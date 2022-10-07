World Smile Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Status, Images for WhatsApp to share on October 7

Smile Quotes: World Smile Day is celebrated globally on the first Friday of October month every year. In 2022, Smile Day is being celebrated on October 7. World Smile Day was created by the commercial artist Harvey Ball, from Worcester, Massachusetts, as a response to his creation of the very well-known smiley face. World Smile Day 2022 aims to spread kindness and love among societies and various communities all over the world.

Check World Smile Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, status, Images for WhatsApp given below and share them with your family and friends to celebrate World Smile Day on October 7.

World Smile Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 7?

Harvey Ball was an artist from the United States who first proposed the celebration of World Smile Day. He also invented the iconic smiley face picture in 1963 and later discovered over time that the original significance of his emblem has been lost because of over-commercialization.

World Smile Day was devised by Harvey Ball, a day dedicated to the act of kindness and since 1999, the first Friday in October every year is designated as World Smile Day. After Harvey Ball’s death in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was established to honour his name and memories.

It's #WorldSmileDay eve so get your smile on and take the #WorldSmileDaychallenge then share it with the world. #Smile pic.twitter.com/PReEb6wmwM — Smiley (@WorldSmileDay) October 5, 2022

World Smile Day 2022 Wishes & Messages

1. A warm smile doesn’t need any language because it is the language of kindness. Happy World Smile Day!

2. You can conquer this world with your smile because a smile has the power to set many things right in life. Happy World Smile Day!

3. A smile is something that can help you touch, melt and win many hearts. Such is the power of a smile. Happy World Smile Day!

4. Smile is that drug that can make your enemies wonder. Smile is that trick that can win you all the hearts. Happy World Smile Day!

5. A smile is all you need to succeed in the toughest of your battles. Happy World Smile Day.

World Smile Day 2022 Quotes

1"I have witnessed the softening of the hardest of hearts by a simple smile." — Goldie Hawn

2. "A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." — Phyllis Diller

3. "Remember even though the outside world might be raining, if you keep on smiling the sun will soon show its face and smile back at you." — Anna Lee

4. "Smile, it's free therapy." — Douglas Horton

5. "A smile is the light in your window that tells others that there is a caring, sharing person inside." — Denis Waitley

World Cotton Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, History and significance of cotton day on October 7