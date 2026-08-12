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List of Indian Teams and Athletes Qualified for Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 13:32 IST

Asian Games 2026: Know which Indian teams and athletes have qualified for Aichi-Nagoya and check the sport-wise list.

Indian Players and Athletes at Asian Games 2026
Indian Players and Athletes at Asian Games 2026

The Asian Games 2026 are set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and they will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026. This will be India’s 20th appearance in the Games and the nation will be sending its best to compete. 

Qualification and selection work differently for each sport. Some teams get direct entry while others need to hit a qualifying mark. Moreover, some of the players are picked on the basis of national trials. 

That is why the list of Indian athletes keeps growing as more federations announce their squads. 

Asian Games 2026: India's Qualified Teams and Athletes

Sport

Indian Team/Athletes

Qualification/Selection Status

Cricket

Men's and Women's teams

Squads announced by BCCI

Hockey

Men's and Women's teams

20-member men's squad and 15-member women's squad named

Badminton

20-member squad (10 men, 10 women)

Announced by Badminton Association of India

Tennis

12-member squad (6 men, 6 women)

Announced by All India Tennis Association

Table Tennis

10-member squad (5 men, 5 women)

Announced by Table Tennis Federation of India

Shooting

30-member squad (15 men, 15 women)

Announced by National Rifle Association of India

Athletics

Only Neeraj Chopra confirmed so far

Full squad not yet officially announced

Indian Teams Yet to Be Announced: Asian Games 2026

Sport

Status

Gymnastics

To be announced

Fencing

To be announced

Artistic Swimming

Squad yet to be announced

Breaking

To be announced

Cycling (Mountain Bike)

To be announced

Cycling (Road)

To be announced

Cycling (Track)

To be announced

Diving

To be announced

Canoe

To be announced

Judo

To be announced

Kabaddi

To be announced

Kurash

To be announced

Mixed Martial Arts

To be announced

Modern Pentathlon

To be announced

Rowing

To be announced

Rugby Sevens

To be announced

Sailing

To be announced

Sepak Takraw

To be announced

Skateboarding

To be announced

Softball

To be announced

Swimming

To be announced

Taekwondo

To be announced

Soft Tennis

To be announced

Teqball

To be announced

Triathlon

To be announced

Volleyball

To be announced

Beach Volleyball

To be announced

Water Polo

To be announced

Weightlifting

To be announced

Wushu

To be announced

Baseball

To be announced

Basketball

To be announced

BMX

To be announced

Cricket: India Men's and Women's Teams For Asian Games 2026

India will be sending both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games 2026. Cricket has returned to the Games in the T20 format and India goes in as the defending champions in both categories from Hangzhou 2023.

Men’s Cricket Team At Asian Games 2026

Shreyas Iyer will be leading the men’s squad at the games. Here is a complete overview of the players: 

Player

Role

Shreyas Iyer

Captain

Abhishek Sharma

Batter

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

Tilak Varma

Vice-captain, Batter

Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-rounder

Axar Patel

All-rounder

Washington Sundar

All-rounder

Varun Chakravarthy

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Batter

Women's Cricket Team at Asian Games 2026

Here is the list of the women squad at the Asian Games 2026: 

Player

Role

Harmanpreet Kaur

Captain

Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain, Batter

Shafali Verma

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues

Batter

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

Richa Ghosh

Wicketkeeper

G. Kamalini

Player

Bharti Fulmali

Player

Sree Charani

Bowler

Renuka Singh

Bowler

Kranti Gaud

Bowler

Arundhati Reddy

Bowler

Shreyanka Patil

All-rounder 

Radha Yadav

Bowler

Nandni Sharma

Player

Hockey: Indian Men's and Women's Teams For Asian Games 2026

Both men’s and women’s teams from India have qualified for hockey. Both teams have earned their spot based on past performance and ranking. 

The men's team enters the Games as the defending Asian Games champions after winning gold at Hangzhou 2023.
This edition is quite important as the winner of the men's and women's hockey tournaments will get a direct qualification spot for the LA 2028 Olympics. Here is the complete list of players. 

Indian Men's Hockey Team

  • Mohith HS

  • Suraj Karkera

  • Jarmanpreet Singh

  • Harmanpreet Singh (captain)

  • Amit Rohidas

  • Jugraj Singh

  • Sanjay

  • Sumit 

  • Yashdeep Siwach 

  • Rajinder Singh

  • Raj Kumar Pal
    Hardik Singh

  • Manpreet Singh

  • Nilakanta Sharma

  • Vivek Sagar Prasad

  • Dilpreet Singh

  • Shilanand Lakra

  • Sukhjeet Singh

  • Mandeep Singh

  • Abhishek

Indian Men's Hockey Team

  • Savita Punia

  • Bichu Devi Kharibam

  • Ishika Chaudhary

  • Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

  • Lalthantluangi

  • Jyoti

  • Shilpi Dabas 

  • Nikki Pradhan

  • Sakshi Rana

  • Sunelita Toppo

  • Salima Tete (captain)

  • Neha

  • Deepika Soreng

  • Lalremsiami Hmarzote

  • Rutuja Pisal 

  • Navneet Kaur 

  • Deepika

  • Ishika

  • Baljeet Kaur

  • Beauty Dungdung

Badminton: Indian Players Qualified for Asian Games 2026

A 20-member badminton squad will represent India at Asian Games 2027. This contains 10 men and 10 women players across all five disciplines. Here is the complete list: 

Event

Indian Player(s)

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen

Men's Singles

Ayush Shetty

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu

Women's Singles

Unnati Hooda

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Men's Doubles

Hariharan Amsakarunan / MR Arjun

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Women's Doubles

Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles

Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto

Table Tennis: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026

India has named a 12-member tennis squad which consists of 6 men and 6 women. Here is an overview: 

  • Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Event)

  • Harmeet Desai (Men’s Event)

  • Manav Thakkar (Men’s Event)

  • Manush Shah (Men’s Event)

  • Payas Jain (Men’s Event)

  • Ankur Bhattacharjee (Men’s Reserve)

  • Ronit Bhanja (Men’s Reserve)

  • Sreeja Akula (Women’s Event)

  • Yashaswini Ghorpade (Women’s Event)

  • Diya Chitale (Women’s Event)

  • Sutirtha Mukherjee (Women’s Event)

  • Syndrela Das (Women’s Event)

  • Swastika Ghosh (Women’s Reserve)

  • Manika Batra (Women’s Reserve)

Athletics: Indian Athletes Qualified for Asian Games 2026

Athletics is going to be one of the biggest contingents of India and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has set very tough qualifying standards this year. So far, only 1 athlete has officially and definitively confirmed selection for Asian Games 2026 athletics.

Event

Confirmed Athlete

Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra

Tennis: Indian Tennis Players at Asian Games 2026

  • Sumit Nagal (men's singles)

  • Manas Dhamne (men's singles)

  • Dhakshineswar Suresh (men's singles)

  • Yuki Bhambri (men's doubles)

  • N Sriram Balaji (men's doubles)

  • Anirudh Chandrasekar (men's doubles)

  • Sahaja Yamalapalli (women's singles)

  • Vaishnavi Adkar (women's singles)

  • Vaidehi Chaudhari (women's singles)

  • Rutuja Bhosale (women's doubles)

  • Prarthana Thombare (women's doubles)

  • Ankita Raina (women's doubles)

  • Karan Singh (men's reserve)

  • Rithvik Bollipalli (men's reserve)

  • Niki Poonacha (men's reserve)

  • Zeel Desai (women's reserve)

  • Shruti Ahlawat (women's reserve)

Boxing: Indian Men's and Women's Teams

Men's Boxing Team

Boxer

Weight Category

Jadumani Singh

55kg

Sachin Siwach

60kg

Sumit Kundu

70kg

Ankush

80kg

Kapil Pokhariya

90kg

Narender Berwal

+90kg

Women's Boxing Team

Boxer

Weight Category

Sakshi Chaudhary

51kg

Preeti Pawar

54kg

Priya Ghanghas

60kg

Parveen Hooda

65kg

Lovlina Borgohain

75kg

Shooting: Indian Shooters Qualified for Asian Games 2026

India will send a 30-member shooting squad at Asian Games 2026 which will feature 15 men and 15 women selected by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). 

  • Parth Rakesh Mane (Men's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

  • Himanshu Dhillon (Men's 10m air rifle)

  • Rudrankksh Patil (Men's 10m air rifle, men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

  • Elavenil Valarivan (Women's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

  • Sonam Uttam Maskar (Women's 10m air rifle)

  • Vidarsa K Vinod (Women's 10m air rifle, women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

  • Niraj Kumar (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

  • Ashi Chouksey (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

  • Tilottama Sen (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

  • Kedarling B Uchaganve (Men's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)

  • Akash Bharadwaj (Men's 10m air pistol)

  • Kamaljeet (Men's 10m air pistol)

  • Suruchi (Women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)

  • Esha Singh (Women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m sport pistol)

  • Manu Bhaker (Women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m sport pistol)

  • Anish (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol)

  • Rahi Sarnobat (Women's 25m sport pistol)

  • Kynan Chenai (Men's trap)

  • Ahvar Rizvi (Men's trap)

  • Shapath Bharadwaj (Men's trap)

  • Neeru (Women's trap)

  • Manisha Keer (Women's trap)

  • Aashima Ahlawat (Women's trap)

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Men's skeet)

  • Bhavtegh Singh Gill (Men's skeet)

  • Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men's skeet)

  • Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Women's skeet)

  • Raiza Dhillon (Women's skeet)

  • Maheshwari Chauhan (Women's skeet)

Sport Climbing: Indian Team at Asian Games 2026

  • Joga Purty

  • Anisha Verma

  • Aman Verma

Squash: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026

  • Abhay Singh (Men's singles)

  • Veer Chotrani (Men's singles)

  • Anahat Singh (Women's singles)

  • Tanvi Khanna (Women's singles)

  • Velavan Senthilkumar/Joshna Chinappa (Mixed doubles)

  • Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz (Mixed doubles)

Indian surfing team at Asian Games 2026

  • Kishore Kumar (Men's shortboard)

  • Sivaraj Babu (Men's shortboard)

  • Ramesh Budihal (Men's shortboard, reserve)

  • Srikanth D (Men's shortboard, reserve)

  • Kamali Moorthy (Women's shortboard)

  • Sugar Shanti Banarse (Women's shortboard)

  • Shrishti Selvam (Women's shortboard, reserve)

  • Devi Ramanathan (Women's shortboard, reserve)


Wrestling: India’s Wrestling Lineup at Asian Games 2026 

Women's Freestyle Wrestling

Wrestler

Weight Category

Dipanshi

50kg

Antim Panghal

53kg

Manisha Bhanwala

57kg

Mansi Ahlawat

62kg

Nisha Dahiya

68kg

Priya Malik

72kg

Men's Freestyle Wrestling

Wrestler

Weight Category

Aman Sehrawat

57kg

Sujeet Kalkal

65kg

Sagar Jaglan

74kg

Mukul Dahiya

86kg

Deepak Punia

97kg

Rajat Ruhal

125kg

Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling

Wrestler

Weight Category

Sumit Dalal

60kg

Deepak

67kg

Aman

77kg

Sunil Kumar

87kg

Nitesh Kumar

97kg

Ronak Dahiya

130kg


Archery: India’s Squad for Asian Games 2026

Men's Recurve

  • Dhiraj Bommadevara

  • Neeraj Chauhan

  • Yashdeep Bhoge

Women's Recurve

  • Kirti Sharma 

  • Kumkum Anil Mohod 

  • Ankita Bhakat 


Men's Compound

  • Sahil Jadhav 

  • Kushal Dalal

  • Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam

Women's Compound

  • Jyothi Surekha Vennam

  • Chikitha Taniparthi 

  • Prithika Pradeep

Indian Equestrian Team at Asian Games 2026

  • Shruti Vora / Magnanimous (Dressage)

  • Gaurav Pundir / Milli (Dressage)

  • Jai Sud / Goofy La Perla (Dressage)

  • Hriday Chheda / Dono Di Maggio (Dressage)

  • Anush Agarwalla / Straight Horse Floriana - (Dressage, Reserves)

  • Sudipti Hajela / Biden - (Dressage, Reserves)

  • Ashish Limaye / Willy Be Dun (Three-day event)

  • Ahaan Kumar / Bolivar Gio Granno (Three-day event)

  • Arjan Nagra / Cooley Goodwood (Three-day event)

  • Fouaad Mirza / Camouflage 38 (Three-day event)

  • Pradeep Kumar / Lux Like Cruise (Three-day event, Reserves)

  • Ashish Limaye / Easy Turn (Three-day event, Reserves)

  • Shashank Singh Kataria / HB Zara (Three-day event, Reserves)

  • Maryk Sahney / Gold Run (Show Jumping)

Esports: Indian Players at Asian Games 2026

  • Gurashish Singh / Soul (Tekken 8)

  • Prateek Bhaunt / B Haunt (Street Fighter 6)

  • Akshaj Shenoy / Kat Bot (League of Legends)

  • Aakash Shandilya / Infi (League of Legends)

  • Sanindhya Malik / Deadcorporal (League of Legends)

  • Mihir Ranjan / Lotus (League of Legends)

  • Ahmed Shahid / Nero (League of Legends)

  • Rahul Bisht / Bob (League of Legends)

Golf: Indian Lineup at Asian Games 2026

  • Yuvraj Sandhu (men's event)

  • Veer Ahlawat (men's event)

  • Saptak Talwar (men's event)

  • Aditi Ashok (women's event)

  • Diksha Dagar (women's event)

  • Pranavi Urs (women's event)

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 13:32 IST

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