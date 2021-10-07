Wonders Of the World 2021: Complete List

The world is a great place to be in and one can find the same assurance everytime one sees around. The planet Earth is full of many such places, many events take place here that are difficult for the common man to believe in. This is what makes one wonder in amazement. Is it really possible? 2020 was a year which was full of such events and wonders. Let us take a look at the details of such wonders below.

Wonders Of the World 2021: Natural and Man Made

1. The Nazca Lines, Peru:

The enormous geoglyphs were etched into the Earth by hand almost 2000 years ago. This is the major amazement because these geoglyphs were 1000 feet long. These are located in the arid Pampas de Jumana in South Peru.

The drawings show a complex array of animals, humanoids and geometric shapes and are scattered across 170 square miles of barren desert. Many people claim that the Nazca people would have created these lines as a launch pad and landing pad for the aliens. A new drawing was discovered in 2020 which was a 120 feet cat carved on a hillside.

2. The Great Wildebeest Migration, Tanzania & Kenya

This process happens annually. Did you know about it? The process includes relocation of half a million wildebeest movement across Serengeti in Tanzania and parts of Maasai Mara in Kenya. It is an incredible spectacle to watch as you can see a 1000 mile circular journey being covered by a huge herd of animals with even the ground shaking with the thunder of their hooves.

Herds as long as 25 miles can be seen here. The annual relocation is essential for the land here to get fertilized and provide it with vital proteins.

3. Aurora Borealis :

These are also called the northern lights. This is a phenomenon which is intriguing to anyone who gets to see it. These are green , blue, pink and red lights in arches, patches and rippling curtains or shooting rays etc. This effect is caused when the electrically charged cosmic particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

These electrons and protons, also called the solar wind, escape through the holes in the sun’s magnetic field and are catapulted from the sun’s rotation towards the Earth, where they collide with gaseous particles.

4. Mount Everest:

This happens to be the highest mountain above sea level. It is located in Mahalangur Himal sub range of the Himalayas. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point.

Mount Everest is considered to be a natural wonder of the world as it is 8,848.86 m above the sea level. It attracts many climbers each year.

5. Callanish Stones: Scotland

It is situated on Scotland's Isle of Lewis. Although Stonehenge is larger, this Neolithic ring of 13 standing stones was built almost 5,000 years ago. There is no known reason of it being put there. They are said to be the predecessor of stonehedge.

6. Arches National Park, Utah:

This is an expanse of red rocks and stone spires like nowhere else. It has more than 2000 sandstone arches which are situated in the largest concentration here. These are natural sculptures carved by eons of wind and rain.

7. Grand Canyon, USA:

It is 277 miles long, neither the steepest nor the longest canyon, but is a natural wonder due to its overall scale, size and beautifully coloured landscape. It is located in Arizona. Since the Colorado plateau was once the sea bed, the fossilized remains of shellfish, corals and snails from 20 million years ago can be found here. It formed 6 million years ago when the Colorado river changed its course to flow through the plateau empowered by ice age's melting ice.





