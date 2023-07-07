Happy World Chocolate Day 2023: 52 Best Quotes, Images, Wishes for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Status and Stories
Happy World Chocolate Day 2023: World Chocolate Day is a global event celebrated every July 6. It marks the introduction of chocolate to the people of Europe in 1550. The day is dedicated to celebrating the irresistible delight of chocolate.
Let us come together to appreciate the magic that chocolate weaves into our lives, savouring every delectable bite and sharing its sweetness with others.
World Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Wishing you a day as sweet and wonderful as a box of chocolates. Enjoy every delicious bite!
- On this World Chocolate Day, may your life be as rich and delightful as the finest chocolate. Indulge and savour every moment!
- Sending you warm wishes on World Chocolate Day. May you find joy and happiness in every chocolate treat that comes your way.
- May the sweetness of chocolate brighten your day and bring a smile to your face. Happy World Chocolate Day!
- Wishing you a day filled with chocolatey goodness and moments of pure bliss. Enjoy this delectable day to the fullest!
- On this World Chocolate Day, may you be surrounded by loved ones and lots of chocolatey treats to make your day extra special.
- Sending you chocolatey hugs and sweet wishes on this delightful occasion. May your day be filled with happiness and chocolatey delights!
- May the pleasures of chocolate melt away any worries and bring you moments of pure indulgence. Happy World Chocolate Day!
- Wishing you a World Chocolate Day that's as sweet and memorable as the most decadent chocolate dessert. Enjoy the sweetness of life!
- May your World Chocolate Day be filled with an abundance of chocolatey surprises and unforgettable moments. Indulge and enjoy!
Chocolate Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status
- "Life is like a box of chocolates, and I'm grateful for every sweet moment. Happy Chocolate Day!"
- "Chocolate is the answer, no matter what the question is. Happy World Chocolate Day!"
- "Indulge in the goodness of chocolate and let it melt away your worries. Happy Chocolate Day!"
- "A day without chocolate is like a day without sunshine. Wishing you a delightful Chocolate Day!"
- "Chocolate: because adulting is hard, and we all need a little sweetness in our lives. Happy World Chocolate Day!"
- "Chocolate is my love language. Today, I'm speaking it fluently. Happy Chocolate Day!"
- "On this Chocolate Day, may your heart be filled with love, your taste buds with joy, and your soul with sweet moments."
- "There's no problem that a little chocolate can't solve. Happy World Chocolate Day!"
- "Life is short. Eat chocolate, be happy, and enjoy the little moments. Happy Chocolate Day!"
- "Chocolate is like a hug that you can eat. Embrace the sweetness and celebrate Chocolate Day!"
World Chocolate Day 2023: Instagram Captions and Stories
- Sweet indulgence.
- Chocoholic life.
- Chocolate therapy.
- In chocolate we trust.
- Life is better with chocolate.
- Happiness is a bite of chocolate.
- Chocolaty dreams.
- Keep calm and eat chocolate.
- A world full of chocolate delights.
- Chocolate lovers unite!
Chocolate Day 2023: Famous Quotes
- All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.”- Charles M. Schulz
- “There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.”-Linda Grayson
- “Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive.”- Joanne Harris
- “Chocolate says "I'm sorry" so much better than words.”- Rachel Vincent
- “Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain.”- Dave Barry
- “I was like a chocolate in a box, looking well-behaved and perfect in place, all the while harbouring a secret centre.”- Deb Caletti
- “Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world's perfect food. ”- Michael Levine
- “If there's no chocolate in Heaven, I'm not going.”-Jane Seabrook
- Chocolate symbolizes, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love.”- Karl Petzke
- “Don’t think that chocolate is a substitute for love! Love is a substitute for chocolate.” – Miranda Ingram
- “Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive.” – Joanne Harris
- “A little chocolate a day keeps the doctor at bay.” – Marcia Carrington
- “Chocolate is one of the world’s most beloved discoveries, and when we need a quick boost of energy and endorphins, chocolate is the go-to treat.” – Marcus Samuelsson
- “Chocolate is the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it: deliciousness at the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good.” – Mariska Hargitay
- “Anything is good if it’s made of chocolate.” – Jo Brand
World Chocolate Day provides an opportunity to appreciate the craftsmanship of chocolatiers, the diverse flavours and varieties of chocolate, and the joy it brings to people of all ages. It's a day to indulge, share, and spread happiness through the universal language of chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!