Why Has India's Asian Games Tennis Squad Been Reduced to 7 Players? Know the Full Reason

India has been preparing in full swing for the Asian Games 2026 however there has been a hiccup in front of the tennis squad. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) proposed a team of 12 players for the Aichi-Nagoya Games however, the Sports Ministry’s final selection has ruled out 5 players from this list. The biggest talking point is the exclusion of Sahaja Yamalapalli who is known as India’s number 1 women’s singles player. After she is excluded from the final squad, India doesn’t have any leading young singles players for the Games. These cuts were triggered due to a specific selection rule which looks at where a player stands in Asian rankings. What Changed in India's Asian Games Tennis Squad? AITA's Proposed Squad Final Sanctioned Squad Tennis players 12 7 Players dropped - 5 Women's players 6 2 Men's players 6 5

Who Are the 5 Players Dropped From India's Asian Games Tennis Squad? Player Category Sahaja Yamalapalli Women's singles Vaishnavi Adkar Women's singles Vaidehee Chaudhari Women's singles Prarthana Thombare Women's doubles Manas Dhamne Men's singles Why Were the 5 Players Removed? The Sports Ministry of India follows a selection policy for the Asian Games and it was announced well before the Games. This criteria focuses on medal potential rather than simple participation. Under this policy, the government has the right to reject names sent by a national federation. This usually happens if athletes do not meet the benchmarks of performance that were set earlier by the government. When we talk about individual sports like tennis, then recent rankings and results are the main factors that are used.

This is exactly what happened when AITA chose its best 12 players. However, when the final list went through Ministry approval then only 7 players cleared the criteria and will represent as India's tennis squad at Asian Games 2026. What is the 'Top 8 in Asia' Rule? This is the core reason behind the cuts and this rule restricts selection of players who are not ranked among the top eight in Asia. This ranking benchmark looks at where a player stands compared to other players from Asian countries, not their overall world ranking. A player might have a high world ranking but still fall outside the top eight in Asia. This is the gap due to which several Indian players were pushed out of the final squad. Why is Sahaja Yamalapalli's Omission So Significant? Sahaja Yamalapalli is currently India's number one player in women's singles tennis. When this exclusion was decided by the Sports Ministry, at that time she was ranked at 344 in WTA rankings.