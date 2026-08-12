List of Indian Teams and Athletes Qualified for Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

The Asian Games 2026 are set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and they will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026. This will be India’s 20th appearance in the Games and the nation will be sending its best to compete. Qualification and selection work differently for each sport. Some teams get direct entry while others need to hit a qualifying mark. Moreover, some of the players are picked on the basis of national trials. That is why the list of Indian athletes keeps growing as more federations announce their squads. Asian Games 2026: India's Qualified Teams and Athletes Sport Indian Team/Athletes Qualification/Selection Status Cricket Men's and Women's teams Squads announced by BCCI Hockey Men's and Women's teams 20-member men's squad and 15-member women's squad named Badminton 20-member squad (10 men, 10 women) Announced by Badminton Association of India Tennis 12-member squad (6 men, 6 women) Announced by All India Tennis Association Table Tennis 10-member squad (5 men, 5 women) Announced by Table Tennis Federation of India Shooting 30-member squad (15 men, 15 women) Announced by National Rifle Association of India Athletics Only Neeraj Chopra confirmed so far Full squad not yet officially announced

Indian Teams Yet to Be Announced: Asian Games 2026 Sport Status Gymnastics To be announced Fencing To be announced Artistic Swimming Squad yet to be announced Breaking To be announced Cycling (Mountain Bike) To be announced Cycling (Road) To be announced Cycling (Track) To be announced Diving To be announced Canoe To be announced Judo To be announced Kabaddi To be announced Kurash To be announced Mixed Martial Arts To be announced Modern Pentathlon To be announced Rowing To be announced Rugby Sevens To be announced Sailing To be announced Sepak Takraw To be announced Skateboarding To be announced Softball To be announced Swimming To be announced Taekwondo To be announced Soft Tennis To be announced Teqball To be announced Triathlon To be announced Volleyball To be announced Beach Volleyball To be announced Water Polo To be announced Weightlifting To be announced Wushu To be announced Baseball To be announced Basketball To be announced BMX To be announced

Cricket: India Men's and Women's Teams For Asian Games 2026 India will be sending both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games 2026. Cricket has returned to the Games in the T20 format and India goes in as the defending champions in both categories from Hangzhou 2023. Men’s Cricket Team At Asian Games 2026 Shreyas Iyer will be leading the men’s squad at the games. Here is a complete overview of the players: Player Role Shreyas Iyer Captain Abhishek Sharma Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Shivam Dube All-rounder Tilak Varma Vice-captain, Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batter

Women's Cricket Team at Asian Games 2026 Here is the list of the women squad at the Asian Games 2026: Player Role Harmanpreet Kaur Captain Smriti Mandhana Vice-captain, Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper G. Kamalini Player Bharti Fulmali Player Sree Charani Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Kranti Gaud Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Nandni Sharma Player Hockey: Indian Men's and Women's Teams For Asian Games 2026 Both men’s and women’s teams from India have qualified for hockey. Both teams have earned their spot based on past performance and ranking. The men's team enters the Games as the defending Asian Games champions after winning gold at Hangzhou 2023.

This edition is quite important as the winner of the men's and women's hockey tournaments will get a direct qualification spot for the LA 2028 Olympics. Here is the complete list of players.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Mohith HS

Suraj Karkera

Jarmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh (captain)

Amit Rohidas

Jugraj Singh

Sanjay

Sumit

Yashdeep Siwach

Rajinder Singh

Raj Kumar Pal

Hardik Singh

Manpreet Singh

Nilakanta Sharma

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Dilpreet Singh

Shilanand Lakra

Sukhjeet Singh

Mandeep Singh

Abhishek Indian Men's Hockey Team Savita Punia

Bichu Devi Kharibam

Ishika Chaudhary

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Lalthantluangi

Jyoti

Shilpi Dabas

Nikki Pradhan

Sakshi Rana

Sunelita Toppo

Salima Tete (captain)

Neha

Deepika Soreng

Lalremsiami Hmarzote

Rutuja Pisal

Navneet Kaur

Deepika

Ishika

Baljeet Kaur

Beauty Dungdung Badminton: Indian Players Qualified for Asian Games 2026 A 20-member badminton squad will represent India at Asian Games 2027. This contains 10 men and 10 women players across all five disciplines. Here is the complete list:

Event Indian Player(s) Men's Singles Lakshya Sen Men's Singles Ayush Shetty Women's Singles PV Sindhu Women's Singles Unnati Hooda Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Men's Doubles Hariharan Amsakarunan / MR Arjun Women's Doubles Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela Women's Doubles Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi Mixed Doubles Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto Table Tennis: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026 India has named a 12-member tennis squad which consists of 6 men and 6 women. Here is an overview: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Event)

Harmeet Desai (Men’s Event)

Manav Thakkar (Men’s Event)

Manush Shah (Men’s Event)

Payas Jain (Men’s Event)

Ankur Bhattacharjee (Men’s Reserve)

Ronit Bhanja (Men’s Reserve)

Sreeja Akula (Women’s Event)

Yashaswini Ghorpade (Women’s Event)

Diya Chitale (Women’s Event)

Sutirtha Mukherjee (Women’s Event)

Syndrela Das (Women’s Event)

Swastika Ghosh (Women’s Reserve)

Manika Batra (Women’s Reserve)

Athletics: Indian Athletes Qualified for Asian Games 2026 Athletics is going to be one of the biggest contingents of India and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has set very tough qualifying standards this year. So far, only 1 athlete has officially and definitively confirmed selection for Asian Games 2026 athletics. Event Confirmed Athlete Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Tennis: Indian Tennis Players at Asian Games 2026 Sumit Nagal (men's singles)

Manas Dhamne (men's singles)

Dhakshineswar Suresh (men's singles)

Yuki Bhambri (men's doubles)

N Sriram Balaji (men's doubles)

Anirudh Chandrasekar (men's doubles)

Sahaja Yamalapalli (women's singles)

Vaishnavi Adkar (women's singles)

Vaidehi Chaudhari (women's singles)

Rutuja Bhosale (women's doubles)

Prarthana Thombare (women's doubles)

Ankita Raina (women's doubles)

Karan Singh (men's reserve)

Rithvik Bollipalli (men's reserve)

Niki Poonacha (men's reserve)

Zeel Desai (women's reserve)

Shruti Ahlawat (women's reserve)

Boxing: Indian Men's and Women's Teams Men's Boxing Team Boxer Weight Category Jadumani Singh 55kg Sachin Siwach 60kg Sumit Kundu 70kg Ankush 80kg Kapil Pokhariya 90kg Narender Berwal +90kg Women's Boxing Team Boxer Weight Category Sakshi Chaudhary 51kg Preeti Pawar 54kg Priya Ghanghas 60kg Parveen Hooda 65kg Lovlina Borgohain 75kg Shooting: Indian Shooters Qualified for Asian Games 2026 India will send a 30-member shooting squad at Asian Games 2026 which will feature 15 men and 15 women selected by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Parth Rakesh Mane (Men's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

Himanshu Dhillon (Men's 10m air rifle)

Rudrankksh Patil (Men's 10m air rifle, men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Elavenil Valarivan (Women's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

Sonam Uttam Maskar (Women's 10m air rifle)

Vidarsa K Vinod (Women's 10m air rifle, women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Niraj Kumar (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Ashi Chouksey (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Tilottama Sen (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Kedarling B Uchaganve (Men's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)

Akash Bharadwaj (Men's 10m air pistol)

Kamaljeet (Men's 10m air pistol)

Suruchi (Women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)

Esha Singh (Women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m sport pistol)

Manu Bhaker (Women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m sport pistol)

Anish (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol)

Rahi Sarnobat (Women's 25m sport pistol)

Kynan Chenai (Men's trap)

Ahvar Rizvi (Men's trap)

Shapath Bharadwaj (Men's trap)

Neeru (Women's trap)

Manisha Keer (Women's trap)

Aashima Ahlawat (Women's trap)

Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Men's skeet)

Bhavtegh Singh Gill (Men's skeet)

Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men's skeet)

Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Women's skeet)

Raiza Dhillon (Women's skeet)

Maheshwari Chauhan (Women's skeet)

Sport Climbing: Indian Team at Asian Games 2026 Joga Purty

Anisha Verma

Aman Verma Squash: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026 Abhay Singh (Men's singles)

Veer Chotrani (Men's singles)

Anahat Singh (Women's singles)

Tanvi Khanna (Women's singles)

Velavan Senthilkumar/Joshna Chinappa (Mixed doubles)

Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz (Mixed doubles) Indian surfing team at Asian Games 2026 Kishore Kumar (Men's shortboard)

Sivaraj Babu (Men's shortboard)

Ramesh Budihal (Men's shortboard, reserve)

Srikanth D (Men's shortboard, reserve)

Kamali Moorthy (Women's shortboard)

Sugar Shanti Banarse (Women's shortboard)

Shrishti Selvam (Women's shortboard, reserve)

Devi Ramanathan (Women's shortboard, reserve)

Wrestling: India’s Wrestling Lineup at Asian Games 2026 Women's Freestyle Wrestling

Wrestler Weight Category Dipanshi 50kg Antim Panghal 53kg Manisha Bhanwala 57kg Mansi Ahlawat 62kg Nisha Dahiya 68kg Priya Malik 72kg Men's Freestyle Wrestling Wrestler Weight Category Aman Sehrawat 57kg Sujeet Kalkal 65kg Sagar Jaglan 74kg Mukul Dahiya 86kg Deepak Punia 97kg Rajat Ruhal 125kg Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling Wrestler Weight Category Sumit Dalal 60kg Deepak 67kg Aman 77kg Sunil Kumar 87kg Nitesh Kumar 97kg Ronak Dahiya 130kg

Archery: India’s Squad for Asian Games 2026 Men's Recurve Dhiraj Bommadevara

Neeraj Chauhan

Yashdeep Bhoge Women's Recurve Kirti Sharma

Kumkum Anil Mohod

Ankita Bhakat

Men's Compound Sahil Jadhav

Kushal Dalal

Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam

Women's Compound Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Chikitha Taniparthi

Prithika Pradeep Indian Equestrian Team at Asian Games 2026 Shruti Vora / Magnanimous (Dressage)

Gaurav Pundir / Milli (Dressage)

Jai Sud / Goofy La Perla (Dressage)

Hriday Chheda / Dono Di Maggio (Dressage)

Anush Agarwalla / Straight Horse Floriana - (Dressage, Reserves)

Sudipti Hajela / Biden - (Dressage, Reserves)

Ashish Limaye / Willy Be Dun (Three-day event)

Ahaan Kumar / Bolivar Gio Granno (Three-day event)

Arjan Nagra / Cooley Goodwood (Three-day event)

Fouaad Mirza / Camouflage 38 (Three-day event)

Pradeep Kumar / Lux Like Cruise (Three-day event, Reserves)

Ashish Limaye / Easy Turn (Three-day event, Reserves)

Shashank Singh Kataria / HB Zara (Three-day event, Reserves)

Maryk Sahney / Gold Run (Show Jumping)