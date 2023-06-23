Word Puzzle: Let’s celebrate the pride month with pride! Find the word “PRIDE” in the word puzzle!

The world is getting better and better with every passing day, as it is learning to become more loving and accepting. Sure, faulty human activities and increasing, and so is the climate talking to us ruthlessly. However, if we look at the positive side, awakening is rising in mankind, and we, as the human race, are learning to accept differences with open arms.

That is what you need to do today. To show love to the pride community this pride month, we have brought forward a fun challenge for you. All you are supposed to do in this challenge is simply find the word PRIDE in the puzzle we will present.

Well, that sounds super easy, but we are known to add twists to simple tasks to make them more interesting for our readers.

In that case, what are we planning to do?

Well, all over the globe, people are trying to get more accepting of the pride community, but not many are aware of it. While some countries are accepting the community with open arms, other countries are not as welcoming. In this sense, in order to support the community, it is quite important to first know more about the community. One cannot support a cause if one is not properly aware of it, right?

Wait, if you are wondering if it may turn into an informative blog, you may be wrong. This is still a fun blog, and to add more spice to it and make you more aware of the pride community, we have clubbed a QUIZ with the WORD PUZZLE challenge.

Yes, you read it right.

The Drill

Today, we intend to double the bar of fun. We will be presenting a quiz of 5 questions related to the pride community. After the first three questions, we will be presenting the word puzzle to break the monotony. Once you solve that, you will be presented with the rest of the 2 questions. Yes, it is as simple as that.

Don’t worry, you will be supported with the options for the quiz.

Here comes another twist!

The complete task must be finished by you in just 4 minutes. Yes!

The rules

Since you have a lot of tasks to do, we were first planning to get generous. Hey, we canceled that planed. To complete the quiz and the word challenge, you will be getting ONLY 5 MINUTES!

That’s the twist in the challenge.

All you are supposed to do is simply set a timer for 4 minutes on your phone. Make sure you have entered the time properly. Now, quickly start answering the questions.

After you finish with the questions, check the time once to evaluate your progress. You are on a good speed if you still have 3 minutes left.

Now, once you are presented with the word puzzle, start looking for the word “PRIDE” in it.

Once you finish that, remember the challenge is not over yet.

Again scroll down for the remaining 2 questions of the quiz.

Take a breath of relief only when you answer the 5th question!

Now, that you know the drill and the rules, you are all set for the challenge.

HERE BEGINS THE CHALLENGE…

The Pride Month Quiz:

Question 1:

The first pride parade in the United States was held in which year?

OPTIONS:

OPTION A: 2020

OPTION B:1970

OPTION C: 1985

OPTION D: 1999







Question 2:

Taylor Swift makes a mention of “GLAAD” (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) in one of her songs. Which song is that?

OPTIONS:

OPTION A: You Need To Calm Down

OPTION B: Karma

OPTION C: Anti-Hero

OPTION D: Shake it Off

Question 3:

When was the very first protest for gay and lesbian rights held?

OPTIONS:

OPTION A: June 4, 1965

OPTION B: June 14, 1965

OPTION C: July 14, 1965

OPTION D: July 4, 1965







Time for the word puzzle!

Find the word “PRIDE” in the word puzzle!







Quickly move on to the other two questions.

Question 4:

The first European country to legalize same-sex marriage is:

OPTIONS:

OPTION A: The Netherlands

OPTION B: Switzerland

OPTION C: Belgium

OPTION D: Poland

Question 5:

There is a TV show that featured the largest transgender cast ever. Can you name the TV show?

OPTIONS:

OPTION A: Butterfly

OPTION B: I Am Jazz

OPTION C: Pose

OPTION D: The Switch

…The Challenge Ends Here…

Phew! That was a tough task. Kudos to you dear readers, for attempting this tough challenge in the first place. Word Puzzle combined with a quiz is a crazy amalgamation. Now that the challenge is over, we can sense your excitement for the answers for both the quiz and the word puzzle.

No worries, we have got you covered!

ANSWERS TO THE COMPLETE CHALLENGE!

Let’s start with the word challenge!

Here is the word “PRIDE” hiding!







It’s time for the answers to the quiz.

Answers to the quiz:

For your ease, we have presented the questions again, so you don’t have to scroll up and down again and again.

Question 1:

The first pride parade in the United States was held in which year?

ANSWER:

OPTION B: 1970

The first pride parade in the United States was held in the year 1970.

Question 2:

Taylor Swift makes a mention of “GLAAD” (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) in one of her songs. Which song is that?

ANSWER:

OPTION A: You Need To Calm Down

Taylor Swift’s song, “You Need To Calm Down” makes mention of “GLAAD” in the line, “When you could be GLAAD?”







Question 3:

When was the very first protest for gay and lesbian rights held?

ANSWER:

OPTION D: July 4, 1965

The very first protest of gay and lesbian rights was held in Philadelphia (PA), on July 4, 1965.

Question 4:

The first European country to legalize same-sex marriage is:

ANSWER:

OPTION A: The Netherlands

The Netherlands is the first European country to legalize same-sex marriage. It is also the first country in the world to do so.

Question 5:

There is a TV show that featured the largest transgender cast ever. Can you name the TV show?

ANSWER:

OPTION C: Pose

The "Pose" is the TV show with the most transgender actors.

Well, that’s what you call a challenge!

Were you able to find the right answers? Whether you were successful or not, we are sure you must have enjoyed the challenge.

Here comes the fruit of your labor, an informative fact to end the blog with:

Did you know that Brazil proudly holds the record for the biggest pride parade in the world?

