World Book and Copyright Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Quotes and More

World Book and Copyright Day 2023: Every year on April 23, World Book and Copyright Day is observed to celebrate the importance of books as a link between the past and the present or to connect generations and cultures. The purpose of the day is to encourage people to read and love books. For this occasion, UNESCO and the international organisations that represent the three major sectors of the book industry, publishers, booksellers, and libraries select the World Book Capital for a year.

Accra, Ghana, will serve as the year 2023's World Book Capital. According to the Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, "Indeed, books are vital vehicles to access, transmit and promote education, science, culture and information worldwide."

World Book and Copyright Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

Let's make a commitment to instilling the habit of reading in our children because it is one method to best determine their future. Greetings on World Book Day.

One thing that exists in the universe that unites people is knowledge. On World Book Day, everyone should concentrate on expanding their knowledge.

It's World Book Day today, so it's not just another day. To make it a more fruitful day for those around us, let's get together, swap books, and read them. Best wishes to you on this lovely day!

Native speakers exhibit the richness and culture of the world everywhere, thus it is excellent to encourage native books to broaden one's understanding.

A man just needs one friend—the books—to feel content and to develop. I hope your life is filled with many, many books. Happy World Book Day, everyone!

You can climb the ladder of achievement and personal improvement using books as a guide. Congratulations on World Book Day.

Reading is brain and body therapy. Consider today a chance to develop and shine. Salutations on World Book and Copyright Day.

World Book and Copyright Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Every book has a fantastic narrative inside of it. Investigate it! I'm sending you my best wishes on World Book Day. I wish you would read more and spend more money on books.

No companion is as devoted as a book is. Therefore, make sure you have a good number of friends by devoting time to them...You have a wonderful World Book Day, my dear.

A well-read person possesses vast knowledge and original ideas. You can climb the success and growth ladder using books as a ladder. Congratulations on World Book Day.

Happy Book Day to all of you. Because they are by our side through good times and bad, books are the best kind of companions.

Regular readers will always have better opportunities to develop since they will have more insightful thoughts and novel ideas to contribute. I wish you a very happy World Book Day!

Book Day serves as a reminder of the value of books in our lives. Let's commemorate this day by developing the habit of reading books.

Sincere greetings on this World Book Day. Where there are books, there is learning and knowledge. I hope you have a good day.

A good book is the best present you can give someone because it will always be with them and inspire them. Warmest congratulations on World Book Day.

I wish everyone a very happy World Book Day. Since they never let us down, books are perhaps the best things to have in a relationship.

Let's get together on World Book Day and make the most of it by encouraging everyone to read and appreciate books. Greetings on World Book Day.

World Book and Copyright Day 2022: Quotes

“The only thing you have to know is the location of the library.” - Albert Einstein

"If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all." - Oscar Wilde.

"You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me." - C.S. Lewis

“There is no friend as loyal as a book.” - Ernest Hemingway

“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” - Mark Twain

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” –Malala Yousafzai

“My Best Friend is a person who will give me a book I have not read” – Abraham Lincoln

That’s The Thing About Books. They let you Travel Without Moving Your Feet.”- Jhumpa Lahiri

“A room without books is like a body without a soul.”- Marcus Tullius Cicero

“I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.”- Jorge Luis Borges

23 April is a symbolic date in world literature. It is the date on which several prominent authors, William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega all died. This date was a natural choice for UNESCO's General Conference, held in Paris in 1995, to pay a worldwide tribute to books and authors on this date, encouraging everyone to access books.

