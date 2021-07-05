Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: The Wimbledon Championship 2021 is the 134th edition, 53rd Open Era and the third Grand Slam Tournament of the year. In 2020, the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since World War II. This year, the tournament started on 28th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021. Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion. Roger Federer has won the maximum number of titles (8).

TOP SEEDS at the 2021 Wimbledon Men's Singles Tennis Championships

The men's singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championship are:

S.No. Top Seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Men's Singles Tennis Championships 1 Novak Djokovic 2 Daniil Medvedev 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 4 Dominic Thiem 5 Alexander Zverev 6 Andrey Rublev 7 Roger Federer 8 Matteo Berrettini 9 Roberto Bautista Agut 10 Diego Schwartzman

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship 2021 HOST

Wimbledon Men’s Single Championship 2021 Championship is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship 2021 SCHEDULE

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND Date, Day, Time (IST), Location Teams 5th July 2021, Monday, 6:00PM, Centre Court N. Djokovic (SRB) 1 v C. Garin (CHI) 17 5th July 2021, Monday, 9:15 PM, Centre Court R. Federer (SUI) 6 v L. Sonego (ITA) 23 5th July 2021, Monday, 6:45PM, No.1 Court F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 16 v A. Zverev (GER) 4 5th July 2021, Monday, 6:45 PM, No.2 Court H. Hurkacz (POL) 14 v D. Medvedev (RUS) 2 5th July 2021, Monday, 4:45 PM, No.2 Court M. Fucsovics (HUN) v A. Rublev (RUS) 5 5th July 2021, Monday, 4:45 PM, No.3 Court D. Shapovalov (CAN) 10 v R. Bautista Agut (ESP) 8 5th July 2021, Monday, 3:30PM, Court 12 M. Berrettini (ITA) 7 v I. Ivashka (BLR) 5th July 2021, Monday, 3:30PM, Court 18 K. Khachanov (RUS) 25 v S. Korda (USA)

Here are the winners who have won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship since 1922:

Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions Year Champion Runner-up Score in the final 2021 To be decided on 11th July 2021 2020 Cancelled 2019 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Roger Federer (SUI) 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) 2018 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) 2017 Roger Federer (SUI) Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 2016 Andy Murray (GBR) Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) 2015 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Roger Federer (SUI) 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (10-12) 6-4 6-3 2014 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Roger Federer (SUI) 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-4 2013 Andy Murray (GBR) Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 2012 Roger Federer (SUI) Andy Murray (GBR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 2011 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 2010 Rafael Nadal (ESP) Tomas Berdych (CZE) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 2009 Roger Federer (SUI) Andy Roddick (USA) 5-7, 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 16-14 2008 Rafael Nadal (ESP) Roger Federer (SUI) 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-7(8-10), 9-7 2007 Roger Federer (SUI) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7-6(9-7), 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 6-2 2006 Roger Federer (SUI) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-0, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(2-7), 6-3 2005 Roger Federer (SUI) Andy Roddick (USA) 6-2, 7-6(7-2), 6-4 2004 Roger Federer (SUI) Andy Roddick (USA) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 6-4 2003 Roger Federer (SUI) Mark Philippoussis (AUS) 7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-6(7-3) 2002 Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) David Nalbandian (ARG) 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 2001 Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) Patrick Rafter (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7 2000 Pete Sampras (USA) Patrick Rafter (AUS) 6-7(10-12), 7-6(7-5), 6-4, 6-2 1999 Pete Sampras (USA) Andre Agassi (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 1998 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) 6-7(2-7), 7-6(11-9), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 1997 Pete Sampras (USA) Cedric Pioline (FRA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 1996 Richard Krajicek (NED) MaliVai Washington (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 1995 Pete Sampras (USA) Boris Becker (GER) 6-7(5-7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 1994 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) 7-6(7-2), 7-6(7-5), 6-0 1993 Pete Sampras (USA) Jim Courier (USA) 7-6(7-3), 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 6-3 1992 Andre Agassi (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) 6-7(8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 1991 Michael Stich (GER) Boris Becker (GER) 6-4, 7-6(7-4), 6-4 1990 Stefan Edberg (SWE) Boris Becker (GER) 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 1989 Boris Becker (FRG) Stefan Edberg (SWE) 6-0, 7-6(7-1), 6-4 1988 Stefan Edberg (SWE) Boris Becker (FRG) 4-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-4, 6-2 1987 Pat Cash (AUS) Ivan Lendl (TCH) 7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-5 1986 Boris Becker (FRG) Ivan Lendl (TCH) 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 1985 Boris Becker (FRG) Kevin Curren (USA) 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-3), 6-4 1984 John McEnroe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 1983 John McEnroe (USA) Chris Lewis (NZL) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 1982 Jimmy Connors (USA) John McEnroe (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 7-6(7-5), 6-4 1981 John McEnroe (USA) Björn Borg (SWE) 4-6, 7-6(7-1), 7-6(7-4), 6-4 1980 Björn Borg (SWE) John McEnroe (USA) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(16-18), 8-6 1979 Björn Borg (SWE) Roscoe Tanner (USA) 6-7(4-7), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 1978 Björn Borg (SWE) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 1977 Björn Borg (SWE) Jimmy Connors (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 1976 Björn Borg (SWE) Ilie Nastase (ROU) 6-4, 6-2, 9-7 1975 Arthur Ashe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 1974 Jimmy Connors (USA) Ken Rosewall (AUS) 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 1973 Jan Kodes (TCH) Alex Metreveli (URS) 6-1, 9-8(7-5), 6-3 1972 Stan Smith (USA) Ilie Nastase (ROU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 1971 John Newcombe (AUS) Stan Smith (USA) 6-3, 5-7, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 1970 John Newcombe (AUS) Ken Rosewall (AUS) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 1969 Rod Laver (AUS) John Newcombe (AUS) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 1968 Rod Laver (AUS) Tony Roche (AUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 1967 John Newcombe (AUS) Wilhelm Bungert (FRG) 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 1966 Manuel Santana (ESP) Dennis Ralston (USA) 6-4, 11-9, 6-4 1965 Roy Emerson (AUS) Fred Stolle (AUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 1964 Roy Emerson (AUS) Fred Stolle (AUS) 6-4, 12-10, 4-6, 6-3 1963 Chuck McKinley (USA) Fred Stolle (AUS) 9-7, 6-1, 6-4 1962 Rod Laver (AUS) Martin Mulligan (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 1961 Rod Laver (AUS) Chuck McKinley (USA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 1960 Neale Fraser (AUS) Rod Laver (AUS) 6-4, 3-6, 9-7, 7-5 1959 Alex Olmedo (USA) Rod Laver (AUS) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 1958 Ashley Cooper (AUS) Neale Fraser (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 13-11 1957 Lew Hoad (AUS) Ashley Cooper (AUS) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 1956 Lew Hoad (AUS) Ken Rosewall (AUS) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 1955 Tony Trabert (USA) Kurt Nielsen (DEN) 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 1954 Jaroslav Drobný (EGY) Ken Rosewall (AUS) 13-11, 4-6, 6-2, 9-7 1953 Vic Seixas (USA) Kurt Nielsen (DEN) 9-7, 6-3, 6-4 1952 Frank Sedgman (AUS) Jaroslav Drobný (EGY) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 1951 Dick Savitt (USA) Ken McGregor (AUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 1950 Budge Patty (USA) Frank Sedgman (AUS) 6-1, 8-10, 6-2, 6-3 1949 Ted Schroeder (USA) Jaroslav Drobný (TCH) 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 1948 Bob Falkenburg (USA) John Bromwich (AUS) 7-5, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 1947 Jack Kramer (USA) Tom Brown (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 1946 Yvon Petra (FRA) Geoff Brown (AUS) 6-2, 6-4, 7-9, 5-7, 6-4 1939 Bobby Riggs (USA) Elwood Cooke (USA) 2-6, 8-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 1938 Don Budge (USA) Bunny Austin (GBR) 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 1937 Don Budge (USA) Gottfried von Cramm (GER) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 1936 Fred Perry (GBR) Gottfried von Cramm (GER) 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 1935 Fred Perry (GBR) Gottfried von Cramm (GER) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 1934 Fred Perry (GBR) Jack Crawford (AUS) 6-3, 6-0, 7-5 1933 Jack Crawford (AUS) Ellsworth Vines (USA) 4-6, 11-9, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 1932 Ellsworth Vines (USA) Bunny Austin (GBR) 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 1931 Sidney Wood (USA) Frank Shields (USA) walkover 1930 Bill Tilden (USA) Wilmer Allison (USA) 6-3, 9-7, 6-4 1929 Henri Cochet (FRA) Jean Borotra (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 1928 Rene Lacoste (FRA) Henri Cochet (FRA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 1927 Henri Cochet (FRA) Jean Borotra (FRA) 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 1926 Jean Borotra (FRA) Howard Kinsey (USA) 8-6, 6-1, 6-3 1925 Rene Lacoste (FRA) Jean Borotra (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 1924 Jean Borotra (FRA) Rene Lacoste (FRA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 1923 Bill Johnston (USA) Francis Hunter (USA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 1922 Gerald Patterson (AUS) Randolph Lycett (BRI) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Note: From 1877 to 1921 the men's singles was decided on a challenge-round system with the previous year's winner automatically qualifying for the final.

About Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship

Wimbledon Championship is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world which takes place in Wimbledon, London, and played on outdoor grass courts. It takes place after the French Open and before the US Open, usually during the month of late June or early July. The men's singles trophy is called the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy.