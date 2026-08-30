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Why Is Nanda Devi Called a “Sanctuary” Mountain? History, Wildlife & Conservation Explained

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:23 IST

Why is Nanda Devi called a “Sanctuary” mountain? Discover its history, wildlife, protected basin, Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, and conservation journey.

Why Is Nanda Devi Called a “Sanctuary” Mountain? History, Wildlife & Conservation Explained
Why Is Nanda Devi Called a “Sanctuary” Mountain? History, Wildlife & Conservation Explained

Nanda Devi is the second-highest mountain in India and the highest peak entirely within the country.

It is located entirely in a remote, hard-to-reach, high-elevation basin, which is popularly known as “Nanda Devi Sanctuary." But do you know why Nanda Devi is called a “Sanctuary” mountain? 

This mountain is itself classified as a “Sanctuary” due to its protected mountain basin around Nanda Devi, and it is surrounded by Himalayan wildlife, forest, glaciers, local traditions, and conservation.

Let’s explore this article in detail and know what "sanctuary" means in Nanda Devi and why it is called a sanctuary. Also learn about the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and its historical timeline.

Nanda Devi at a Glance

Fact

Information

Mountain

Nanda Devi

Height

7,817 m

Location

Uttarakhand, India

Main protected area

Nanda Devi National Park

Historic name

Nanda Devi Sanctuary

Game sanctuary declared

1939

National Park established

1982

UNESCO World Heritage

1988

Biosphere Reserve

Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve

Important wildlife

Snow leopard, musk deer, bharal, black bear, Himalayan tahr

Major river system

Alaknanda and its tributaries

What Does “Sanctuary” Mean in Nanda Devi?

Here, “sanctuary” refers to a natural space that is protected and secluded. 

Nanda Devi mountains are surrounded by steep ridges and deep valleys. The Rishi Ganga gorge is a very tough route to the inner basin.

This was this natural isolation, which meant that for a long time the area was relatively untouched.

Those who achieved the inner basin knew of a splendid, unique natural wilderness. This gave rise to the popular name "Nanda Devi Sanctuary." 

As per UNESCO, the area was officially declared as a game sanctuary via Government Order No. 1493/XIV-28 dated 7 January 1939.

Therefore, the term "sanctuary" has a historical root with Nanda Devi. 

Why Is Nanda Devi Called a “Sanctuary” Mountain?

Nanda Devi is called a “Sanctuary” mountain because of the following reasons, given below in the table format:

Reason

What it means

Very difficult to reach

The steep mountains and deep gorges made it hard to get in.

Rich wildlife

Animals like snow leopard, musk deer and Himalayan black bear are present in the area.

Natural protection

The rugged landscape was a natural barrier.

Few people lived inside

The inner protected area had very little permanent human activity

Conservation

The area was established as a protected area to preserve flora and fauna.

Mountain wilderness

This basin was rather quiet in comparison to many other parts of the Himalayas.

What Is the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve?

A biosphere reserve is a large area where nature conservation, research and the needs of local communities are considered together.

The Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve includes:

  • protected national parks,

  • forests,

  • alpine meadows,

  • snow-covered mountains,

  • agricultural areas,

  • and areas where local communities live.

As per the UNESCO, this reserve has a very large altitude range, from about 1,800 metres to 7,817 metres.

Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve timeline

Year

Important Event

1883

The first recorded attempt was made to enter the Rishi Ganga Valley at the base of the Nanda Devi peaks. The mountaineers were stopped by the steep and dangerous gorge at the entrance of the valley.

1934

Eric Shipton and H. W. Tilman discovered a route into the “inner sanctuary” of the Rishi Basin.

1936

H. W. Tilman and N. E. Odell successfully climbed Nanda Devi for the first time.

1939

The entire Rishi Basin was declared a game sanctuary to protect its wildlife and natural environment.

1962

The India–China border was closed indefinitely. This affected the traditional trade and migration routes of the Bhotiya people. Many local people later turned to trekking and tourism for their livelihoods.

1974

Protests began against commercial forest clearing and tree cutting in Reni village, leading to the famous Chipko Movement. Gaura Devi played an important role by leading village women in protecting the forest. Women later participated in Chipko actions across Uttarakhand.

1974

Nanda Devi was opened to Western mountaineering, creating a short period of economic growth for local communities. It became one of the most popular Himalayan destinations after Everest, while Lata village became an important starting point for expeditions.

1977

The first reports of ecological damage caused by tourism raised concerns among environmental groups.

1982

The Nanda Devi Sanctuary was upgraded to a National Park. Treks, expeditions and grazing were banned in the core area to protect the environment.

1988

Nanda Devi National Park became the core area of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve (NDBR). The Man and the Biosphere Programme began activities to reduce the impact of restrictions on nearby communities.

1992

UNESCO declared Nanda Devi National Park a World Heritage Site.

1993

An army-led team removed about 1,000 tonnes of rubbish left behind by mountaineering expeditions in the Reserve.

1998

Growing anger over forest restrictions led to a large protest in which people entered the protected core area. This movement became known as “Jhapto Cheeno”, meaning roughly “swoop and grab.”

2000

The Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve became part of the newly created state of Uttaranchal (now Uttarakhand), increasing hopes that ecotourism could become an important source of local income.

2001

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation was allowed to study the tourism potential of the NDBR. Local villagers pushed for community rights to be considered first.

2001

The Lata Village Council organised a workshop with villagers and grassroots organisations. It supported community-based ecotourism and the conservation of biocultural diversity.

2002

A new state government was elected in Uttaranchal. The Nanda Devi issue became an important local political matter, and the local MLA and tourism minister lost his position.

2003

A new NDBR director, after discussions with community groups and activists, introduced a policy allowing regulated tourism with community participation.

2004

The first Annual Nanda Devi Women’s Festival was organised. Local communities also marked the 30th anniversary of the Chipko Movement.

2004

The Nanda Devi campaign received the runner-up Conde Nast Ecotourism Award.

2004

Bali Devi attended the UNEP “Women as the Voice of the Environment” conference in Nairobi, becoming the first Chipko woman activist to attend an overseas conference.

2005

Land was acquired in Lata village for a proposed museum on biocultural diversity under the Nanda Devi Education Trust.

2006

On 8 March 2006, the Nanda Devi Campaign launched its website, Mountain Shepherds.

The US-based Winterline Foundation supported training in basic mountaineering for 40 unemployed young people from the NDBR area and plans for a company run by trained local youth.

Basic mountaineering training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, was scheduled to begin on 20 August 2006.

The Nanda Devi Campaign planned the first Nanda Devi Women’s Trek, with 17 women from different parts of the world, to mark the partial opening of the NDBR to community-based tourism.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:23 IST

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