UEFA EURO Cup Winners List: Check European Championship 2021 Quarter-Final Schedule, Timings in IST

UEFA EURO Cup Winners List: UEFA 2020 European Championship is being held in 11 major European cities this year. The 16th Edition of UEFA Euro got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic last year. The tournament started on 11th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021 (12th July as per IST).

UEFA EURO 2021 MASCOT

The official mascot UEFA EURO 2020 is Skillzy, a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street, and Panna culture.

UEFA EURO 2021 FORMAT

The top two teams in each of the six final tournament groups are supposed to proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

UEFA EURO 2021 Groups

Groups Teams Group A Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland Group B Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia Group C Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia Group D England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic Group E Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia Group F (Group of Death) Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

UEFA EURO 2021 Schedule

Quarter-finals Schedule Date, Time (IST), Location Teams 2nd July 2021 (9:30 PM, St Petersburg) QF1: Switzerland vs Spain 3rd July 2021 (12:30 AM, Munich) QF2: Belgium vs Italy 3rd July 2021 (9:30 PM, Baku) QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark 4th July 2021 (12:30 AM, Rome) QF4: Ukraine vs England Semi-Final Schedule Date, Time (IST), Location Teams 7th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London) SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 8th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London) SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 Final Schedule Date, Time (IST), Location Teams 12th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London) Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

UEFA Euro Cup Winners List

Here are the winning teams who have won the European Championship since 1960:

UEFA Euro Cup Winners List (1960-2016) YEAR HOST WINNERS RUNNERS-UP 2016 France Portugal France 2012 Ukraine / Poland Spain Italy 2008 Austria / Switzerland Spain Germany 2004 Portugal Greece Portugal 2000 Belgium / Netherlands France Italy 1996 England Germany Czech Republic 1992 Sweden Denmark Germany 1988 Germany Netherlands Soviet Union 1984 France France Spain 1980 Italy Germany Belgium 1976 Yugoslavia Czechoslovakia Germany 1972 Belgium Germany Soviet Union 1968 Italy Italy Yugoslavia 1964 Spain Spain Soviet Union 1960 France Soviet Union Yugoslavia

About UEFA European Championship

Established in 1960, the UEFA European Championship is an association football competition. It takes place in every four years and is contested by the men's national teams of the members UEFA. The winner of UEFA Euro Cup is awarded a replica of the trophy (the original remains with UEFA), while the losing finalist team and semi-finalist teams are presented with a plaque. Players of the winning and losing finalist team are awarded Gold and silver medals respectively.