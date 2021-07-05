Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results
Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: The Wimbledon Championship 2021 is the 134th edition, 53rd Open Era and the third Grand Slam Tournament of the year. In 2020, the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since World War II. This year, the tournament started on 28th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021. Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion. Roger Federer has won the maximum number of titles (8).
TOP SEEDS at the 2021 Wimbledon Men's Singles Tennis Championships
The men's singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championship are:
|
S.No.
|
Top Seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Men's Singles Tennis Championships
|
1
|
Novak Djokovic
|
2
|
Daniil Medvedev
|
3
|
Stefanos Tsitsipas
|
4
|
Dominic Thiem
|
5
|
Alexander Zverev
|
6
|
Andrey Rublev
|
7
|
Roger Federer
|
8
|
Matteo Berrettini
|
9
|
Roberto Bautista Agut
|
10
|
Diego Schwartzman
Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship 2021 HOST
Wimbledon Men’s Single Championship 2021 Championship is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship 2021 SCHEDULE
|
GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND
|
Date, Day, Time (IST), Location
|
Teams
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 6:00PM, Centre Court
|
N. Djokovic (SRB) 1
v
C. Garin (CHI) 17
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 9:15 PM, Centre Court
|
R. Federer (SUI) 6
v
L. Sonego (ITA) 23
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 6:45PM, No.1 Court
|
F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 16
v
A. Zverev (GER) 4
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 6:45 PM, No.2 Court
|
H. Hurkacz (POL) 14
v
D. Medvedev (RUS) 2
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 4:45 PM, No.2 Court
|
M. Fucsovics (HUN)
v
A. Rublev (RUS) 5
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 4:45 PM, No.3 Court
|
D. Shapovalov (CAN) 10
v
R. Bautista Agut (ESP) 8
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 3:30PM, Court 12
|
M. Berrettini (ITA) 7
v
I. Ivashka (BLR)
|
5th July 2021, Monday, 3:30PM, Court 18
|
K. Khachanov (RUS) 25
v
S. Korda (USA)
Wimbledon Men’s Singles WINNERS List
Here are the winners who have won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship since 1922:
|
Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Runner-up
|
Score in the final
|
2021
|
To be decided on 11th July 2021
|
2020
|
Cancelled
|
2019
|
Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3)
|
2018
|
Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|
Kevin Anderson (RSA)
|
6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)
|
2017
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Marin Cilic (CRO)
|
6-3, 6-1, 6-4
|
2016
|
Andy Murray (GBR)
|
Milos Raonic (CAN)
|
6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2)
|
2015
|
Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (10-12) 6-4 6-3
|
2014
|
Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-4
|
2013
|
Andy Murray (GBR)
|
Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|
6-4, 7-5, 6-4
|
2012
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Andy Murray (GBR)
|
4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
|
2011
|
Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|
Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|
6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3
|
2010
|
Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|
Tomas Berdych (CZE)
|
6-3, 7-5, 6-4
|
2009
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Andy Roddick (USA)
|
5-7, 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 16-14
|
2008
|
Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-7(8-10), 9-7
|
2007
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|
7-6(9-7), 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 6-2
|
2006
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|
6-0, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(2-7), 6-3
|
2005
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Andy Roddick (USA)
|
6-2, 7-6(7-2), 6-4
|
2004
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Andy Roddick (USA)
|
4-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 6-4
|
2003
|
Roger Federer (SUI)
|
Mark Philippoussis (AUS)
|
7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-6(7-3)
|
2002
|
Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)
|
David Nalbandian (ARG)
|
6-1, 6-3, 6-2
|
2001
|
Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
Patrick Rafter (AUS)
|
6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7
|
2000
|
Pete Sampras (USA)
|
Patrick Rafter (AUS)
|
6-7(10-12), 7-6(7-5), 6-4, 6-2
|
1999
|
Pete Sampras (USA)
|
Andre Agassi (USA)
|
6-3, 6-4, 7-5
|
1998
|
Pete Sampras (USA)
|
Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
6-7(2-7), 7-6(11-9), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
|
1997
|
Pete Sampras (USA)
|
Cedric Pioline (FRA)
|
6-4, 6-2, 6-4
|
1996
|
Richard Krajicek (NED)
|
MaliVai Washington (USA)
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-3
|
1995
|
Pete Sampras (USA)
|
Boris Becker (GER)
|
6-7(5-7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
|
1994
|
Pete Sampras (USA)
|
Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
7-6(7-2), 7-6(7-5), 6-0
|
1993
|
Pete Sampras (USA)
|
Jim Courier (USA)
|
7-6(7-3), 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 6-3
|
1992
|
Andre Agassi (USA)
|
Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
6-7(8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
|
1991
|
Michael Stich (GER)
|
Boris Becker (GER)
|
6-4, 7-6(7-4), 6-4
|
1990
|
Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|
Boris Becker (GER)
|
6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4
|
1989
|
Boris Becker (FRG)
|
Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|
6-0, 7-6(7-1), 6-4
|
1988
|
Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|
Boris Becker (FRG)
|
4-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-4, 6-2
|
1987
|
Pat Cash (AUS)
|
Ivan Lendl (TCH)
|
7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-5
|
1986
|
Boris Becker (FRG)
|
Ivan Lendl (TCH)
|
6-4, 6-3, 7-5
|
1985
|
Boris Becker (FRG)
|
Kevin Curren (USA)
|
6-3, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-3), 6-4
|
1984
|
John McEnroe (USA)
|
Jimmy Connors (USA)
|
6-1, 6-1, 6-2
|
1983
|
John McEnroe (USA)
|
Chris Lewis (NZL)
|
6-2, 6-2, 6-2
|
1982
|
Jimmy Connors (USA)
|
John McEnroe (USA)
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 7-6(7-5), 6-4
|
1981
|
John McEnroe (USA)
|
Björn Borg (SWE)
|
4-6, 7-6(7-1), 7-6(7-4), 6-4
|
1980
|
Björn Borg (SWE)
|
John McEnroe (USA)
|
1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(16-18), 8-6
|
1979
|
Björn Borg (SWE)
|
Roscoe Tanner (USA)
|
6-7(4-7), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
|
1978
|
Björn Borg (SWE)
|
Jimmy Connors (USA)
|
6-2, 6-2, 6-3
|
1977
|
Björn Borg (SWE)
|
Jimmy Connors (USA)
|
3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
|
1976
|
Björn Borg (SWE)
|
Ilie Nastase (ROU)
|
6-4, 6-2, 9-7
|
1975
|
Arthur Ashe (USA)
|
Jimmy Connors (USA)
|
6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
|
1974
|
Jimmy Connors (USA)
|
Ken Rosewall (AUS)
|
6-1, 6-1, 6-4
|
1973
|
Jan Kodes (TCH)
|
Alex Metreveli (URS)
|
6-1, 9-8(7-5), 6-3
|
1972
|
Stan Smith (USA)
|
Ilie Nastase (ROU)
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
|
1971
|
John Newcombe (AUS)
|
Stan Smith (USA)
|
6-3, 5-7, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
|
1970
|
John Newcombe (AUS)
|
Ken Rosewall (AUS)
|
5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
|
1969
|
Rod Laver (AUS)
|
John Newcombe (AUS)
|
6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
|
1968
|
Rod Laver (AUS)
|
Tony Roche (AUS)
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-2
|
1967
|
John Newcombe (AUS)
|
Wilhelm Bungert (FRG)
|
6-3, 6-1, 6-1
|
1966
|
Manuel Santana (ESP)
|
Dennis Ralston (USA)
|
6-4, 11-9, 6-4
|
1965
|
Roy Emerson (AUS)
|
Fred Stolle (AUS)
|
6-2, 6-4, 6-4
|
1964
|
Roy Emerson (AUS)
|
Fred Stolle (AUS)
|
6-4, 12-10, 4-6, 6-3
|
1963
|
Chuck McKinley (USA)
|
Fred Stolle (AUS)
|
9-7, 6-1, 6-4
|
1962
|
Rod Laver (AUS)
|
Martin Mulligan (AUS)
|
6-2, 6-2, 6-1
|
1961
|
Rod Laver (AUS)
|
Chuck McKinley (USA)
|
6-3, 6-1, 6-4
|
1960
|
Neale Fraser (AUS)
|
Rod Laver (AUS)
|
6-4, 3-6, 9-7, 7-5
|
1959
|
Alex Olmedo (USA)
|
Rod Laver (AUS)
|
6-4, 6-3, 6-4
|
1958
|
Ashley Cooper (AUS)
|
Neale Fraser (AUS)
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 13-11
|
1957
|
Lew Hoad (AUS)
|
Ashley Cooper (AUS)
|
6-2, 6-1, 6-2
|
1956
|
Lew Hoad (AUS)
|
Ken Rosewall (AUS)
|
6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
|
1955
|
Tony Trabert (USA)
|
Kurt Nielsen (DEN)
|
6-3, 7-5, 6-1
|
1954
|
Jaroslav Drobný (EGY)
|
Ken Rosewall (AUS)
|
13-11, 4-6, 6-2, 9-7
|
1953
|
Vic Seixas (USA)
|
Kurt Nielsen (DEN)
|
9-7, 6-3, 6-4
|
1952
|
Frank Sedgman (AUS)
|
Jaroslav Drobný (EGY)
|
4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
|
1951
|
Dick Savitt (USA)
|
Ken McGregor (AUS)
|
6-4, 6-4, 6-4
|
1950
|
Budge Patty (USA)
|
Frank Sedgman (AUS)
|
6-1, 8-10, 6-2, 6-3
|
1949
|
Ted Schroeder (USA)
|
Jaroslav Drobný (TCH)
|
3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
|
1948
|
Bob Falkenburg (USA)
|
John Bromwich (AUS)
|
7-5, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5
|
1947
|
Jack Kramer (USA)
|
Tom Brown (USA)
|
6-1, 6-3, 6-2
|
1946
|
Yvon Petra (FRA)
|
Geoff Brown (AUS)
|
6-2, 6-4, 7-9, 5-7, 6-4
|
1939
|
Bobby Riggs (USA)
|
Elwood Cooke (USA)
|
2-6, 8-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
1938
|
Don Budge (USA)
|
Bunny Austin (GBR)
|
6-1, 6-0, 6-3
|
1937
|
Don Budge (USA)
|
Gottfried von Cramm (GER)
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-2
|
1936
|
Fred Perry (GBR)
|
Gottfried von Cramm (GER)
|
6-1, 6-1, 6-0
|
1935
|
Fred Perry (GBR)
|
Gottfried von Cramm (GER)
|
6-2, 6-4, 6-4
|
1934
|
Fred Perry (GBR)
|
Jack Crawford (AUS)
|
6-3, 6-0, 7-5
|
1933
|
Jack Crawford (AUS)
|
Ellsworth Vines (USA)
|
4-6, 11-9, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
|
1932
|
Ellsworth Vines (USA)
|
Bunny Austin (GBR)
|
6-4, 6-2, 6-0
|
1931
|
Sidney Wood (USA)
|
Frank Shields (USA)
|
walkover
|
1930
|
Bill Tilden (USA)
|
Wilmer Allison (USA)
|
6-3, 9-7, 6-4
|
1929
|
Henri Cochet (FRA)
|
Jean Borotra (FRA)
|
6-4, 6-3, 6-4
|
1928
|
Rene Lacoste (FRA)
|
Henri Cochet (FRA)
|
6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
|
1927
|
Henri Cochet (FRA)
|
Jean Borotra (FRA)
|
4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5
|
1926
|
Jean Borotra (FRA)
|
Howard Kinsey (USA)
|
8-6, 6-1, 6-3
|
1925
|
Rene Lacoste (FRA)
|
Jean Borotra (FRA)
|
6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 8-6
|
1924
|
Jean Borotra (FRA)
|
Rene Lacoste (FRA)
|
6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
|
1923
|
Bill Johnston (USA)
|
Francis Hunter (USA)
|
6-0, 6-3, 6-1
|
1922
|
Gerald Patterson (AUS)
|
Randolph Lycett (BRI)
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-2
|
Note: From 1877 to 1921 the men's singles was decided on a challenge-round system with the previous year's winner automatically qualifying for the final.
About Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship
Wimbledon Championship is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world which takes place in Wimbledon, London, and played on outdoor grass courts. It takes place after the French Open and before the US Open, usually during the month of late June or early July. The men's singles trophy is called the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy.