producing visibly less carbon emissions than popular fuels such as petrol and diesel.