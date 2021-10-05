World Teachers' Day 2022: Current Theme, History and Significance

World Teachers' Day 2022: The day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. It sets benchmarks about the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation.

The day honours educator's associations around the world. It was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) not only to show appreciation for teachers all over the world but also to assess the day and help teachers to improve. Its main aim is to prepare instructors and to guarantee that the requirements of future ages will keep on being met by educators.

We know that many countries celebrate their own national teacher’s day but according to UNESCO, it is necessary to observe the national issues that affect teachers from an international view.

World Teachers' Day 2022 Theme

World Teachers' Day 2022 theme is 'the transformation of education begins with teachers'. As per UNESCO, the day celebrates the critical role of teachers in transforming learners' potential by ensuring they have the tools they need to take responsibility for themselves, for others and for the planet.

The theme of World Teachers' Day 2021 was "Teachers at the heart of education recovery”. As per UNESCO, "a five-day series of global and regional events will showcase the effect that the pandemic has had on the teaching profession, highlight effective and promising policy responses, and aim to establish the steps that need to be taken to ensure that teaching personnel develop their full potential."

The theme of World Teachers' Day 2020 was “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

The theme of World Teachers' Day 2019 was "Young Teachers: The future of the Profession". This year's theme focuses on celebrating the teaching profession across the globe, its achievements, and addressing the issues that teachers face, and bringing young talents into the profession.

UNESCO adopted the theme of World Teachers' Day 2018 " The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher". This reminds us that the right to education cannot be realised without trained and qualified teachers. Last year in 2017 the theme was "Empowering Teacher's".

World Teachers' Day History

The history of World Teachers' Day traced back to 5th October 1966. The Special Intergovernmental Conference had been convened on the Status of Teachers in Paris, France to analyse issues affecting teachers and their profession. Finally, the Conference reached a consensus and closed their investigation. As a result, they published a document "Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers'" which was signed by both members of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNESCO.

Why is Teacher's Day in India celebrated on 5th September?

This recommendation established the rights and obligations of teachers', sets international standards for initial training as well as for the continuing education of teachers and also sets international guidelines for the recruitment and employment of teachers. It will help in promoting a quality environment for education.

The first World Teacher's Day was observed on 5 October, 1994. Since then it has been held every year. On 12 October, 1997, UNESCO in the 29th General Conference session adopted a document "Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel". This document has been revised and improved the standards of education for international teachers and also the standards for the educational organisations that employ them. In 2002, Canada Post issued a postage stamp to commemorate World Teachers' Day.

Do you know that more than 100 nations celebrate World Teachers' Day globally? The endeavours of Education International and its 401 associations have added to this broadly spread acknowledgment.

As the population is increasing rapidly, enrolment in primary schools is also rising rapidly. World Teacher's Day provides an effort to ensure that more children should receive primary education. Also, the quality of education is being compromised in many countries as they can't get enough teachers into the classrooms.

World Teachers' Day 2022 Celebrations

On World Teachers' Day several events are organised in many countries around the world on 5 October. The day may also be marked by conferences emphasizing the importance of teachers and learning, extra training sessions for teachers, and recruitment drives for the teaching profession among university students or professionals. Events will also increase the profile of teachers and the role they play in the media.

Various trade unions or other professional organisations represent that teachers play an important role in our life. Unions like The Australian Education Union, The Canadian Teacher's Federation, The Elementary Teacher's Federation of Ontario (Canada), The All India Secondary Teacher's Federation, The National Union of Teachers (United Kingdom), The National Education Association (United States), etc. organise certain events to celebrate World Teacher’s Day. Let us tell you that this day is a global observance and not a public holiday.