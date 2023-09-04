Event

List of National Award To Teachers 2023 Recipients

List of National Awards To Teachers Winner 2023: The Department of School Education Literacy, Ministry of Education, has selected 75 exemplary as the winners of National Awards To Teachers 2023. President Murmu will present the awards to winners at Vigyan Bhawan.
List of National Awards To Teachers Winner 2023: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, organizes a National level function every year to appreciate and celebrate the unprecedented contribution of teachers. This year, after going through three rigorous rounds of selection 75 teachers across the countries have made it to the list of winners. 

President Draupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to all the selected teachers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This year, the National Teachers' Award is expanded to teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. 

List of National Awards to Teachers 2023

Of the 75 selected teachers, 50 are school teachers, 13 are teachers of Higher Education and 12 are from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Check the Complete list below: 

Dept of School Education

Name

State

Satyapal Singh 

Haryana

Vijay Kumar 

Himachal Pradesh

Amritpal Singh

Punjab

Arti Qanungo 

East Delhi

Daulat Singh Gusain

Chandigarh 

Sanjay Kumar

Uttarakhand

Asha Rani Suman

Rajasthan

Sheela Asopa

Rajasthan

Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani

Daman & Diu

Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe

North Goa

Deepak Jethalal Mota

Gujarat

Dr. Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala

Gujarat

Sarika Gharu

Madhya Pradesh

Seema Agnihotri

Madhya Pradesh

Dr Brajesh Pandey

Chattisgarh

Md. Ejazul Haque

Jharkhand

Bhupinder Gogia 

Punjab

Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma

Odisha

Subhash Chandra Rout 

Odisha

Dr Chandan Mishra

West Bengal

Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh 

Jammu & Kashmir

Asiya Farooqui

Uttar Pradesh

Chndr Prakash Agrwal 

Uttar Pradesh

Anil Kumar Singh

Bihar

Dwijendra Kumar

Bihar

Kumari Guddi 

Bihar

Ravi Kant Mishra

Madhya Pradesh

Manoranjan Pathak 

Jharkhand

Dr. Yashpal Singh 

Madhya Pradesh

Mujib Rahiman K U

Kerala

Chetna Khambete 

Madhya Pradesh

Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat

Karnataka

Sapna Shrishail Anigol 

Karnataka

Netai Chandra Dey

Arunachal Pradesh

Ningthoujam Binoy Singh

Manipur

Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri 

Sikkim

Lalthianghlima

Mizoram

Madhav Singh

Meghalaya

Kumud Kalita

Assam

Jose D Sujeev

Kerala

Mekala Bhaskar Rao

Andhra Pradesh

Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi 

Andhra Pradesh

Settem Anjaneyulu

Andhra Pradesh

Archana Nooguri

Telangana

Santhosh Kumar Bhedodkar

Telangana

Ritika Anand

Delhi

Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda

Uttar Pradesh

Dr. T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar

Tamil Nadu

Malathi. S.S Malathi

Tamil Nadu

Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale 

Maharashtra

Dept. of Higher Education

Name

State

Dr. Satya Ranjan Acharya

Gujarat

Dr. Ashish Baldi

Punjab

Indranath Sengupta 

Gujarat

Dr. Raghavan B. Sunoj

Maharashtra

Dr. Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil

Maharashtra

Sayam Sen Gupta

West Bengal

Suman Chakraborty 

West Bengal

Dr. Farheen Bano

Uttar Pradesh

Dr. S.R. Mahadeva Prasanna

Karnataka

Keshav Kashinath Sangle

Maharashtra

Ms. Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai

Gujarat

Dr. S. Brinda

Tamil Nadu

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Name

State

Dr. Dibyendu Choudhary 

Hyderabad

Pooja R Singh 

Bangalore

Sunita Singh

Bhubaneshwar

Rabi Narayan Sahu 

Khordha

S. Chithrakumar 

Dindigul

Ajith A Nair 

Ernakulam

Timothy Jones Dhar 

Shillong

Swati Yogesh Deshmukh

Mumbai

Shiyad S

Palakkad

Raman Kumar

Bihar

Ramesh Rakshit

West Bengal

India annually observes September 5 as National Teachers' Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who himself was a great teacher. The purpose of National Awards to Teachers conferred by the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

FAQ

Which awards for teachers in India 2023?

National Awards To Teachers 2023 is for the teachers.

Who is the best teacher in India?

All teacher's are best. But APJ Abdul Kalam and Dr. S Radhakrishnan always top the list.
