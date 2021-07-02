UEFA EURO Cup Winners List: Check European Championship 2021 Quarter-Final Schedule, Timings in IST

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 2, 2021 21:12 IST
Modified On: Jul 2, 2021 21:12 IST
UEFA EURO Cup Winners List: UEFA 2020 European Championship is being held in 11 major European cities this year. The 16th Edition of UEFA Euro got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic last year.  The tournament started on 11th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021 (12th July as per IST).  

UEFA EURO 2021 MASCOT

The official mascot UEFA EURO 2020 is Skillzy, a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street, and Panna culture.

Skillzy

UEFA EURO 2021 FORMAT

The top two teams in each of the six final tournament groups are supposed to proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

UEFA EURO 2021 Groups

Groups

Teams

Group A

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B

Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D

England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E

Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F (Group of Death)

Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

UEFA EURO 2021 Schedule

Quarter-finals Schedule

Date, Time (IST), Location

Teams

2nd July 2021 (9:30 PM, St Petersburg)

QF1: Switzerland vs Spain

3rd July 2021 (12:30 AM, Munich)

QF2: Belgium vs Italy

3rd July 2021 (9:30 PM, Baku)

QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark

4th July 2021 (12:30 AM, Rome)

QF4: Ukraine vs England

Semi-Final Schedule

Date, Time (IST), Location

Teams

7th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London)

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1

8th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London)

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3

Final Schedule

Date, Time (IST), Location

Teams

12th July 2021 (12:30 AM, London)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

 UEFA Euro Cup Winners List

Here are the winning teams who have won the European Championship since 1960:

UEFA Euro Cup Winners List (1960-2016)

YEAR

HOST

WINNERS

RUNNERS-UP

2016

France

Portugal

France

2012

Ukraine / Poland

Spain

Italy

2008

Austria / Switzerland

Spain

Germany

2004

Portugal

Greece

Portugal

2000

Belgium / Netherlands

France

Italy

1996

England

Germany

Czech Republic

1992

Sweden

Denmark

Germany

1988

Germany

Netherlands

Soviet Union

1984

France

France

Spain

1980

Italy

Germany

Belgium

1976

Yugoslavia

Czechoslovakia

Germany

1972

Belgium

Germany

Soviet Union

1968

Italy

Italy

Yugoslavia

1964

Spain

Spain

Soviet Union

1960

France

Soviet Union

Yugoslavia

About UEFA European Championship

Established in 1960, the UEFA European Championship is an association football competition. It takes place in every four years and is contested by the men's national teams of the members UEFA. The winner of UEFA Euro Cup is awarded a replica of the trophy (the original remains with UEFA), while the losing finalist team and semi-finalist teams are presented with a plaque. Players of the winning and losing finalist team are awarded Gold and silver medals respectively.
  • Anon3 hrs ago
    Rooting for Spain, which has been a past winner. Thanks for sharing this list!