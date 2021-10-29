World Stroke Day 2021: Significance, History, Prevention Methods- All About Stroke

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    On World Stroke Day 2021 observed on 29th October 2021 check what stroke is, how it affects human beings, the meaning and significance of this day across the globe.
    Created On: Oct 29, 2021 10:38 IST
    Modified On: Oct 29, 2021 11:22 IST
    World Stroke Day 2021
    World Stroke Day 2021

    On October 29, every year World Stroke Day is observed across the globe. In the article below, check what is Stroke, How does it happen, History and the Significance of this day. Also check what WHO has to say on observing this year's World Stroke Day on October 29, 2021. 

    Take a look at the tweet made by World Health Organisation (WHO) here.

    What is Stroke?

    A stroke is when a sudden, unbearable headache happens. The reason for stroke is a delay in blood reaching the brain nerves and cells. It can also be caused due to blockage or rupture in blood vessels. The types of stroke are:

    1. Ischemic Stroke
    2. Hemorrhagic Stroke
    3. Brain Stem Stroke
    4. Cryptogenic Stroke
    5. Transient Ischemic Attack or Mini Stroke

    World Stroke Day 2021: Date and Significance 

    World Stroke Day is observed every year on 29th October 2021. Stroke can also be called Brain Stroke and is one of the major reasons for deaths and loss of lives. The major focus of World Stroke Day is on bringing improvement and awareness of stroke symptoms across the world. It generally does so by organising an emotional campaign that highlights the issues of stroke and what can be done in a situation when a person suffers from it. The WHO says if we know signs we would be able to help the patients better. 

    World Stroke Day 2021: History

    This day is being observed since 2004. The initiation began in the World Stroke Congress in Vancouver, Canada. Dr Vladimir Hachinski was the brains behind it. International Stroke Society and the World Stroke Federation merged to form the World Stroke Organization that took over the management of World Stroke Day. 

    World Stroke Day 2021: How to prevent stroke?

    WHO has suggested various methods to avoid Stroke on World Stroke Day 2021. One can take note of the methods in the tweet shared above. Also, check various lifestyle changes that can help in avoiding stroke here. 

    1. Follow a low fat- low carb diet that is inclusive of fresh vegetables, fruits and whole grains. 
    2. Exercise regularly would help to contain your cholesterol levels and keep a healthy blood pressure
    3. Quit Smoking that would reduce the stroke chances effectively
    4. Skip alcohol and start having fresh juices as alcohol dehydrates the body
    5. Start practising Yoga and other lifestyle changes that make your mind peaceful and help you live a healthy lifestyle. 

    World Stroke Day is all about raising awareness of this issue in the human body and finding ways to avoid it. Take care of your health by following the above-mentioned tips for preventing stroke. 

    FAQ

    What is a silent stroke?

    Any type of stroke that does not cause any noticeable symptoms is a silent stroke. It may also be due to clogged brain cells that stop the blood flow.

    What are the symptoms of Stroke?

    When a person has a stroke, the major symptoms are unbearable headache, numbness in hands and feet etc.

    When is World Stroke Day observed?

    World Stroke Day is observed across the globe on 29th October.

