World Chocolate Day 2023: Is International Chocolate Day in July Or September? All You Need To Know

World Chocolate Day 2023: World Chocolate Day is celebrated by chocolate lovers across the globe on July 6 annually. It is a day to embrace the joy, comfort, and celebration that chocolate brings into our lives. Whether it's savouring a piece of fine artisanal chocolate, sharing a box of chocolates with loved ones, or simply relishing the momentary escape into the world of cocoa, World Chocolate Day reminds us of the universal love and appreciation for this delectable delight.

Is International Chocolate Day and World Chocolate Day the Same?

International Chocolate Day and World Chocolate Day are not the same thing. In addition to World Chocolate Day on July 7th, which has been celebrated since 2009, there is International Chocolate Day on September 13th and National Chocolate Day celebrated on various dates around the world.

There are four main chocolate holidays listed on the calendar by the U.S. National Confectioners Association: Chocolate Day (July 7), two National Chocolate Days (October 28 and December 28), and International Chocolate Day (September 13), plus variations like National Milk Chocolate Day, National White Chocolate Day, and National Cocoa Day.

The day of International Chocolate Day, September 13, also happens to be Milton S. Hershey's birthday. Whereas, the second-largest producer of cocoa, Ghana, observes Chocolate Day on February 14 and Latvia observes it on July 11.

World Chocolate Day 2023: History

Chocolate, derived from the cacao bean, has a rich history that dates back thousands of years. The ancient Mayans and Aztecs of Central and South America were among the first to cultivate and consume chocolate. They believed that cacao had divine properties and used it in rituals and ceremonies.

In the 16th century, Spanish explorers encountered cacao beans during their conquests in the Americas. They brought the precious commodity back to Europe, where it quickly gained popularity among the elite. However, chocolate remained a luxury reserved for the wealthy for several centuries due to the labour-intensive process required to produce it.

Chocolate production improved throughout the 18th century Industrial Revolution, making it more widely available to consumers. The invention of new machinery and techniques, such as hydraulic presses and conching machines, streamlined the manufacturing process and increased chocolate production.

The specific date of July 7th for World Chocolate Day is believed to coincide with the day when chocolate was first introduced to Europe in 1550.

World Chocolate Day 2023: Significance

World Chocolate Day holds significance as a global celebration of one of the world's most beloved treats. It is a day dedicated to indulging in and appreciating the delectable delight that is chocolate. Beyond its delicious taste, chocolate carries cultural, social, and emotional significance. It has the power to evoke joy, comfort, and celebration. World Chocolate Day serves as a reminder of the rich history and cultural heritage associated with chocolate, tracing back thousands of years. It acknowledges the hard work and craftsmanship of chocolate makers worldwide. Additionally, the day provides an opportunity to explore the diverse range of chocolate flavours, textures, and forms available. Whether it's a small personal indulgence or a shared treat among friends and family, World Chocolate Day brings people together, fostering connections and spreading happiness through the universal love of chocolate.

World Chocolate Day 2023: Interesting Facts

The Aztec word "xocoatl," which was used to describe the bitter beverage created from cacao beans, is where the name "chocolate" originates.

Chocolate has been consumed for thousands of years. The ancient Mayans and Aztecs considered it a sacred food and used cacao beans as currency.

Switzerland is known for its chocolate, and the country has the highest chocolate consumption per capita in the world.

The first chocolate bar was created by Joseph Fry in 1847 in England. It was made by mixing cocoa powder, sugar, and cocoa butter.

Chocolate contains a small amount of caffeine. A standard chocolate bar has about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of decaffeinated coffee.

Dark chocolate is considered to have health benefits when consumed in moderation. It contains antioxidants that can help protect against heart disease and improve brain function.

The largest chocolate bar ever made weighed 5,792.5 kilograms (12,770 pounds) and was created in Armenia in 2010.

White chocolate is not technically chocolate since it does not contain cocoa solids. It is made from cocoa butter, sugar, and milk solids.

The world's oldest chocolate company still in operation is the Swiss company, Cailler, founded in 1819.

Chocolate is a popular gift on Valentine's Day. In the United States alone, around 58 million pounds of chocolate are sold during the week leading up to Valentine's Day.

In conclusion, World Chocolate Day is a delightful celebration that brings people together to appreciate and indulge in the wonderful world of chocolate. This global observance holds significant cultural, social, and emotional value as it pays homage to the rich history and craftsmanship associated with chocolate. From its ancient origins to its evolution into a beloved treat enjoyed worldwide, chocolate has captivated the hearts and taste buds of people for centuries. Happy World Chocolate Day!

