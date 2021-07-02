UEFA EURO Cup Winners List: Check European Championship 2021 Quarter-Final Schedule, Timings in IST
UEFA EURO Cup Winners List: UEFA 2020 European Championship is being held in 11 major European cities this year. The 16th Edition of UEFA Euro got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic last year. The tournament started on 11th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021 (12th July as per IST).
Quarter-finals! 😍 Who'll go through?— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021
🇨🇭🆚🇪🇸 | 🇧🇪🆚🇮🇹#EUROfixtures | @bookingcom | #EURO2020
UEFA EURO 2021 MASCOT
The official mascot UEFA EURO 2020 is Skillzy, a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street, and Panna culture.
UEFA EURO 2021 FORMAT
The top two teams in each of the six final tournament groups are supposed to proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.
UEFA EURO 2021 Groups
|
Groups
|
Teams
|
Group A
|
Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
|
Group B
|
Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
|
Group C
|
Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia
|
Group D
|
England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
|
Group E
|
Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia
|
Group F (Group of Death)
|
Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany
UEFA EURO 2021 Schedule
|
Quarter-finals Schedule
|
Date, Time (IST), Location
|
Teams
|
2nd July 2021 (9:30 PM, St Petersburg)
|
QF1: Switzerland vs Spain
|
3rd July 2021 (12:30 AM, Munich)
|
QF2: Belgium vs Italy
|
3rd July 2021 (9:30 PM, Baku)
|
QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark
|
4th July 2021 (12:30 AM, Rome)
|
QF4: Ukraine vs England
|
Semi-Final Schedule
|
Date, Time (IST), Location
|
Teams
|
7th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London)
|
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1
|
8th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London)
|
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3
|
Final Schedule
|
Date, Time (IST), Location
|
Teams
|
12th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London)
|
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
UEFA Euro Cup Winners List
Here are the winning teams who have won the European Championship since 1960:
|
UEFA Euro Cup Winners List (1960-2016)
|
YEAR
|
HOST
|
WINNERS
|
RUNNERS-UP
|
2016
|
France
|
Portugal
|
France
|
2012
|
Ukraine / Poland
|
Spain
|
Italy
|
2008
|
Austria / Switzerland
|
Spain
|
Germany
|
2004
|
Portugal
|
Greece
|
Portugal
|
2000
|
Belgium / Netherlands
|
France
|
Italy
|
1996
|
England
|
Germany
|
Czech Republic
|
1992
|
Sweden
|
Denmark
|
Germany
|
1988
|
Germany
|
Netherlands
|
Soviet Union
|
1984
|
France
|
France
|
Spain
|
1980
|
Italy
|
Germany
|
Belgium
|
1976
|
Yugoslavia
|
Czechoslovakia
|
Germany
|
1972
|
Belgium
|
Germany
|
Soviet Union
|
1968
|
Italy
|
Italy
|
Yugoslavia
|
1964
|
Spain
|
Spain
|
Soviet Union
|
1960
|
France
|
Soviet Union
|
Yugoslavia
About UEFA European Championship
Established in 1960, the UEFA European Championship is an association football competition. It takes place in every four years and is contested by the men's national teams of the members UEFA. The winner of UEFA Euro Cup is awarded a replica of the trophy (the original remains with UEFA), while the losing finalist team and semi-finalist teams are presented with a plaque. Players of the winning and losing finalist team are awarded Gold and silver medals respectively.