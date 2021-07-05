Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: Check the List of winners of the Wimbledon Championship for the Men’s Singles category. Check 2021 Tennis Championship Fixtures, Top Seeds (Players), Timings in IST Results.
Created On: Jul 5, 2021 13:24 IST
Modified On: Jul 5, 2021 13:24 IST
Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results
Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: The Wimbledon Championship 2021 is the 134th edition, 53rd Open Era and the third Grand Slam Tournament of the year. In 2020, the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since World War II. This year, the tournament started on 28th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021. Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion. Roger Federer has won the maximum number of titles (8).

TOP SEEDS at the 2021 Wimbledon Men's Singles Tennis Championships

The men's singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championship are:

S.No.

Top Seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Men's Singles Tennis Championships

1

Novak Djokovic

2

Daniil Medvedev

3

Stefanos Tsitsipas

4

Dominic Thiem

5

Alexander Zverev

6

Andrey Rublev

7

Roger Federer

8

Matteo Berrettini

9

Roberto Bautista Agut

10

Diego Schwartzman

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship 2021 HOST

Wimbledon Men’s Single Championship 2021 Championship is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship 2021 SCHEDULE

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

Date, Day, Time (IST), Location

Teams

5th July 2021, Monday, 6:00PM, Centre Court

N. Djokovic (SRB) 1

v         

C. Garin (CHI) 17

5th July 2021, Monday, 9:15 PM, Centre Court

R. Federer (SUI) 6

v         

L. Sonego (ITA) 23

5th July 2021, Monday, 6:45PM, No.1 Court

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 16

v         

A. Zverev (GER) 4

5th July 2021, Monday, 6:45 PM, No.2 Court

H. Hurkacz (POL) 14

v         

D. Medvedev (RUS) 2

5th July 2021, Monday, 4:45 PM, No.2 Court

M. Fucsovics (HUN)

v         

A. Rublev (RUS) 5

5th July 2021, Monday, 4:45 PM, No.3 Court

D. Shapovalov (CAN) 10

v         

R. Bautista Agut (ESP) 8

5th July 2021, Monday, 3:30PM, Court 12

M. Berrettini (ITA) 7

v         

I. Ivashka (BLR)

5th July 2021, Monday, 3:30PM, Court 18

K. Khachanov (RUS) 25

v         

S. Korda (USA)

Wimbledon Men’s Singles WINNERS List

Here are the winners who have won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship since 1922:

Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions

Year

Champion

Runner-up

Score in the final

2021

To be decided on 11th July 2021

2020

Cancelled

2019

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Roger Federer (SUI)

7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3)

2018

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Kevin Anderson (RSA)

6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

2017

Roger Federer (SUI)

Marin Cilic (CRO)

6-3, 6-1, 6-4

2016

Andy Murray (GBR)

Milos Raonic (CAN)

6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2)

2015

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Roger Federer (SUI)

7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (10-12) 6-4 6-3

2014

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Roger Federer (SUI)

6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-4

2013

Andy Murray (GBR)

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

6-4, 7-5, 6-4

2012

Roger Federer (SUI)

Andy Murray (GBR)

4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

2011

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

2010

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Tomas Berdych (CZE)

6-3, 7-5, 6-4

2009

Roger Federer (SUI)

Andy Roddick (USA)

5-7, 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 16-14

2008

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Roger Federer (SUI)

6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-7(8-10), 9-7

2007

Roger Federer (SUI)

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

7-6(9-7), 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 6-2

2006

Roger Federer (SUI)

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

6-0, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(2-7), 6-3

2005

Roger Federer (SUI)

Andy Roddick (USA)

6-2, 7-6(7-2), 6-4

2004

Roger Federer (SUI)

Andy Roddick (USA)

4-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 6-4

2003

Roger Federer (SUI)

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)

7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-6(7-3)

2002

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)

David Nalbandian (ARG)

6-1, 6-3, 6-2

2001

Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)

Patrick Rafter (AUS)

6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7

2000

Pete Sampras (USA)

Patrick Rafter (AUS)

6-7(10-12), 7-6(7-5), 6-4, 6-2

1999

Pete Sampras (USA)

Andre Agassi (USA)

6-3, 6-4, 7-5

1998

Pete Sampras (USA)

Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)

6-7(2-7), 7-6(11-9), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

1997

Pete Sampras (USA)

Cedric Pioline (FRA)

6-4, 6-2, 6-4

1996

Richard Krajicek (NED)

MaliVai Washington (USA)

6-3, 6-4, 6-3

1995

Pete Sampras (USA)

Boris Becker (GER)

6-7(5-7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

1994

Pete Sampras (USA)

Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)

7-6(7-2), 7-6(7-5), 6-0

1993

Pete Sampras (USA)

Jim Courier (USA)

7-6(7-3), 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 6-3

1992

Andre Agassi (USA)

Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)

6-7(8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

1991

Michael Stich (GER)

Boris Becker (GER)

6-4, 7-6(7-4), 6-4

1990

Stefan Edberg (SWE)

Boris Becker (GER)

6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4

1989

Boris Becker (FRG)

Stefan Edberg (SWE)

6-0, 7-6(7-1), 6-4

1988

Stefan Edberg (SWE)

Boris Becker (FRG)

4-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-4, 6-2

1987

Pat Cash (AUS)

Ivan Lendl (TCH)

7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-5

1986

Boris Becker (FRG)

Ivan Lendl (TCH)

6-4, 6-3, 7-5

1985

Boris Becker (FRG)

Kevin Curren (USA)

6-3, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-3), 6-4

1984

John McEnroe (USA)

Jimmy Connors (USA)

6-1, 6-1, 6-2

1983

John McEnroe (USA)

Chris Lewis (NZL)

6-2, 6-2, 6-2

1982

Jimmy Connors (USA)

John McEnroe (USA)

3-6, 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 7-6(7-5), 6-4

1981

John McEnroe (USA)

Björn Borg (SWE)

4-6, 7-6(7-1), 7-6(7-4), 6-4

1980

Björn Borg (SWE)

John McEnroe (USA)

1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(16-18), 8-6

1979

Björn Borg (SWE)

Roscoe Tanner (USA)

6-7(4-7), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

1978

Björn Borg (SWE)

Jimmy Connors (USA)

6-2, 6-2, 6-3

1977

Björn Borg (SWE)

Jimmy Connors (USA)

3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

1976

Björn Borg (SWE)

Ilie Nastase (ROU)

6-4, 6-2, 9-7

1975

Arthur Ashe (USA)

Jimmy Connors (USA)

6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

1974

Jimmy Connors (USA)

Ken Rosewall (AUS)

6-1, 6-1, 6-4

1973

Jan Kodes (TCH)

Alex Metreveli (URS)

6-1, 9-8(7-5), 6-3

1972

Stan Smith (USA)

Ilie Nastase (ROU)

4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

1971

John Newcombe (AUS)

Stan Smith (USA)

6-3, 5-7, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

1970

John Newcombe (AUS)

Ken Rosewall (AUS)

5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

1969

Rod Laver (AUS)

John Newcombe (AUS)

6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

1968

Rod Laver (AUS)

Tony Roche (AUS)

6-3, 6-4, 6-2

1967

John Newcombe (AUS)

Wilhelm Bungert (FRG)

6-3, 6-1, 6-1

1966

Manuel Santana (ESP)

Dennis Ralston (USA)

6-4, 11-9, 6-4

1965

Roy Emerson (AUS)

Fred Stolle (AUS)

6-2, 6-4, 6-4

1964

Roy Emerson (AUS)

Fred Stolle (AUS)

6-4, 12-10, 4-6, 6-3

1963

Chuck McKinley (USA)

Fred Stolle (AUS)

9-7, 6-1, 6-4

1962

Rod Laver (AUS)

Martin Mulligan (AUS)

6-2, 6-2, 6-1

1961

Rod Laver (AUS)

Chuck McKinley (USA)

6-3, 6-1, 6-4

1960

Neale Fraser (AUS)

Rod Laver (AUS)

6-4, 3-6, 9-7, 7-5

1959

Alex Olmedo (USA)

Rod Laver (AUS)

6-4, 6-3, 6-4

1958

Ashley Cooper (AUS)

Neale Fraser (AUS)

3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 13-11

1957

Lew Hoad (AUS)

Ashley Cooper (AUS)

6-2, 6-1, 6-2

1956

Lew Hoad (AUS)

Ken Rosewall (AUS)

6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

1955

Tony Trabert (USA)

Kurt Nielsen (DEN)

6-3, 7-5, 6-1

1954

Jaroslav Drobný (EGY)

Ken Rosewall (AUS)

13-11, 4-6, 6-2, 9-7

1953

Vic Seixas (USA)

Kurt Nielsen (DEN)

9-7, 6-3, 6-4

1952

Frank Sedgman (AUS)

Jaroslav Drobný (EGY)

4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

1951

Dick Savitt (USA)

Ken McGregor (AUS)

6-4, 6-4, 6-4

1950

Budge Patty (USA)

Frank Sedgman (AUS)

6-1, 8-10, 6-2, 6-3

1949

Ted Schroeder (USA)

Jaroslav Drobný (TCH)

3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

1948

Bob Falkenburg (USA)

John Bromwich (AUS)

7-5, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

1947

Jack Kramer (USA)

Tom Brown (USA)

6-1, 6-3, 6-2

1946

Yvon Petra (FRA)

Geoff Brown (AUS)

6-2, 6-4, 7-9, 5-7, 6-4

1939

Bobby Riggs (USA)

Elwood Cooke (USA)

2-6, 8-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

1938

Don Budge (USA)

Bunny Austin (GBR)

6-1, 6-0, 6-3

1937

Don Budge (USA)

Gottfried von Cramm (GER)

6-3, 6-4, 6-2

1936

Fred Perry (GBR)

Gottfried von Cramm (GER)

6-1, 6-1, 6-0

1935

Fred Perry (GBR)

Gottfried von Cramm (GER)

6-2, 6-4, 6-4

1934

Fred Perry (GBR)

Jack Crawford (AUS)

6-3, 6-0, 7-5

1933

Jack Crawford (AUS)

Ellsworth Vines (USA)

4-6, 11-9, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

1932

Ellsworth Vines (USA)

Bunny Austin (GBR)

6-4, 6-2, 6-0

1931

Sidney Wood (USA)

Frank Shields (USA)

walkover

1930

Bill Tilden (USA)

Wilmer Allison (USA)

6-3, 9-7, 6-4

1929

Henri Cochet (FRA)

Jean Borotra (FRA)

6-4, 6-3, 6-4

1928

Rene Lacoste (FRA)

Henri Cochet (FRA)

6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

1927

Henri Cochet (FRA)

Jean Borotra (FRA)

4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

1926

Jean Borotra (FRA)

Howard Kinsey (USA)

8-6, 6-1, 6-3

1925

Rene Lacoste (FRA)

Jean Borotra (FRA)

6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 8-6

1924

Jean Borotra (FRA)

Rene Lacoste (FRA)

6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

1923

Bill Johnston (USA)

Francis Hunter (USA)

6-0, 6-3, 6-1

1922

Gerald Patterson (AUS)

Randolph Lycett (BRI)

6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Note: From 1877 to 1921 the men's singles was decided on a challenge-round system with the previous year's winner automatically qualifying for the final.

About Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship

Wimbledon Championship is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world which takes place in Wimbledon, London, and played on outdoor grass courts. It takes place after the French Open and before the US Open, usually during the month of late June or early July. The men's singles trophy is called the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy.
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

2 + 6 =
Post

Comments