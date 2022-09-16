World Ozone Day 2022: Quotes, theme, slogans, Messages for WhatsApp status to share on September 16

World Ozone Day Quotes in English: World Ozone Day is observed every year on September 16 to bring global attention and focus on the preservation of the Ozone layer and raise awareness about the problem of the depletion of the ozone layer. World Ozone Day 2022 quotes, theme, slogans that are to be shared on this day will help in bringing much-required attention to the problem of climate change which affects it. Ozone layer is a protective layer in the atmosphere of the Earth that absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation reaching the Earth from the Sun.

Check Ozone Layer 2022 quotes, theme, slogans, messages, WhatsApp Status below and share with people around to raise awareness about World Ozone Day on September 16.

World Ozone Day 2022: Why it is celebrated on September 16?

World Ozone Day was designated on September 16 by the United Nations General Assembly. The designation was made on December 19, 2000. It was in commemoration of the date in 1987 when the countries had signed the Montreal Protocol on the substances that are the reason for the depletion of the Ozone layer. The Montreal Protocol started as a global agreement to protect the Ozone layer.

Thanks to the Montreal Protocol to protect the ozone layer, humanity averted a major health catastrophe.



This #OzoneDay, I call on all countries to emulate this powerful example of multilateralism and choose collective action to end the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/rXb2VjYan5 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 16, 2022

World Ozone Day 2022 theme

The theme of the World Ozone Day 2022 is- ‘Global Cooperation to protect life on Earth’. The World Ozone Day theme this year focuses on and encourages collective efforts and cooperation for the protection of life on Earth. World Ozone Day theme also invites various measures that could help in the fight against climate change.

World Ozone Day 2022 Quotes

1. “Wishing you a very Happy World Ozone Day and also reminding you that we all need ozone for our survival and therefore, we all must protect it"

2. “Let’s take an oath to protect the ozone layer and save life on earth this World Ozone Day!”

3. “On the occasion of World Ozone Day, let us save ozone to give our generations the protection we were born with."

4. “Protect the ozone today or tomorrow you may be in dismay.”

5. “Earth without the ozone layer is like a house without a roof; Save the Ozone layer.”

World Ozone Day 2022 Slogans

1. Save ozone, save earth

2. Reduce depletion of ozone, otherwise you will be in the Redzone.

3. Deal today with Ozone for a Better tomorrow

4. Go green, go genius, stamp the carbon, stand tall, and stitch the ozone layer.

5. You don't have to be a mayor to help protect the ozone layer.

What is Ozone Pollution and how it affects health