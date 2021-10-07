Which is the newest country in the world?

The countries formed in the world need to be internationally recognized by others. Even if any territory declares itself to be a country, it would not be acceptable unless it is recognized by the global territories. On these lines South Sudan happens to be the newest/ youngest country in the world. It was formed after a lot of turmoil on July 9, 2011.

Know all about the country and the people of this land below.

South Sudan: Location and Geography

The country of South Sudan is located in the continent of Africa near Sudan which earlier controlled the territory.

South Sudan is a landlocked country. It is bordered by:

Ethiopia on the east Sudan on the north Central African Republic to the west Democratic Republic of the Congo to the southwest Uganda to the South Kenya to the South east

It has a population of 11.06 million, of which 525,953 live in the capital and largest city Juba.

South Sudan: Relief and Climate

The plateaus of South Sudan are drained by Nile and its tributaries. The major pqrt of the country is the plains which are referred to as Al- Sudd. There are two most contrasting upland areas. The Ironstone Plateaus lie between Nile Congo watershed and the clayey plain. There are mountain ranges in the Uganda border area of South Sudan. The Imatong Mountains contain Mount Kinyeti is the highest mountain in South Sudan.

South Sudan has a tropical climate with wet and dry seasons. The seasons happen to be shifting between moist southerly air and dry northerly air. It is due to seasonal migration and pulsation of northern tropical continental sir mass. These are divided by inter tropical convergence zones. South Sudan’s lowest annual temperatures are as high as 60 to high 70 F. The majority of the country receives about 30–40 inches (750–1,000 mm) annually.

South Sudan: History

South Sudan was originally the southern part of Sudan, which itself had become independent in 1956 after being ruled by Egypt and Great Britain. The country was accepted by the world in 2011 and has now become a member of the United Nations as well.

Sudan was occupied by Egypt under the dynasty of Muhammad Ali and was governed as an Anglo-Egyptian condominium until Sudanese independence in 1956.

After the First Sudanese Civil War, in 1972, the Southern Sudan Autonomous Region was formed, It lasted until the year 1983.

A second Sudanese civil war broke out just in that year, that is, in 1983 and ended in 2005. This led to a Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Later in the same year, southern autonomy was restored when an Autonomous Government of Southern Sudan was formed.

South Sudan finally became an independent state on 9 July 2011. It was declared after 98.83% support for independence in a January 2011 referendum.

South Sudan: Diversity of language and religion

The population of Sudan was quite diverse. There was a striking difference between the populations of the northern and southern parts of Sudan.

In the north domination was mainly by adherents of Islam. Many of those people spoke Arabic and were identified as Arab. However, the people of the south side of the country tended to be of African ethnic groups who adhered to Christianity or traditional African religions. These happened to be the speakers of various indigenous African languages who came to use English as the primary language of education.

Also Read| Top 6 Oldest Rivers of the World: Complete List

