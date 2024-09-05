1.Rainbow Teacher-Joanna Fuchs A good teacher is a brilliant light, illuminating the prism of life, revealing to students a rainbow of possibilities.

2.A Teacher for All Seasons-Joanna Fuchs A teacher is like Spring, Who nurtures new green sprouts, Encourages and leads them, Whenever they have doubts. A teacher is like Summer, Whose sunny temperament Makes studying a pleasure, Preventing discontent. A teacher is like Fall, With methods crisp and clear, Lessons of bright colors And a happy atmosphere. A teacher is like Winter, While it’s snowing hard outside, Keeping students comfortable, As a warm and helpful guide. Teacher, you do all these things, With a pleasant attitude; You’re a teacher for all seasons, And you have my gratitude!

3.The Heart of a Teacher-Paula J. Fox The child arrives like a mystery box, With puzzle pieces inside. Some of the pieces are broken or missing, And others just seem to hide. But the heart of a teacher can sort them out, And help the child to see The potential for greatness he has within, A picture of what he can be. Her goal isn’t just to teach knowledge By filling the box with more parts. It’s putting the pieces together And creating a work of art.

4.My Teacher, My Friend-Unknown My teacher, my friend, you’re always there, With knowledge and wisdom you always share. You help me grow, you help me learn, For your guidance, my heart does yearn. You are the reason I stand so tall, With you, I’ll never fall. Thank you, teacher, for all you do, My respect and love are always for you.

5.A Teacher’s Love-Unknown A teacher’s love is endless, It grows with every day. It shapes the hearts and minds of all In a gentle, caring way. Your love has made a difference, In everything I do. Thank you, dearest teacher, For being kind and true.

6.Teachers-Kevin William Huff Teachers Paint their minds And guide their thoughts Share their achievements And advise their faults Inspire a love Of knowledge and truth As you light the path Which leads our youth For our future brightens With each lesson you teach Each smile you lengthen Each goal you help reach For the dawn of each poet Each philosopher and king Begins with a Teacher And the wisdom they bring.

7.Favorite Teacher-Unknown Thank you, favorite teacher For acting like a friend, And taking time to show me, Lessons hard to comprehend. Thank you for your caring And lots of other stuff; For all the things you gave me, I can’t thank you enough.

8.From Reading and Writing to Math and Language Skills-Unknown To letters and numbers, with shapes and fun None of this would be possible, if it wasn’t for a certain one They give their time, so selfless and free Thank you for all you’ve done And for sharing your knowledge and time with me

9.Why God Made Teachers-Kevin William Huff When God created teachers, He gave us special friends To help us understand His world And truly comprehend The beauty and the wonder Of everything we see, And become a better person With each discovery. When God created teachers, He gave us special guides To show us ways in which to grow So we can all decide How to live and how to do What’s right instead of wrong, To lead us so that we can lead And learn how to be strong. Why God created teachers, In His wisdom and His grace, Was to help us learn to make our world A better and wiser place.

10.Thanks for Showing Me the Light-Felicity Luckey Thank you teacher You’re so kind You gave me joy And peace of mind You helped me dream You gave me hope You taught me so I would not mope You gave me strength So I can see A future that Belongs to me A future that Looks really bright Thanks for showing Me the Light

11.Ode to Educators-Jovial Jane

Oh, teachers, you’re the stars so bright,

Guiding us through both day and night.

With endless facts and stories to share,

You lead with compassion, showing you care. Quirky tales and riddles galore,

In your classrooms, learning’s never a bore.

You make us laugh, you make us think,

Raising us up with each joyful wink.

12.Thank You for Bringing Out the Best in Me-Unknown

You bring out the best in others

You brought out the best in me

The results of all your efforts

I hope are plain to see

Your care and your dedication

Always shines right through

So teacher with my heart and soul

I want to say thank you.

13.Fine Teacher-Joanna Fuchs Teacher, teacher, you’re so fine

I’m really blessed that you are mine.

I’m happy when I come to school,

Because you’re fun, and you’re so cool. I need to learn, but very few

Can make me want to, like you do!

14.Some Teachers-Unknown Some teachers are sweet

Some teachers are a delight

Some teachers are funny

Some teachers are always right Some teachers are cute

Some teachers are annoying

Some teachers are boring

Some teachers are irritating But you, are hard to label

Because in every possible way

You motivate and inspire us

Day after day