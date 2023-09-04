List of National Award To Teachers 2023 Recipients

List of National Awards To Teachers Winner 2023: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, organizes a National level function every year to appreciate and celebrate the unprecedented contribution of teachers. This year, after going through three rigorous rounds of selection 75 teachers across the countries have made it to the list of winners.

President Draupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to all the selected teachers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This year, the National Teachers' Award is expanded to teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 awardees on 5th September 2023, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.



List of National Awards to Teachers 2023

Of the 75 selected teachers, 50 are school teachers, 13 are teachers of Higher Education and 12 are from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Check the Complete list below:

Dept of School Education

Name State Satyapal Singh Haryana Vijay Kumar Himachal Pradesh Amritpal Singh Punjab Arti Qanungo East Delhi Daulat Singh Gusain Chandigarh Sanjay Kumar Uttarakhand Asha Rani Suman Rajasthan Sheela Asopa Rajasthan Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani Daman & Diu Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe North Goa Deepak Jethalal Mota Gujarat Dr. Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala Gujarat Sarika Gharu Madhya Pradesh Seema Agnihotri Madhya Pradesh Dr Brajesh Pandey Chattisgarh Md. Ejazul Haque Jharkhand Bhupinder Gogia Punjab Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma Odisha Subhash Chandra Rout Odisha Dr Chandan Mishra West Bengal Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh Jammu & Kashmir Asiya Farooqui Uttar Pradesh Chndr Prakash Agrwal Uttar Pradesh Anil Kumar Singh Bihar Dwijendra Kumar Bihar Kumari Guddi Bihar Ravi Kant Mishra Madhya Pradesh Manoranjan Pathak Jharkhand Dr. Yashpal Singh Madhya Pradesh Mujib Rahiman K U Kerala Chetna Khambete Madhya Pradesh Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat Karnataka Sapna Shrishail Anigol Karnataka Netai Chandra Dey Arunachal Pradesh Ningthoujam Binoy Singh Manipur Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri Sikkim Lalthianghlima Mizoram Madhav Singh Meghalaya Kumud Kalita Assam Jose D Sujeev Kerala Mekala Bhaskar Rao Andhra Pradesh Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi Andhra Pradesh Settem Anjaneyulu Andhra Pradesh Archana Nooguri Telangana Santhosh Kumar Bhedodkar Telangana Ritika Anand Delhi Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda Uttar Pradesh Dr. T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar Tamil Nadu Malathi. S.S Malathi Tamil Nadu Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale Maharashtra

Dept. of Higher Education

Name State Dr. Satya Ranjan Acharya Gujarat Dr. Ashish Baldi Punjab Indranath Sengupta Gujarat Dr. Raghavan B. Sunoj Maharashtra Dr. Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil Maharashtra Sayam Sen Gupta West Bengal Suman Chakraborty West Bengal Dr. Farheen Bano Uttar Pradesh Dr. S.R. Mahadeva Prasanna Karnataka Keshav Kashinath Sangle Maharashtra Ms. Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai Gujarat Dr. S. Brinda Tamil Nadu

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Name State Dr. Dibyendu Choudhary Hyderabad Pooja R Singh Bangalore Sunita Singh Bhubaneshwar Rabi Narayan Sahu Khordha S. Chithrakumar Dindigul Ajith A Nair Ernakulam Timothy Jones Dhar Shillong Swati Yogesh Deshmukh Mumbai Shiyad S Palakkad Raman Kumar Bihar Ramesh Rakshit West Bengal

India annually observes September 5 as National Teachers' Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who himself was a great teacher. The purpose of National Awards to Teachers conferred by the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

