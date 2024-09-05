NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
15 Best Teacher’s Day Poems in English for School Kids and Children

By Garima Jha
Sep 4, 2025, 15:26 IST

Teacher’s Day Poems in English: As Teacher’s Day is just around the corner (September 5), we have brought heartwarming and touching poems for you that you can dedicate to your teachers. You can also find inspirational quotes and beautiful wishes for Teacher's Day.

Best Poems in English for School Children and Kids.
Teachers Day Poems 2025: On September 5, we all celebrate the day dedicated to our beloved teachers in different ways. Some students share heartfelt messages, some create handmade greeting cards, and others prepare cultural performances to honour their gurus. Among these, dedicating beautiful poems for Teacher’s Day is one of the most special ways to express love, respect, and gratitude. Whether written on greeting cards, recited on stage, or included in drawings and posters, poems make the celebration even more memorable.

In this article, we have curated a thoughtful collection of the best short and long Teacher’s Day poems for kids and students. These heartfelt verses perfectly capture the essence of admiration and appreciation for teachers.

Also Check: शिक्षक दिवस कविताएँ, श्लोक और दोहे

List of 15 Teacher’s Day Poems for School Students and Kids

1.Rainbow Teacher-Joanna Fuchs

A good teacher

is a brilliant light,

illuminating the prism of life, 

revealing to students

a rainbow of possibilities. 

2.A Teacher for All Seasons-Joanna Fuchs

A teacher is like Spring, Who nurtures new green sprouts, Encourages and leads them, Whenever they have doubts.

A teacher is like Summer, Whose sunny temperament Makes studying a pleasure, Preventing discontent.

A teacher is like Fall, With methods crisp and clear, Lessons of bright colors And a happy atmosphere.

A teacher is like Winter, While it’s snowing hard outside, Keeping students comfortable, As a warm and helpful guide.

Teacher, you do all these things, With a pleasant attitude; You’re a teacher for all seasons, And you have my gratitude!
3.The Heart of a Teacher-Paula J. Fox

The child arrives like a mystery box, With puzzle pieces inside. Some of the pieces are broken or missing, And others just seem to hide.

But the heart of a teacher can sort them out, And help the child to see The potential for greatness he has within, A picture of what he can be.

Her goal isn’t just to teach knowledge By filling the box with more parts. It’s putting the pieces together And creating a work of art.
4.My Teacher, My Friend-Unknown

My teacher, my friend, you’re always there, With knowledge and wisdom you always share. You help me grow, you help me learn, For your guidance, my heart does yearn.

You are the reason I stand so tall, With you, I’ll never fall. Thank you, teacher, for all you do, My respect and love are always for you.

5.A Teacher’s Love-Unknown

A teacher’s love is endless, It grows with every day. It shapes the hearts and minds of all In a gentle, caring way.

Your love has made a difference, In everything I do. Thank you, dearest teacher, For being kind and true.
6.Teachers-Kevin William Huff

Teachers Paint their minds And guide their thoughts Share their achievements And advise their faults

Inspire a love Of knowledge and truth As you light the path Which leads our youth

For our future brightens With each lesson you teach Each smile you lengthen Each goal you help reach

For the dawn of each poet Each philosopher and king Begins with a Teacher And the wisdom they bring.
7.Favorite Teacher-Unknown

Thank you, favorite teacher

For acting like a friend,

And taking time to show me,

Lessons hard to comprehend.

Thank you for your caring

And lots of other stuff;

For all the things you gave me,

I can’t thank you enough.
8.From Reading and Writing to Math and Language Skills-Unknown

To letters and numbers, with shapes and fun

None of this would be possible, if it wasn’t for a certain one

They give their time, so selfless and free

Thank you for all you’ve done

And for sharing your knowledge and time with me

9.Why God Made Teachers-Kevin William Huff

When God created teachers,

He gave us special friends

To help us understand His world

And truly comprehend

The beauty and the wonder

Of everything we see,

And become a better person

With each discovery.

When God created teachers,

He gave us special guides

To show us ways in which to grow

So we can all decide

How to live and how to do

What’s right instead of wrong,

To lead us so that we can lead

And learn how to be strong.

Why God created teachers,

In His wisdom and His grace,

Was to help us learn to make our world

A better and wiser place.

10.Thanks for Showing Me the Light-Felicity Luckey

Thank you teacher

You’re so kind

You gave me joy

And peace of mind

You helped me dream

You gave me hope

You taught me so

I would not mope

You gave me strength

So I can see

A future that

Belongs to me

A future that

Looks really bright

Thanks for showing

Me the Light

11.Ode to Educators-Jovial Jane
Oh, teachers, you’re the stars so bright,
Guiding us through both day and night.
With endless facts and stories to share,
You lead with compassion, showing you care.

Quirky tales and riddles galore,
In your classrooms, learning’s never a bore.
You make us laugh, you make us think,
Raising us up with each joyful wink.

12.Thank You for Bringing Out the Best in Me-Unknown
You bring out the best in others
You brought out the best in me
The results of all your efforts
I hope are plain to see
Your care and your dedication
Always shines right through
So teacher with my heart and soul
I want to say thank you.
13.Fine Teacher-Joanna Fuchs

Teacher, teacher, you’re so fine
I’m really blessed that you are mine.
I’m happy when I come to school,
Because you’re fun, and you’re so cool.

I need to learn, but very few
Can make me want to, like you do!
14.Some Teachers-Unknown

Some teachers are sweet
Some teachers are a delight
Some teachers are funny
Some teachers are always right

Some teachers are cute
Some teachers are annoying
Some teachers are boring
Some teachers are irritating

But you, are hard to label
Because in every possible way
You motivate and inspire us
Day after day

15.The Teacher Gets A+-Joanna Fuchs
I look forward to your class
When I come to school.
You’re an awesome teacher;
I think you’re very cool.
You’re smart, fair and friendly;
You’re helping all of us.
And if I got to grade you,
From me, you’d get A+!

Best Quotes on Teacher's Day for Students in English 

1."A teacher affects eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops." - Henry Adams

2."The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don't tell you what to see." - Alexandra K. Trenfor

3."One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai

4.‘’I have learned silence from the talkative, toleration from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind; yet, strange, I am ungrateful to those teachers.’’ -Khalil Gibran

5.‘’I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.’’ -John Steinbeck

6."The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." - Mark Van Dorena

Teacher's Day Wishes for Students in English 

1.Dear teacher, thank you for your dedication. You have made me  fall in love with learning. Happy Teacher's Day!

2.Thank you for being a truly extraordinary teacher. You have inspired us all so much. Happy Teacher’s Day

3.Wishing you a very happy teacher’s day, my favourite teacher. You are the best!

4.Thank you for empowering and inspiring us always. Whenever I was sad, you boosted my morale with your kind words. I am very grateful for everything you do. 

5.Dear teacher, thank you for teaching us so many valuable life lessons. Happy teacher’s day!

6.Dearest teacher, may your passion for teaching continue to burn bright. You have helped us  grow and become the best versions of ourselves.

Students use these verses to offer heartfelt tribute to those who inspire and guide you always, your teachers. Express your gratitude towards them with these captivating poems of admiration and appreciation. 

