Teachers Day 2022 Quiz: 10 MCQs to test your knowledge

Teachers Day 2022: The day is dedicated to all teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives. 5th September is celebrated as Teachers Day. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and his mind's flex contribution to the field of education. He was one of the greatest philosophers and a well-known teacher.

Radhakrishnan said that "teachers should be the best minds in the country". Teachers are the cornerstones of our future and act as a foundation for creating responsible citizens and good human beings.

Solve the following questions on Teachers Day listed below.



1. Since when is India celebrating Teachers' Day?

A. 1962

B. 1972

C. 1965

D. 1975

Ans. A

Explanation: Since 1962, India is celebrating Teachers' Day.



2. How did Teachers Day originate?

A. Birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Birthday of Indira Gandhi

C. Birthday of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President, and second President of independent India.

3. Which of the following statement is/are correct about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

A. He became the first Vice President of India and was elected to the constituent assembly of India.

B. In 1954, he was awarded Bharat Ratna.

C. He received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in 1961.

D. All are correct

Ans. D

Explanation: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the first Vice President of India and was elected to the constituent assembly of India. In 1954, he was awarded Bharat Ratna. He had received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in 1961.

4. Who said that “Teaching is not a profession, a way of life”?

A. Dr. Radhakrishnan

B. Swami Vivekananda

C. Gulzarilal Nanda

D. Narendra Modi

Ans. D

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "Teaching is not a profession, a way of life”.

5. When did Dr. Radhakrishnan become the President of India?

A. 1952

B. 1962

C. 1972

D. 1982

Ans. B

Explanation: Dr. Radhakrishnan became President of India in 1962.



6. University Education Commission was formed in which year?

A. 1928

B. 1935

C. 1948

D. 1950

Ans. C

Explanation: In 1948, University Education Commission was formed.



7. In 1931 Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan became the Vice-Chancellor of which University?

A. Mysore University

B. Andhra University

C. Karnataka University

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: In 1931, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan became the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University.



8. On which date in India Teachers Day is celebrated?

A. 14 November

B. 5 October

C. 5 September

D. 5 October

Ans. C

Explanation: In India, Teachers Day is celebrated on 5 September.



9. Guess who was the teacher of Lord Krishna?

A. Dronacharya

B. Sandipani Muni

C. Rishi Visishtha

D. Garga Muni

Ans. B

Explanation: Sandipani Muni was the teacher of Lord Krishna.



10. In which subject did Dr. Radhakrishnan did his Post Graduation?

A. Science

B. Sociology

C. History

D. Philosophy

Ans. D

Explanation: Dr. Radhakrishnan had completed his Post Graduation in Philosophy subject.

