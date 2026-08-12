List of Indian Teams and Athletes Qualified for Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
Asian Games 2026: Know which Indian teams and athletes have qualified for Aichi-Nagoya and check the sport-wise list.
The Asian Games 2026 are set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and they will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026. This will be India’s 20th appearance in the Games and the nation will be sending its best to compete.
Qualification and selection work differently for each sport. Some teams get direct entry while others need to hit a qualifying mark. Moreover, some of the players are picked on the basis of national trials.
That is why the list of Indian athletes keeps growing as more federations announce their squads.
Asian Games 2026: India's Qualified Teams and Athletes
|
Sport
|
Indian Team/Athletes
|
Qualification/Selection Status
|
Cricket
|
Men's and Women's teams
|
Squads announced by BCCI
|
Hockey
|
Men's and Women's teams
|
20-member men's squad and 15-member women's squad named
|
Badminton
|
20-member squad (10 men, 10 women)
|
Announced by Badminton Association of India
|
Tennis
|
12-member squad (6 men, 6 women)
|
Announced by All India Tennis Association
|
Table Tennis
|
10-member squad (5 men, 5 women)
|
Announced by Table Tennis Federation of India
|
Shooting
|
30-member squad (15 men, 15 women)
|
Announced by National Rifle Association of India
|
Athletics
|
Only Neeraj Chopra confirmed so far
|
Full squad not yet officially announced
Indian Teams Yet to Be Announced: Asian Games 2026
|
Sport
|
Status
|
Gymnastics
|
To be announced
|
Fencing
|
To be announced
|
Artistic Swimming
|
Squad yet to be announced
|
Breaking
|
To be announced
|
Cycling (Mountain Bike)
|
To be announced
|
Cycling (Road)
|
To be announced
|
Cycling (Track)
|
To be announced
|
Diving
|
To be announced
|
Canoe
|
To be announced
|
Judo
|
To be announced
|
Kabaddi
|
To be announced
|
Kurash
|
To be announced
|
Mixed Martial Arts
|
To be announced
|
Modern Pentathlon
|
To be announced
|
Rowing
|
To be announced
|
Rugby Sevens
|
To be announced
|
Sailing
|
To be announced
|
Sepak Takraw
|
To be announced
|
Skateboarding
|
To be announced
|
Softball
|
To be announced
|
Swimming
|
To be announced
|
Taekwondo
|
To be announced
|
Soft Tennis
|
To be announced
|
Teqball
|
To be announced
|
Triathlon
|
To be announced
|
Volleyball
|
To be announced
|
Beach Volleyball
|
To be announced
|
Water Polo
|
To be announced
|
Weightlifting
|
To be announced
|
Wushu
|
To be announced
|
Baseball
|
To be announced
|
Basketball
|
To be announced
|
BMX
|
To be announced
Cricket: India Men's and Women's Teams For Asian Games 2026
India will be sending both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games 2026. Cricket has returned to the Games in the T20 format and India goes in as the defending champions in both categories from Hangzhou 2023.
Men’s Cricket Team At Asian Games 2026
Shreyas Iyer will be leading the men’s squad at the games. Here is a complete overview of the players:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Captain
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Tilak Varma
|
Vice-captain, Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Batter
Women's Cricket Team at Asian Games 2026
Here is the list of the women squad at the Asian Games 2026:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Captain
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Vice-captain, Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicketkeeper
|
G. Kamalini
|
Player
|
Bharti Fulmali
|
Player
|
Sree Charani
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh
|
Bowler
|
Kranti Gaud
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Nandni Sharma
|
Player
Hockey: Indian Men's and Women's Teams For Asian Games 2026
Both men’s and women’s teams from India have qualified for hockey. Both teams have earned their spot based on past performance and ranking.
The men's team enters the Games as the defending Asian Games champions after winning gold at Hangzhou 2023.
This edition is quite important as the winner of the men's and women's hockey tournaments will get a direct qualification spot for the LA 2028 Olympics. Here is the complete list of players.
Indian Men's Hockey Team
-
Mohith HS
-
Suraj Karkera
-
Jarmanpreet Singh
-
Harmanpreet Singh (captain)
-
Amit Rohidas
-
Jugraj Singh
-
Sanjay
-
Sumit
-
Yashdeep Siwach
-
Rajinder Singh
-
Raj Kumar Pal
Hardik Singh
-
Manpreet Singh
-
Nilakanta Sharma
-
Vivek Sagar Prasad
-
Dilpreet Singh
-
Shilanand Lakra
-
Sukhjeet Singh
-
Mandeep Singh
-
Abhishek
Indian Men's Hockey Team
-
Savita Punia
-
Bichu Devi Kharibam
-
Ishika Chaudhary
-
Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
-
Lalthantluangi
-
Jyoti
-
Shilpi Dabas
-
Nikki Pradhan
-
Sakshi Rana
-
Sunelita Toppo
-
Salima Tete (captain)
-
Neha
-
Deepika Soreng
-
Lalremsiami Hmarzote
-
Rutuja Pisal
-
Navneet Kaur
-
Deepika
-
Ishika
-
Baljeet Kaur
-
Beauty Dungdung
Badminton: Indian Players Qualified for Asian Games 2026
A 20-member badminton squad will represent India at Asian Games 2027. This contains 10 men and 10 women players across all five disciplines. Here is the complete list:
|
Event
|
Indian Player(s)
|
Men's Singles
|
Lakshya Sen
|
Men's Singles
|
Ayush Shetty
|
Women's Singles
|
PV Sindhu
|
Women's Singles
|
Unnati Hooda
|
Men's Doubles
|
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
|
Men's Doubles
|
Hariharan Amsakarunan / MR Arjun
|
Women's Doubles
|
Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela
|
Women's Doubles
|
Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi
|
Mixed Doubles
|
Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto
Table Tennis: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026
India has named a 12-member tennis squad which consists of 6 men and 6 women. Here is an overview:
-
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Event)
-
Harmeet Desai (Men’s Event)
-
Manav Thakkar (Men’s Event)
-
Manush Shah (Men’s Event)
-
Payas Jain (Men’s Event)
-
Ankur Bhattacharjee (Men’s Reserve)
-
Ronit Bhanja (Men’s Reserve)
-
Sreeja Akula (Women’s Event)
-
Yashaswini Ghorpade (Women’s Event)
-
Diya Chitale (Women’s Event)
-
Sutirtha Mukherjee (Women’s Event)
-
Syndrela Das (Women’s Event)
-
Swastika Ghosh (Women’s Reserve)
-
Manika Batra (Women’s Reserve)
Athletics: Indian Athletes Qualified for Asian Games 2026
Athletics is going to be one of the biggest contingents of India and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has set very tough qualifying standards this year. So far, only 1 athlete has officially and definitively confirmed selection for Asian Games 2026 athletics.
|
Event
|
Confirmed Athlete
|
Javelin Throw
|
Neeraj Chopra
Tennis: Indian Tennis Players at Asian Games 2026
-
Sumit Nagal (men's singles)
-
Manas Dhamne (men's singles)
-
Dhakshineswar Suresh (men's singles)
-
Yuki Bhambri (men's doubles)
-
N Sriram Balaji (men's doubles)
-
Anirudh Chandrasekar (men's doubles)
-
Sahaja Yamalapalli (women's singles)
-
Vaishnavi Adkar (women's singles)
-
Vaidehi Chaudhari (women's singles)
-
Rutuja Bhosale (women's doubles)
-
Prarthana Thombare (women's doubles)
-
Ankita Raina (women's doubles)
-
Karan Singh (men's reserve)
-
Rithvik Bollipalli (men's reserve)
-
Niki Poonacha (men's reserve)
-
Zeel Desai (women's reserve)
-
Shruti Ahlawat (women's reserve)
Boxing: Indian Men's and Women's Teams
Men's Boxing Team
|
Boxer
|
Weight Category
|
Jadumani Singh
|
55kg
|
Sachin Siwach
|
60kg
|
Sumit Kundu
|
70kg
|
Ankush
|
80kg
|
Kapil Pokhariya
|
90kg
|
Narender Berwal
|
+90kg
Women's Boxing Team
|
Boxer
|
Weight Category
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
51kg
|
Preeti Pawar
|
54kg
|
Priya Ghanghas
|
60kg
|
Parveen Hooda
|
65kg
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
75kg
Shooting: Indian Shooters Qualified for Asian Games 2026
India will send a 30-member shooting squad at Asian Games 2026 which will feature 15 men and 15 women selected by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).
-
Parth Rakesh Mane (Men's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)
-
Himanshu Dhillon (Men's 10m air rifle)
-
Rudrankksh Patil (Men's 10m air rifle, men's 50m rifle 3 positions)
-
Elavenil Valarivan (Women's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)
-
Sonam Uttam Maskar (Women's 10m air rifle)
-
Vidarsa K Vinod (Women's 10m air rifle, women's 50m rifle 3 positions)
-
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)
-
Niraj Kumar (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)
-
Ashi Chouksey (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)
-
Tilottama Sen (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)
-
Kedarling B Uchaganve (Men's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)
-
Akash Bharadwaj (Men's 10m air pistol)
-
Kamaljeet (Men's 10m air pistol)
-
Suruchi (Women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)
-
Esha Singh (Women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m sport pistol)
-
Manu Bhaker (Women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m sport pistol)
-
Anish (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol)
-
Rahi Sarnobat (Women's 25m sport pistol)
-
Kynan Chenai (Men's trap)
-
Ahvar Rizvi (Men's trap)
-
Shapath Bharadwaj (Men's trap)
-
Neeru (Women's trap)
-
Manisha Keer (Women's trap)
-
Aashima Ahlawat (Women's trap)
-
Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Men's skeet)
-
Bhavtegh Singh Gill (Men's skeet)
-
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men's skeet)
-
Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Women's skeet)
-
Raiza Dhillon (Women's skeet)
-
Maheshwari Chauhan (Women's skeet)
Sport Climbing: Indian Team at Asian Games 2026
-
Joga Purty
-
Anisha Verma
-
Aman Verma
Squash: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026
-
Abhay Singh (Men's singles)
-
Veer Chotrani (Men's singles)
-
Anahat Singh (Women's singles)
-
Tanvi Khanna (Women's singles)
-
Velavan Senthilkumar/Joshna Chinappa (Mixed doubles)
-
Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz (Mixed doubles)
Indian surfing team at Asian Games 2026
-
Kishore Kumar (Men's shortboard)
-
Sivaraj Babu (Men's shortboard)
-
Ramesh Budihal (Men's shortboard, reserve)
-
Srikanth D (Men's shortboard, reserve)
-
Kamali Moorthy (Women's shortboard)
-
Sugar Shanti Banarse (Women's shortboard)
-
Shrishti Selvam (Women's shortboard, reserve)
-
Devi Ramanathan (Women's shortboard, reserve)
Wrestling: India’s Wrestling Lineup at Asian Games 2026
Women's Freestyle Wrestling
|
Wrestler
|
Weight Category
|
Dipanshi
|
50kg
|
Antim Panghal
|
53kg
|
Manisha Bhanwala
|
57kg
|
Mansi Ahlawat
|
62kg
|
Nisha Dahiya
|
68kg
|
Priya Malik
|
72kg
Men's Freestyle Wrestling
|
Wrestler
|
Weight Category
|
Aman Sehrawat
|
57kg
|
Sujeet Kalkal
|
65kg
|
Sagar Jaglan
|
74kg
|
Mukul Dahiya
|
86kg
|
Deepak Punia
|
97kg
|
Rajat Ruhal
|
125kg
Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling
|
Wrestler
|
Weight Category
|
Sumit Dalal
|
60kg
|
Deepak
|
67kg
|
Aman
|
77kg
|
Sunil Kumar
|
87kg
|
Nitesh Kumar
|
97kg
|
Ronak Dahiya
|
130kg
Archery: India’s Squad for Asian Games 2026
Men's Recurve
-
Dhiraj Bommadevara
-
Neeraj Chauhan
-
Yashdeep Bhoge
Women's Recurve
-
Kirti Sharma
-
Kumkum Anil Mohod
-
Ankita Bhakat
Men's Compound
-
Sahil Jadhav
-
Kushal Dalal
-
Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam
Women's Compound
-
Jyothi Surekha Vennam
-
Chikitha Taniparthi
-
Prithika Pradeep
Indian Equestrian Team at Asian Games 2026
-
Shruti Vora / Magnanimous (Dressage)
-
Gaurav Pundir / Milli (Dressage)
-
Jai Sud / Goofy La Perla (Dressage)
-
Hriday Chheda / Dono Di Maggio (Dressage)
-
Anush Agarwalla / Straight Horse Floriana - (Dressage, Reserves)
-
Sudipti Hajela / Biden - (Dressage, Reserves)
-
Ashish Limaye / Willy Be Dun (Three-day event)
-
Ahaan Kumar / Bolivar Gio Granno (Three-day event)
-
Arjan Nagra / Cooley Goodwood (Three-day event)
-
Fouaad Mirza / Camouflage 38 (Three-day event)
-
Pradeep Kumar / Lux Like Cruise (Three-day event, Reserves)
-
Ashish Limaye / Easy Turn (Three-day event, Reserves)
-
Shashank Singh Kataria / HB Zara (Three-day event, Reserves)
-
Maryk Sahney / Gold Run (Show Jumping)
Esports: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026
-
Gurashish Singh / Soul (Tekken 8)
-
Prateek Bhaunt / B Haunt (Street Fighter 6)
-
Akshaj Shenoy / Kat Bot (League of Legends)
-
Aakash Shandilya / Infi (League of Legends)
-
Sanindhya Malik / Deadcorporal (League of Legends)
-
Mihir Ranjan / Lotus (League of Legends)
-
Ahmed Shahid / Nero (League of Legends)
-
Rahul Bisht / Bob (League of Legends)
Golf: Indian Lineup at Asian Games 2026
-
Yuvraj Sandhu (men's event)
-
Veer Ahlawat (men's event)
-
Saptak Talwar (men's event)
-
Aditi Ashok (women's event)
-
Diksha Dagar (women's event)
-
Pranavi Urs (women's event)
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