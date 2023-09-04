List of National Award To Teachers 2023 Recipients
List of National Awards To Teachers Winner 2023: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, organizes a National level function every year to appreciate and celebrate the unprecedented contribution of teachers. This year, after going through three rigorous rounds of selection 75 teachers across the countries have made it to the list of winners.
President Draupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to all the selected teachers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This year, the National Teachers' Award is expanded to teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.
Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 awardees on 5th September 2023, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
List of National Awards to Teachers 2023
Of the 75 selected teachers, 50 are school teachers, 13 are teachers of Higher Education and 12 are from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Check the Complete list below:
Dept of School Education
|
Name
|
State
|
Satyapal Singh
|
Haryana
|
Vijay Kumar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Amritpal Singh
|
Punjab
|
Arti Qanungo
|
East Delhi
|
Daulat Singh Gusain
|
Chandigarh
|
Sanjay Kumar
|
Uttarakhand
|
Asha Rani Suman
|
Rajasthan
|
Sheela Asopa
|
Rajasthan
|
Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani
|
Daman & Diu
|
Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe
|
North Goa
|
Deepak Jethalal Mota
|
Gujarat
|
Dr. Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala
|
Gujarat
|
Sarika Gharu
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Seema Agnihotri
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Dr Brajesh Pandey
|
Chattisgarh
|
Md. Ejazul Haque
|
Jharkhand
|
Bhupinder Gogia
|
Punjab
|
Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma
|
Odisha
|
Subhash Chandra Rout
|
Odisha
|
Dr Chandan Mishra
|
West Bengal
|
Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Asiya Farooqui
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Chndr Prakash Agrwal
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Anil Kumar Singh
|
Bihar
|
Dwijendra Kumar
|
Bihar
|
Kumari Guddi
|
Bihar
|
Ravi Kant Mishra
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Manoranjan Pathak
|
Jharkhand
|
Dr. Yashpal Singh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Mujib Rahiman K U
|
Kerala
|
Chetna Khambete
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat
|
Karnataka
|
Sapna Shrishail Anigol
|
Karnataka
|
Netai Chandra Dey
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Ningthoujam Binoy Singh
|
Manipur
|
Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri
|
Sikkim
|
Lalthianghlima
|
Mizoram
|
Madhav Singh
|
Meghalaya
|
Kumud Kalita
|
Assam
|
Jose D Sujeev
|
Kerala
|
Mekala Bhaskar Rao
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Settem Anjaneyulu
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Archana Nooguri
|
Telangana
|
Santhosh Kumar Bhedodkar
|
Telangana
|
Ritika Anand
|
Delhi
|
Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Dr. T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Malathi. S.S Malathi
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale
|
Maharashtra
Dept. of Higher Education
|
Name
|
State
|
Dr. Satya Ranjan Acharya
|
Gujarat
|
Dr. Ashish Baldi
|
Punjab
|
Indranath Sengupta
|
Gujarat
|
Dr. Raghavan B. Sunoj
|
Maharashtra
|
Dr. Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil
|
Maharashtra
|
Sayam Sen Gupta
|
West Bengal
|
Suman Chakraborty
|
West Bengal
|
Dr. Farheen Bano
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Dr. S.R. Mahadeva Prasanna
|
Karnataka
|
Keshav Kashinath Sangle
|
Maharashtra
|
Ms. Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai
|
Gujarat
|
Dr. S. Brinda
|
Tamil Nadu
Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship
|
Name
|
State
|
Dr. Dibyendu Choudhary
|
Hyderabad
|
Pooja R Singh
|
Bangalore
|
Sunita Singh
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Rabi Narayan Sahu
|
Khordha
|
S. Chithrakumar
|
Dindigul
|
Ajith A Nair
|
Ernakulam
|
Timothy Jones Dhar
|
Shillong
|
Swati Yogesh Deshmukh
|
Mumbai
|
Shiyad S
|
Palakkad
|
Raman Kumar
|
Bihar
|
Ramesh Rakshit
|
West Bengal
India annually observes September 5 as National Teachers' Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who himself was a great teacher. The purpose of National Awards to Teachers conferred by the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.