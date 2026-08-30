Why Is Nanda Devi Called a “Sanctuary” Mountain? History, Wildlife & Conservation Explained

Nanda Devi is the second-highest mountain in India and the highest peak entirely within the country.

It is located entirely in a remote, hard-to-reach, high-elevation basin, which is popularly known as “Nanda Devi Sanctuary." But do you know why Nanda Devi is called a “Sanctuary” mountain?

This mountain is itself classified as a “Sanctuary” due to its protected mountain basin around Nanda Devi, and it is surrounded by Himalayan wildlife, forest, glaciers, local traditions, and conservation.

Let’s explore this article in detail and know what "sanctuary" means in Nanda Devi and why it is called a sanctuary. Also learn about the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and its historical timeline.

Nanda Devi at a Glance